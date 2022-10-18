ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnetka, IL

napervillelocal.com

$10.5M Mansion With 8 Fireplaces, Pool, Fire Pit, More In Naperville

NAPERVILLE, IL — This stately Naperville mansion is stunning just to behold, with its striking Tudor design and turret-style accents. Inside, you’ll find a host of luxurious amenities, including eight fireplaces, a spa with an indoor resistance pool, a sauna and more. Outside, you have your own private...
NAPERVILLE, IL
rejournals.com

Brown Commercial Group brokers six industrial transactions in Chicagoland

Brown Commercial Group negotiated six industrial transactions in the Chicago market for businesses that were looking for new space to expand their operations. The transactions were all completed by Broker Collin Tyrrell and supported businesses in the landscaping, transportation, retail, and printing industries. The largest transaction was a 12,245-square-foot lease...
CHICAGO, IL
theodysseyonline.com

The City, As Told By The Suburbs

Chicago, as told by a suburban dweller. Every big city has their stereotypes, their statistics and their hot spots. Especially for those from the suburbs, these assumed truths are some of the most important points to consider when journeying to somewhere with big buildings. As I took my first trip to Chicago, I realized several things about myself and about the city itself.
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

Principle Construction Corp. building new facility for trucking company in Elgin

Principle Construction Corp. has been contracted to build a new 31,200-square-foot building at 2570 Millennium Drive in Elgin for Alvil Trucking. The logistics company is moving from a previous location in Elk Grove Village and required a more modern space for truck maintenance. “Larger spaces with modern amenities are very...
ELGIN, IL
dgsd.org

For Sale! Used Equipment Sale

The District is having a used equipment sale. The used equipment is a 2014 Club Car Carry-All electric golf cart. Those interested can submit a sealed bid to the District office, 2710 Curtiss Street, Downers Grove. Bids will be accepted until 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 and at that time will be publicly opened and read. For more information and minimum bid price, visit https://www.dgsd.org/opportunities/#sale.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
WGN News

Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
CHICAGO, IL

