The following is from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. With sadness, we inform you that Rocco, the retired K9 with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, passed away at 14 ½ years old. Rocco served as a K9 with his handlers former Deputy Kevin Phillips and Cpl. Danny Stone for a total of 10 years. Rocco was a german shepherd and retired 3 years ago where he resided with his former handler Cpl. Danny Stone. We appreciate the service that Rocco gave to our community to make it a better place. May you rest in peace, Rocco.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO