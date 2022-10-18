Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sunflower Festival has made its way to the Panhandle
VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Black Barn Blossoms opened up three years ago and on Saturday it hosted its inaugural Sunflower Festival. Owner Gina Hamilton said Fall is the perfect time for an event like this. “We wanted to, being that its fall and sunflowers are kind of associated with fall, we wanted to kind of […]
Freeport Bayfest Nov. 5
The annual Freeport Bayfest will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Freeport Sports Complex. Family friendly and free event with live music, bounce houses, pony rides, mullet toss, cooking contest, kids art contest, Jeep enthusiast show, food and craft vendors, and more.
Niceville Bazaar is Saturday; over 130 booths, food trucks, music
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The Niceville Bazaar, a gigantic pre-Christmas shopping event with over 130 vendors, is Saturday at the Mullet Festival grounds in Niceville. Formerly known as the World Bazaar or Holiday Bazaar, the 2022 Niceville Bazaar is open to holiday shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There...
Residents given free trees at local farmers markets
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At the Panama City and St. Andrews farmers market 600 Red Maple and River Birch trees were given away on Saturday. Along with the trees, Panama City Quality of Life and IFAS of the University of Florida staff members provided some tips for growing a healthy and gorgeous tree. This […]
2-day Country Music Beach Festival coming to Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A two-day country music festival will be held this fall on Okaloosa Island. For its inaugural year, The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival will be free for general admission. MT Productions is hosting the festival in partnership with the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island. Okaloosa County local and organizer Tripp […]
Asking $19,999,999, This Idyllic Legacy Home in Santa Rosa Beach offer An Unparalleled Gulf Front Lifestyle
146 Montgomery Street Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 146 Montgomery St, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a well-traveled coastal retreat featuring iconic architectural styling prominently positioned to offer an unparalleled Gulf Front lifestyle along the pristine white sand beaches of Seagrove, Florida. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 146 Montgomery Street, please contact Spears Group (Phone: 850-974-1761) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Here are some events you can attend this weekend. Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally When: October 21, 22, & 23 Where: Panama City Beach, Frank Brown Park Blast on the Bay When: October 21, 22, & 23 Where: Port St Joe 55th Annual Southern Dance Competition When: October 21, 22, & […]
Downtown Pensacola’s Series of Events This Fall
Starting in late-October and going into mid-November, O’Riley’s Irish Pub and Sir Richard’s Public House will be holding events to celebrate the Fall season. If you and/or your friends are looking for somewhere to have a drink and have fun, then keep reading. O’Riley’s Irish Pub Halloween...
Fallen hero memorialized during Thunder Beach Fall Rally
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fallen hero is being remembered. Dozens of bikers came together Saturday to parade Panama City Beach in honor of Sergeant Kevin Kight. Kight was killed in the line of duty in 2015, after being shot during a traffic stop. More than 15 years has passed since his death, however, his legacy lives on through the Kevin Kight Memorial Bike Parade. The parade takes place twice a year during the Thunder Beach Rally.
The Pearl recognized as a Top 10 Hotel in Florida
Condé Nast Traveler just announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with The Pearl Hotel recognized as the No. 7 hotel in Florida. More than 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot of the top places they enjoyed this year and can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.
Every day is Halloween for this Panama City woman
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It is not unusual to spot decked-out homes passing through neighborhoods around Christmas time. It’s actually pretty uncommon to see the dedication during other major holidays. However, there’s a Panama City woman who treats every day like it’s Halloween and she expresses it throughout her home. When it comes to […]
American Cornhole Organization comes to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Starting tomorrow, the American Cornhole Organization is hosting two days of competition at the Laketown Wharf Condominium complex in Panama City Beach. This part of the set up in advance of that. That part of a 35 city tour that will bring in 80 professional players, along with locals who wish to go out and sign up and play. Event announcer Michael Walter says getting involved is pretty simple.
Slick Lips Seafood and Oyster House to Open Second Location in Pensacola
The owners of Slick Lips Seafood and Oyster House, Bryce and Miranda Jarvis along with Captain Gary Jarvis, Mayor of Destin, will be opening a second location in Pensacola, at 102 South Palafox Street. Located in the Zarzaur Law building complex, Slick Lips Pensacola promises the same fresh seafood and...
Goodwill officials host grand re-opening for expansion
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lynn Haven Goodwill is welcoming the community to shop in their newly renovated storefront. Doors opened Thursday morning a 9 a.m. and VIP members have the chance to receive 25% off for the following days– Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Goodwill officials showed off new floors, a wide selection of […]
Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosts “Black Tie & Boots” Gala
On Friday, September 30, 2022, the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosted the 1st Annual Engagement Awards at the Black Tie & Boots event. The gala is hosted annually to honor supporters of the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to supporting the mission and employees of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office by strengthening the bond between the Sheriff’s Office and the community that it serves. Funds raised by the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation do not replace tax dollars and are instead utilized to complement the funding received directly by the Sheriff’s Office.
New public beach access opens in Walton County
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A majority of people in Walton County, visitors and locals alike, are here for the beaches. Now, one area along the coast is easier for everyone to access and enjoy. The 10th regional access in the county is now open along Scenic Gulf Dr in...
Vikings Cruises no longer pursues Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Port Panama City Executive Director Alex King said Viking Cruises doesn’t plan to drop its anchor in the Panhandle. King said the cruise line was looking to test one of its ships out for a “return to cruise operation” during the pandemic. Viking Cruises was reportedly going to call on a number of Gulf Coast cities to participate in it.
Meet members of the 12 Strong Horse Soldiers in Okaloosa County
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — 10 of the 12 ODA 595 Horse Soldiers are making their way to Okaloosa County for a historic event. For the first time on Oct. 22, the men who bravely went into Afghanistan after the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001, will be gathered in the same room for […]
Latitude Margaritaville development will be expanding
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County’s demand for housing continues to grow as more people move to the area. Bay County Commissioners approved a zone change for West Bay land owned by the St. Joe Company. It’s about 4,500 acres near the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound development off of Highway 79.
Superior mirage seen over St. Andrew Bay Thursday morning
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you woke up on this chilly morning and stared across St. Andrews Bay, You might have noticed the shoreline looking a little weird. When conditions are just right, like the past two mornings, you can see what’s called a “superior mirage.” It makes Shell Island look like it’s floating!
