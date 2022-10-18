Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website HingeZack LoveBarrington, IL
Your Chicago weekend: 'Markets for Makers' shopping event returns for fall with unique and local itemsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
napervillelocal.com
$10.5M Mansion With 8 Fireplaces, Pool, Fire Pit, More In Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — This stately Naperville mansion is stunning just to behold, with its striking Tudor design and turret-style accents. Inside, you’ll find a host of luxurious amenities, including eight fireplaces, a spa with an indoor resistance pool, a sauna and more. Outside, you have your own private...
Historic movie theater in Barrington gets new owner, future
Tim O’Connor, the man who owned The Catlow for 41 years, said it’s bittersweet to let go. On the positive side, the movie venue will have a future, he said.
Historic Gold Coast hotel, Ambassador Chicago, up for sale
No word on an asking price yet for the 17-story property.
rejournals.com
Brown Commercial Group brokers six industrial transactions in Chicagoland
Brown Commercial Group negotiated six industrial transactions in the Chicago market for businesses that were looking for new space to expand their operations. The transactions were all completed by Broker Collin Tyrrell and supported businesses in the landscaping, transportation, retail, and printing industries. The largest transaction was a 12,245-square-foot lease...
First impressions of revised One Winnetka design: ‘This is a great start’
Nearly every member of the Winnetka Village Council shared positive feedback during the council's meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18, when a revised proposal was introduced to trustees. The post First impressions of revised One Winnetka design: ‘This is a great start’ appeared first on The Record.
theodysseyonline.com
The City, As Told By The Suburbs
Chicago, as told by a suburban dweller. Every big city has their stereotypes, their statistics and their hot spots. Especially for those from the suburbs, these assumed truths are some of the most important points to consider when journeying to somewhere with big buildings. As I took my first trip to Chicago, I realized several things about myself and about the city itself.
rejournals.com
Principle Construction Corp. building new facility for trucking company in Elgin
Principle Construction Corp. has been contracted to build a new 31,200-square-foot building at 2570 Millennium Drive in Elgin for Alvil Trucking. The logistics company is moving from a previous location in Elk Grove Village and required a more modern space for truck maintenance. “Larger spaces with modern amenities are very...
dgsd.org
For Sale! Used Equipment Sale
The District is having a used equipment sale. The used equipment is a 2014 Club Car Carry-All electric golf cart. Those interested can submit a sealed bid to the District office, 2710 Curtiss Street, Downers Grove. Bids will be accepted until 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 and at that time will be publicly opened and read. For more information and minimum bid price, visit https://www.dgsd.org/opportunities/#sale.
Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
A website ranked a Resort in Illinois as the Best in the Midwest
When it comes to the finer things in life you don't have to travel outside of the Midwest to find the best of the best. A recent ranking of the 10 Best Resorts in the Midwest has been revealed and at the top of the list is a high-end resort here in the Land of Lincoln.
This Christmas Pop-Up Bar In Illinois Will Make Your Night Merry And Bright
Talk about being lit. There's a Christmas pop-up returning to Chicago and it'll make your night out merry and bright. Just remember, alcohol can make you do naughty things to pick your poisons wisely. What's inside? A ton of Christmas!. 3 levels. 4 bars. Sensational seasonal cocktails. Interactive holiday photo...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Illinois
If you're a fan of crispy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Illinois. Read on to learn more.
Chicago Fire: Is Barling and Sons a real funeral home?
To nobody’s surprise, a fire broke out on a recent episode of Chicago Fire. The 51 squad were called to put out a blaze at Barling and Sons funeral home, and due to the chemicals that were stored in the building, it was a nastier one than usual. It...
Herald & Review
Fall colors in Chicago are the best in years — but experts warn not to wait too long to see the leaves
CHICAGO - Family portrait takers, tour guides and social media influencers are running out of time to photograph the final days of the best season of fall colors in northern Illinois in years, experts say. The Chicago area may have the best colors of the entire state, as other parts...
10 of the wildest things in Michael Jordan's Chicago mansion that's been on the market for a decade
Michael Jordan's former home is filled with quirky accents like a personalized basketball court and doors from Chicago's original Playboy mansion.
‘Leave My Store Alone’: Customers Express Confusion, Pain For Prices As Jewel-Osco And Mariano’s Parent Companies Eye Merger
CHICAGO — Grocery shoppers and workers at Jewel-Osco and Mariano’s are hoping a proposed mega-merger will not raise already inflated prices — and worry the deal could take away neighborhood stores. Local grocery powerhouses Jewel-Osco, owned by Albertsons, and Mariano’s, owned by Kroger, would fall under one...
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Chicago aldermen unload on police superintendent: 'My community is scared'
With Chicagoans on edge and a political target on his back, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown tried Friday to convince a skeptical City Council that “significant progress” is being made in the war on violent crime.
rejournals.com
Life science is on the rise in Chicago. But how does the market compare to others across the U.S.?
Not as flashy as other sectors, but life science mustn’t be overlooked when considering new opportunities. The sector has continued to gain traction in recent years, and Chicago has been highlighted as one of the best markets for this kind of venture. Despite turmoil in the public markets, a...
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria Tacos
I was driving through Schaumburg with my wife. I wanted to try something different and new. I had heard of this restaurant many months ago but had not ever had time to go till now.
Comments / 0