The cryptocurrency market is at a total capitalization of $957 billion, which is a massive dip from its $3 trillion peak. The market has suffered serious value loss, and at this point, all the crypto assets without decent standing in the market have been wiped to zero. The market will need new money to flow to gain strength and push for a bull rally. Memecoins are the best cryptocurrencies in bringing outside funds into the landscape, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are at the forefront of that.

11 HOURS AGO