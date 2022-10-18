Read full article on original website
Fatty liver is increasingly the cause of liver cell cancer
MHH research team has published current review on hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in The Lancet. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In Germany, there are currently around 9,000 new HCC diagnoses per year, and almost 8,000 people affected do not survive the disease. Before the tumour develops in the liver, the organ is often already damaged by chronic inflammation. The "traditional" causes of chronic liver damage include, in particular, infections with hepatitis viruses or excessive alcohol consumption. In the meantime, however, obesity and metabolic diseases, which include diabetes mellitus and lead to a so-called fatty liver, are becoming increasingly important.
The Unexpected Link Between Obesity And Gum Disease
Periodontal disease, or gum disease, is a common cause of bad breath, loose teeth, and painful chewing. This is how obesity can play a role in its development.
Cytoskeleton acts as cells’ bouncer for bacteria
Researchers of the University of Freiburg have discovered a previously unknown function of septins in defending cells against dangerous hospital pathogens. Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.a.) are resistant to most antibiotics and cause life-threatening infections of wounds or the lungs. The P.a. bacteria species has an entire arsenal of strategies for evading the immune system and infecting tissue. Researchers working with Prof. Dr. Winfried Römer and Dr. Carsten Schwan of the University of Freiburg and the Excellence Cluster CIBSS - Centre for Integrative Biological Signalling Studies - have identified a previously unknown, natural, defense mechanism that protects cells from Pseudomonas infection. The study has been published in Cell Reports.
Adult incontinence products cause more waste than baby nappies
Joint research has found adult incontinence products are a far bigger waste problem than baby nappies, and with an ageing population, the situation will get worse in the next decade. A study involving The University of Queensland and Southern Cross University has found waste from adult incontinence products will outnumber...
Molecular structure of one of the most important receptors in the immune system unraveled
Researchers from Freiburg and Harvard publish the three-dimensional structure of the B cell antigen receptor, shedding new light on its composition. The surface of B cells is covered with antigen receptors with which they recognize invading pathogens such as bacteria and viruses. When a B cell receptor binds to an antigen, that is, to a foreign structure, the B cell is activated and triggers the production of antibodies. Antibodies are essential for our survival and protect us against severe diseases from infections with pathogens such as COVID-19. Vaccinations have a protective effect as they activate antigen receptors, thereby triggering an immune response. An international team of researchers from the Cluster of Excellence CIBSS of the University of Freiburg and Harvard Medical School, USA, has now published the exact molecular structure of an IgM-type B cell receptor. Their findings indicate that the receptor on the surface of the B cell interacts with further receptors, thus controlling its signal transduction. The study was published in the renowned journal Nature.
Unlocking the mysteries of tauopathies: a protein that gives hope
- A protein called ’numb’ acts as a regulator of intracellular tau levels - and could someday be used to treat neurogenerative diseases, an UdeM-IRCM study finds. A mechanism has been found that controls cellular levels of tau, a protein whose abnormal accumulation is at the root of tauopathies, a class of devastating neurodegenerative diseases.
Monash project receives funding to develop new drug for type 1 diabetes
A team of researchers from Monash University has received $750,000 in funding to advance research into the development of a new drug to improve glucose control in people living with type 1 diabetes. Researchers from the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute (BDI) and Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (MIPS) are spearheading...
Newly created protein a step toward preventing autoimmune disorders
Researchers design a protein that can activate and increase the number of specialized cells that can prevent the onset of autoimmune disorders. Autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis happen when the immune system is inadvertently activated, mistakenly attacking the body’s tissues and organs. Though it is known that genetics play a role in the development of these disorders, prevention and treatment approaches also focus on external factors, such as nutrition and environment.
New cervical cancer test detects precancerous lesions years in advance
A newly developed test detects early precancerous changes in the cervix. This procedure works better than currently available methods and detects the changes years before cancer develops. The test was developed under the direction of Martin Widschwendter, Professor of Cancer Prevention and Screening at the University of Innsbruck. The new test is part of a research program that aims to predict the risk of four types of cancer (breast, ovarian, uterine body and cervical cancer) from a single cervical smear.
Gene correction as a possible therapy for iron storage disease
Research team uses CRISPR/Cas technology to repair C282Y mutation in primary haemochromatosis. Hereditary primary haemochromatosis is one of the most common inborn errors of metabolism in Europe. In this disorder, also known as iron storage disease, the body is overloaded with iron. The excess iron accumulates in organs and tissues and leads to slowly progressive damage to the liver, heart, pancreas, pituitary gland and joints. This can lead to changes in the heart muscle (cardiomyopathies) or diabetes mellitus (bronchial diabetes), and even to scarring of the liver tissue (liver cirrhosis) and liver cancer. The cause is a genetic defect that disrupts the regulation of iron absorption via the mucous membrane of the small intestine. A research team led by Michael Ott and Dr. Simon Krooss from the Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endocrinology at the Hannover Medical School (MHH) has now found a way to treat the hereditary disease with the help of targeted gene correction. The work has been published in the renowned journal Nature Communications.
New cervical screening test could predict cell changes years before they occur
A new swab test that identifies potentially dangerous cervical cell changes up to four years before they happen has been developed by researchers from UCL and the University of Innsbruck. The research, published in Genome Medicine, found that the new cervical screening method was more sensitive than other currently available...
Cervical cancer discovery offers major new clue to better understand the disease
Scientists have discovered that cervical cancer can be divided into two distinct molecular subgroups - one far more aggressive than the other - as part of the largest ’omics’ study of its kind, led by researchers at UCL and the University of Southampton. Published in Nature Communications, researchers...
Weakened orca was sick and had severe gum disease
The orca that stranded and eventually died near Cadzand last Saturday had severe gum inflammation. The female also had inflammation in several internal organs and had not eaten for some time. This is according to initial investigations by Utrecht University and Wageningen Marine Research. According to biologist Lonneke IJsseldijk of Utrecht University, the orca was emaciated: ’all the orca’s teeth were loose and rotting. The animal must certainly have been in real pain when eating food.’
4-Deep Brain Reconstruction (4-DBR): an innovative European project on brain regeneration for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders
Regenerative medicine offers an opportunity to treat patients with neurodegenerative disorders by implanting healthy tissue into damaged areas of the brain. However, the complexity of the human brain faces a major challenge for progress in this field. In this context, the 4-Deep Brain Reconstruction Consortium (4-DBR), coordinated by the August Pi i Sunyer Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBAPS), aims to achieve a significant progress using the latest technologies, as well as to enhance its knowledge and experience in molecular biology, bioprinting and optogenetics. The 4-DBR Consortium has received the Pathfinder grant from the European Innovation Council (EIC), with an amount of €2,987,776 distributed over three years, which will give it a new technological approach to the recovery of brain damage caused by neurological disorders.
Clinical trial for new stem cell-based treatment for Parkinson’s disease given go ahead
Cambridge researchers will play a key role in clinical trials of a new treatment that involves transplanting healthy nerve cells into the brains of patients with Parkinson’s disease. This could transform the way we treat Parkinson’s disease. Roger Barker. The Swedish Medical Products Agency has granted approval for...
