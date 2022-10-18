Read full article on original website
Alaska’s crab fishery canceled for the first time since 1994
Low stocks have prompted the U.S. state of Alaska to cancel the red king crab fishery in Alaska’s Bering Sea for the winter 2021-2022 season. After a review of the final bottom-trawl survey by the National Marine Fisheries Service, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADFG) ADFG made the announcement Friday, 3 September, saying the stock was “below the regulatory threshold for opening a fishery.” ADFG said more details about the closure will be provided during the TAC meeting in early October.
