Police search for missing teen in Newark
Police say Kayla Jagoo, 17, was last seen on Fabyan Place.
Family: Police-involved fatal shooting of Yoskar Feliz was ‘unjustified’
The family of Yoskar Feliz, who was killed in a police-involved shooting in January rallied Sunday outside of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx.
Police: Woman found dead inside large bin in Staten Island
The NYPD says a 911 call made Friday led to the finding of a woman's lifeless body in Staten Island.
Prosecutor: Princeton University student missing since last week found dead
Authorities say a Princeton University student from Ohio who went missing near campus last week has been found dead.
News 12
Police: Man wanted for multiple groping incidents at NYC subway stations
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for multiple groping incidents at subway stations throughout New York City. Police say the suspect grabbed a 19-year-old woman's backside at the East 23rd Street and Park Avenue station in Manhattan last Friday. They believe he's also responsible...
NYPD: Man killed in stabbing following argument in Mott Haven identified
The 46-year-old man stabbed to death in Mott Haven Wednesday has been identified by the NYPD.
Sheriff: Thieves steal Mercedes Benz SUV with 3-month-old baby inside; vehicle found abandoned hours later
A 3-month-old baby is safe after the Essex County sheriff says thieves stole a vehicle, with the baby left in the backseat in Irvington.
Crown Heights Street named after man killed by police
A street in Crown Heights has been named in honor of a man who was killed by police last year.
Man wanted for slashing tires of NYPD car in the Bronx, police say
Police are searching for man they say slashed the tires of an unmarked police car in Longwood Wednesday afternoon.
Police: Man arrested in connection to 2 separate crimes in Brooklyn
Police arrested the man who was behind a subway assault and robbery in Brooklyn, and also wanted in connection to another crime.
'It hurts me so much.' Widow of fatal Mott Haven stabbing victim wants husband to be remembered as a hero
Santos Carty was with her husband, Anthony Carty, when he came to a building in Mott Haven to pick up his paycheck. The events that unfolded after were things she never saw coming and now said she won't be able to forget them.
Man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
A man was shoved onto the tracks at the Myrtle-Wyckoff subway station in Brooklyn on Friday, according to the NYPD.
Police say 3 Yonkers residents charged in Dutchess County cooking oil theft
Investigators say the suspects stole the used oil from the Jaegar House Restaurant in Red Hook on Route 9G Wednesday around 10:30 a.m.
Elizabeth FD extinguishes major junkyard fire; 35 cars believed to be destroyed
A large fire broke out at a junkyard in Union County Thursday night.
Police: 3 thieves broke into separate homes; woman woke up to find one of them standing over bed
Police are searching for three thieves they say broke into homes in Toms River early Tuesday morning, and in one instance -- a woman woke up to find one of them standing over her bed, and the other -- the burglars got away with a car worth more than $100,000.
85-year-old woman says she has lived with broken apartment window for months
An 85-year-old Bronx resident says she has been living with a broken apartment window for months, and that the New York City Housing Authority hasn’t fixed it despite her many complaints.
Police: East New York grocery store robbed of $5K
An East New York grocery store was robbed of $5,000 on Monday.
NYPD: Suspect wanted in NYC subway samurai sword attack
Police need the public's help in finding a man who they say attacked someone at a Manhattan subway station with a samurai sword Thursday morning.
