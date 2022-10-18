Read full article on original website
dicksonpost.com
Dickson Post contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, joined the Dickson Post team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
tntechoracle.com
Upper Cumberland cities sued for violations of Clean Water Act
The cities of Cookeville and Sparta have been named in a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act. The complaints, filed in the U.S. District Court by Tennessee Riverkeepers, Inc. claims Cookeville and Sparta are in violation of provisions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by discharging pollutants into waterways to “avoid overflows.”
Tennessee girl dies in tragic accident days before her 7th birthday
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of a Gladeville Elementary student.
waewradio.com
Retired K9 Rocco Passes Away
The following is from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. With sadness, we inform you that Rocco, the retired K9 with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, passed away at 14 ½ years old. Rocco served as a K9 with his handlers former Deputy Kevin Phillips and Cpl. Danny Stone for a total of 10 years. Rocco was a german shepherd and retired 3 years ago where he resided with his former handler Cpl. Danny Stone. We appreciate the service that Rocco gave to our community to make it a better place. May you rest in peace, Rocco.
WSMV
Gainesboro man arrested for causing structure fire
GAINESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked alongside the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the cause of a Gainesboro structure fire. According to a release by TBI, the investigation led to the arrest of 34-year-old Daniel Shivers who was identified...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville FD Responds To Buck Mountain Road Fire
Cookeville Fire Department had a swift response to a household fire on Buck Mountain Road Wednesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Cliff Venters said he did not have an exact address at the time of reporting, but that it was in the Old Qualls Road area. When responders arrived, he said there was visible smoke.
Jackson County man arrested on arson charges
A Gainesboro man was arrested Wednesday on arson charges stemming from a fire last month.
Indictment handed down in death of Wilson County teen found shot after birthday
“Losing my son has been the worst thing that has ever happened to me in my life,” Tonya Wilkerson, Austin Gordon’s mother said.
8 pounds of beef thrown out at Crossville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is recorded in Cumberland County. Half a dozen risk factor violations were marked off in the report.
WBBJ
Tennessee man charged with murder in death of toddler
TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is behind bars in connection with the death of a toddler earlier this year. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 21-year-old James Curtis Yates is facing charges of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. The TBI says their agents launched an...
newstalk941.com
Two Life Flighted After Monday Highway 111 Accident
An accident that slowed traffic on Highway 111 in Putnam County Monday resulted in two life flights to Vanderbilt. 78-year-old Nancy Delany of Cookeville was traveling north in the south bound lane when she struck the Nissan Altima of 33-year-old Christopher Meness of Cookeville head on. Delany was life flighted...
13-year-old taken into custody after school threat investigation in Warren County
Authorities said a student in Warren County is facing charges in connection with a middle school's investigation into an online threat.
Spring water goes unused as some parts of Tennessee experience water supply strain
The owner of the Bennett Hill Springs said the state should use his spring water to ease the water supply strain caused by dry conditions and rapid growth in parts of Tennessee.
wjle.com
U.S. 70 improvement project continues on schedule
The U.S. 70 improvement project continues on schedule in DeKalb County between Liberty and Alexandria from State Route 96 to State Route 53. TDOT Public Information Officer Rae Anne Bradley told WJLE about how this project is progressing. “This job includes the grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and...
wgnsradio.com
Homeless man says the driver of a BMW gave him a ride, but left with his backpack
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Being kicked while you’re down is one of the worst feelings a human can feel… but it’s something that many of us face at one point or another. In this case, the person being kicked while in the midst of a low point was a homeless man who simply needed a ride.
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
Snow in October? Flurries reported in Middle Tennessee
It may only be October, but it was cold enough to snow in parts of Middle Tennessee Tuesday morning.
Overton County News
Livingston Academy’s regional championship soccer team will host the first round of the state sectional playoff Saturday
Livingston Academy’s regional championship soccer team will host the first round of the state sectional playoff Saturday at 6 p.m. against Signal Mountain. LA Lady Wildcats will bring a perfect district and regional record to the event, sporting a fine 18-1 overall record. The winner of the event advances to the state playoffs next Wednesday in Chattanooga. The season is over for the loser.
Woman charged after putting loaded gun in child's backpack
A woman has been charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon after placing a loaded gun inside her child's backpack.
