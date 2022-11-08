ESPN is one of the two main broadcast homes for the NBA, along with the NBA on TNT , but how can you watch the NBA on ESPN to make sure you don’t miss any of the on-court action? We’ve got you covered.

The sports cable network is dubbed the worldwide leader in sports for a reason, with Monday Night Football , the NHL on ESPN , college football and more live sports helping to back up that claim. The NBA is also a key component of that, often with multiple games a week airing on ESPN.

Here is what you need to know on how to watch the NBA on ESPN.

How to watch the NBA on ESPN

ESPN is a cable network, but thankfully there are a few ways to get it whether you have cut the cord or not. First, the network is available from just about all traditional cable TV providers (though it never hurts to double-check), which means if you’re signed up for a cable package then you should have access to all live games on ESPN.

Those who have opted to move away from traditional pay-TV options can still watch ESPN live if they sign up for a live TV streaming service. ESPN is carried by all four of the most prominent live TV streaming services: FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

All of these options allow you to watch the game on your TV, but if you are signed up for any of them you can also watch on your computer or mobile device through either ESPN.com or the Watch ESPN app.

Some NBA games also air on ABC (i.e., Christmas Day games, playoffs). All of the above options, except for Sling TV, apply to watch ABC as well. However, you can also watch your local ABC station with no such subscription, but instead a TV antenna.

In case you’re wondering if you can watch the NBA on ESPN Plus since the sports network covers the league intensively, the answer is: sometimes. Most NBA games are not available to stream on ESPN Plus, however, simulcasts of select ESPN NBA games (in English and in Spanish) are now being offered on ESPN Plus, as is Stephen A. Smith's alternate broadcast, which you can learn more about below.

For UK basketball fans, Sky TV carries many games live, though at least in the early part of the season it does not look like they do so for games carried on ESPN.

NBA on ESPN games: November 7-13

Here is the complete schedule for ESPN's nationally televised games for the week of November 7-13.

Wednesday, November 9

New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers, 10 pm ET/7 pm PT

Friday, November 11

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Memphis Grizzlies, 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT

What else to know about the NBA on ESPN

In addition to live game coverage, ESPN has a dedicated pre-game show for its NBA broadcasts, NBA Countdown , which features Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose and Adrian Wojnarowski.

There’s also Hoop Streams , which is streamed on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and the Watch ESPN app, hosted by Cassidy Hubbarth, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude and Kendrick Perkins.

Stephen A. Smith's alternate NBA broadcast

Just like Peyton and Eli Manning have their Manningcast that serves as an alternate broadcast for Monday Night Football , ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith is going to be doing an alternate broadcast for NBA games on the network called NBA in Stephen A's World for select games throughout the season.

Debuting on Wednesday, October 26, on ESPN 2 and ESPN Plus , the show features Smith talking with high-profile guests from sports, entertainment and media, as well as featuring live polls, social media interaction and viewer participation. The first episode on October 26 is going to include live coverage from the red carpet premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

Here are the announced games set to feature an NBA in Stephen A's World alternate broadcast.