FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iowa State Daily
Three Big Takeaways: Cyclone win streak continues
Iowa State volleyball earned a road win in straight sets Friday night over Texas Tech. The Cyclones have now won five straight matches. Riding the momentum of Wednesday night’s win over No. 1 ranked Texas, Iowa State commanded the entire match. Iowa State won all three sets by scores of 25-23, 25-20 and 25-15.
Cyclone women’s golf in middle of the pack after day one
The first day of play has concluded in Palo Alto, California, and Iowa State women’s golf is currently tied for ninth place with Oregon State. Leading the way for Iowa State is Taglao Jeeravivitaporn, who is tied for second overall with three others at four under par. Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn...
The League of Women Voters breakdown Iowa’s Gun Amendment
Community members gathered to learn more about an amendment about gun laws set to appear on the ballot in November. The public meeting was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Ames and Story County at the Ames Public Library. John Klaus, chair of the League of Women Voters and former Ames city attorney presented “What is Iowa’s Gun Amendment? It is not the U.S. Second Amendment!”
‘If you don’t vote, you don’t count’: Early voting begins
Satellite absentee voting for all of Story County begins in Ames Friday at the Memorial Union’s Cardinal Room from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Unregistered voters can register to vote on-site. At the polls, voters are required to show a valid form of identification and proof of residence. Valid...
