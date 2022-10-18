ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, TN

Dickson Post contributor Steve Norris dies

We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, joined the Dickson Post team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
DICKSON, TN
Upper Cumberland cities sued for violations of Clean Water Act

The cities of Cookeville and Sparta have been named in a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act. The complaints, filed in the U.S. District Court by Tennessee Riverkeepers, Inc. claims Cookeville and Sparta are in violation of provisions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by discharging pollutants into waterways to “avoid overflows.”
SPARTA, TN
Retired K9 Rocco Passes Away

The following is from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. With sadness, we inform you that Rocco, the retired K9 with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, passed away at 14 ½ years old. Rocco served as a K9 with his handlers former Deputy Kevin Phillips and Cpl. Danny Stone for a total of 10 years. Rocco was a german shepherd and retired 3 years ago where he resided with his former handler Cpl. Danny Stone. We appreciate the service that Rocco gave to our community to make it a better place. May you rest in peace, Rocco.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
Gainesboro man arrested for causing structure fire

GAINESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation worked alongside the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the cause of a Gainesboro structure fire. According to a release by TBI, the investigation led to the arrest of 34-year-old Daniel Shivers who was identified...
GAINESBORO, TN
Cookeville FD Responds To Buck Mountain Road Fire

Cookeville Fire Department had a swift response to a household fire on Buck Mountain Road Wednesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Cliff Venters said he did not have an exact address at the time of reporting, but that it was in the Old Qualls Road area. When responders arrived, he said there was visible smoke.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Tennessee man charged with murder in death of toddler

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is behind bars in connection with the death of a toddler earlier this year. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 21-year-old James Curtis Yates is facing charges of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. The TBI says their agents launched an...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
Two Life Flighted After Monday Highway 111 Accident

An accident that slowed traffic on Highway 111 in Putnam County Monday resulted in two life flights to Vanderbilt. 78-year-old Nancy Delany of Cookeville was traveling north in the south bound lane when she struck the Nissan Altima of 33-year-old Christopher Meness of Cookeville head on. Delany was life flighted...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
U.S. 70 improvement project continues on schedule

The U.S. 70 improvement project continues on schedule in DeKalb County between Liberty and Alexandria from State Route 96 to State Route 53. TDOT Public Information Officer Rae Anne Bradley told WJLE about how this project is progressing. “This job includes the grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and...
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
Livingston Academy’s regional championship soccer team will host the first round of the state sectional playoff Saturday

Livingston Academy’s regional championship soccer team will host the first round of the state sectional playoff Saturday at 6 p.m. against Signal Mountain. LA Lady Wildcats will bring a perfect district and regional record to the event, sporting a fine 18-1 overall record. The winner of the event advances to the state playoffs next Wednesday in Chattanooga. The season is over for the loser.
LIVINGSTON, TN

