Imperial County, CA

beckerspayer.com

Molina Healthcare in the headlines: 6 recent updates

From winning California Medicaid contracts in five counties, to the completion its acquisition of a Medicaid managed long-term care business, here are six recent headlines about Molina Healthcare reported by Becker's since Aug. 26:. 1. Molina finalized its acquisition of AgeWell New York's Medicaid managed long-term care business for $110...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sdsu.edu

Presidential Research Fellows Honored for Advancing Their Fields

Seven faculty members have been named Presidential Research Faculty Fellows at San Diego State University in recognition of their outstanding research, scholarship and creative endeavors. Each fellow received $25,000 to support their research activities. Two faculty members promoted to associate professor received the 2023 ad: Junfei Xie (electrical and computer...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sdsu.edu

SDSU Part of Joint $6.7M National Science Foundation Grant for Cyberinfrastructure

The National Science Foundation (NSF) has jointly awarded the University of California San Diego, San Diego State University and California State University, San Bernardino a five-year, $6.7 million grant to support cyberinfrastructure (CI) training and resources. UCSD and its San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC) are the lead awardees of the...
KCET

Voters to Decide On $25 an Hour Minimum Wage for Health Care Workers

This story was produced by California Healthline. In Southern California, one labor union is pushing for a $25 minimum wage at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities and dialysis clinics. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 100,000 health care workers in California, says a raise would help the providers retain workers who could land comparable positions at Amazon or fast-food restaurants amid labor shortages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

San Diego health officials warn of severe flu season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A severe flu season has been predicted for the winter of 2022. Nearly 40% of the students at Patrick Henry High School were out sick during the second week of October, and it wasn’t the only school affected. Greater than normal numbers of children...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
foodsafetynews.com

Salmonella outbreak traced to fish sold in California, Arizona; further distribution possible

More than 30 people have been confirmed sick in an outbreak of Salmonella Litchfield infections traced to fresh raw salmon. Of the 33 patients, 16 have completed interviews with health officials and 12 of those reported eating sushi, sashimi, or poke. Thirteen of the 33 patients have been so sick that they had to be admitted to hospitals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
ARIZONA STATE
chulavistatoday.com

Flu Cases Rise, County Urges Residents To Be Aware of Symptoms To Avoid Spread

With influenza cases on the rise, San Diego County health officials today encouraged residents to familiarize themselves with the. signs and symptoms of influenza, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their family members. According to the county, more than 1,600...
redlandscommunitynews.com

Psychotherapist was raised in Redlands and worked in San Diego

Terri Loraine Jacinto, a Redlands native and psychotherapist in San Diego, died on Sept. 22, 2022. She was 66. Born on Jan. 20, 1966, at Redlands Community Hospital to William and Peggy Jacinto, she attended Redlands schools and graduated from Redlands High School in 1974. She studied at Northern Arizona University, then transferred to San Diego State University, earning a master’s in psychology.
REDLANDS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Gas stoves in California leak cancer-causing chemicals, study finds

OAKLAND, Calif. - A new study found that gas stoves in California houses are leaking the cancer-causing chemical, benzene; moderate levels were found in Bay Area homes. The study, conducted by PSE Healthy Energy, screened for more than 70 different compounds. Benzene was found the most, though some levels were higher than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
eastcountymagazine.org

TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON

October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
EL CAJON, CA
KVCR NEWS

State of Emergency Sunset

The end of the state of emergency will not mean the end of COVID-19, but Newsom says the state is prepared to deal with it and future pandemics. Most of the emergency provisions have already sunset, and Newsom plans to terminate the rest on February 28. But he's asking state lawmakers to pass a bill to allow nurses to continue to give out COVID-19 treatments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

An ominous warning for California economy

Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

