beckerspayer.com
Molina Healthcare in the headlines: 6 recent updates
From winning California Medicaid contracts in five counties, to the completion its acquisition of a Medicaid managed long-term care business, here are six recent headlines about Molina Healthcare reported by Becker's since Aug. 26:. 1. Molina finalized its acquisition of AgeWell New York's Medicaid managed long-term care business for $110...
sdsu.edu
Presidential Research Fellows Honored for Advancing Their Fields
Seven faculty members have been named Presidential Research Faculty Fellows at San Diego State University in recognition of their outstanding research, scholarship and creative endeavors. Each fellow received $25,000 to support their research activities. Two faculty members promoted to associate professor received the 2023 ad: Junfei Xie (electrical and computer...
sdsu.edu
SDSU Part of Joint $6.7M National Science Foundation Grant for Cyberinfrastructure
The National Science Foundation (NSF) has jointly awarded the University of California San Diego, San Diego State University and California State University, San Bernardino a five-year, $6.7 million grant to support cyberinfrastructure (CI) training and resources. UCSD and its San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC) are the lead awardees of the...
County Combines COVID-19 and Influenza Data in Respiratory Virus Report
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency has introduced a combined Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report, which moving forward Friday will track both COVID-19 and influenza in the region. The weekly report, to be released Thursdays, is intended to provide San Diegans with a detailed snapshot of common respiratory...
Bird flu has arrived to San Diego County
The dead body of a black swan found at a lake in San Diego County tested positive for avian influenza, according to local officials.
New urban greening project in Imperial County will ‘improve the health and wellness of the community’
The completion of a new urban greening project was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, October 17. The post New urban greening project in Imperial County will ‘improve the health and wellness of the community’ appeared first on KYMA.
KCET
Voters to Decide On $25 an Hour Minimum Wage for Health Care Workers
This story was produced by California Healthline. In Southern California, one labor union is pushing for a $25 minimum wage at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities and dialysis clinics. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 100,000 health care workers in California, says a raise would help the providers retain workers who could land comparable positions at Amazon or fast-food restaurants amid labor shortages.
kusi.com
San Diego health officials warn of severe flu season
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A severe flu season has been predicted for the winter of 2022. Nearly 40% of the students at Patrick Henry High School were out sick during the second week of October, and it wasn’t the only school affected. Greater than normal numbers of children...
foodsafetynews.com
Salmonella outbreak traced to fish sold in California, Arizona; further distribution possible
More than 30 people have been confirmed sick in an outbreak of Salmonella Litchfield infections traced to fresh raw salmon. Of the 33 patients, 16 have completed interviews with health officials and 12 of those reported eating sushi, sashimi, or poke. Thirteen of the 33 patients have been so sick that they had to be admitted to hospitals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Opinion: Drought May Force California to Challenge Farmers’ Historic Water Rights
While it’s not yet formal policy, those who manage California’s vast water system are edging toward a historic reallocation of the state’s shrinking supply that could have a life-altering impact on its largest-in-the-nation agricultural industry. For many years, farmers have used about 80% of the water diverted...
chulavistatoday.com
Flu Cases Rise, County Urges Residents To Be Aware of Symptoms To Avoid Spread
With influenza cases on the rise, San Diego County health officials today encouraged residents to familiarize themselves with the. signs and symptoms of influenza, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their family members. According to the county, more than 1,600...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Psychotherapist was raised in Redlands and worked in San Diego
Terri Loraine Jacinto, a Redlands native and psychotherapist in San Diego, died on Sept. 22, 2022. She was 66. Born on Jan. 20, 1966, at Redlands Community Hospital to William and Peggy Jacinto, she attended Redlands schools and graduated from Redlands High School in 1974. She studied at Northern Arizona University, then transferred to San Diego State University, earning a master’s in psychology.
KTVU FOX 2
Gas stoves in California leak cancer-causing chemicals, study finds
OAKLAND, Calif. - A new study found that gas stoves in California houses are leaking the cancer-causing chemical, benzene; moderate levels were found in Bay Area homes. The study, conducted by PSE Healthy Energy, screened for more than 70 different compounds. Benzene was found the most, though some levels were higher than others.
Washington State Officials Receive 1,200 Comments on gas Vehicle ban
About 1,200 comments were sent to the Washington Department of Ecology on whether to ban new gas- and diesel-powered passenger vehicles by 2035, even though the issue is settled. The ban was effectively imposed in August by the California Air Resources Board. The Inslee administration has moved quickly to enact...
eastcountymagazine.org
TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON
October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
California home prices have fallen most in this city since June: study
Houses in California tend to be expensive, but one city is seeing a significant decline in home prices, according to a study from Realtor.com.
New state program provides California residents up to $100 of free groceries
With a new initiative at Northgate Markets in Southern California, families and individuals may earn up to $100 each month to spend on fresh food. Participants in the “Más Fresco” program will be able to earn up to $100 per month to spend on fruits and vegetables.
State of Emergency Sunset
The end of the state of emergency will not mean the end of COVID-19, but Newsom says the state is prepared to deal with it and future pandemics. Most of the emergency provisions have already sunset, and Newsom plans to terminate the rest on February 28. But he's asking state lawmakers to pass a bill to allow nurses to continue to give out COVID-19 treatments.
‘I’m Screwed’: Thousands in San Diego Face Eviction After County Promised Relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
An ominous warning for California economy
Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
