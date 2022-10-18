Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Wildlife Organizations Offer $51k Reward For Leads on Death of 6 Endangered Gray Wolves Poisoned in Washington
In the northeastern part of Washington State, six endangered gray wolves were poisoned and perished. $51k has been set aside by wildlife organizations as reward money for any information that helps solve the case. The deaths of six gray wolves within the territory of the Wedge pack in Stevens County...
Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You
Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
Ute Indian Tribe calls Biden’s Colorado national monument designation ‘an unlawful act of genocide’
The Ute Indian Tribe called President Joe Biden’s designation of the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument “genocide.” The monument was endorsed by Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, Gov. Jared Polis and Rep. Joe Neguse. But the tribe says they were not consulted.
Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
Endangered wolf prized for its genetic value found dead in New Mexico
Environmentalists are pushing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to do more to protect Mexican gray wolves after one of the endangered predators was found dead in southwestern New Mexico. The Western Watersheds Project is among the groups that have been critical of the agency's management of wolves in New...
ABC 15 News
Wild horses found shot in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest
Wild horse advocates are outraged after at least 12 horses were found dead in the Apache Forest near Alpine in far eastern Arizona. They say the horses had all been shot. The animals have been the focus of a legal battle between the U.S. Forest Service, which considers the horses stray livestock, and animal advocates who say they date back generations and should be treated no differently than deer, elk, or any other animals that live in the area.
Plundering the wilderness for financial certainty
A highly organized, extravagantly financed, top-down campaign to seize and dominate (plunder) undeveloped forestland near Lincoln, Montana is well underway. Intense gaslighting techniques are making it difficult for Montana’s commoners to discern what’s truth and what’s propaganda. The recent flurry of opinion pieces, political polling reports and the promotion of the 50th Anniversary celebration of […] The post Plundering the wilderness for financial certainty appeared first on Daily Montanan.
One of North America’s Rarest Mammals Released into State Park by Colorado Wildlife Officials
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have announced some big news for a very rare animal species. This comes with the release of one of the rarest North American mammals onto a prairie dog colony in Colorado. This particular colony is located near John Martin State Park. According to the reports,...
Shipping containers on Arizona border hurt jaguar and ocelot migration, group alleges
A national wildlife nonprofit organization on Wednesday filed a notice of intent to sue Arizona for placing shipping containers along the U.S./Mexico border, which it says is obstructing jaguar and ocelot migration routes.
advnture.com
Are bighorn sheep dangerous?
When you first start hiking out west, you’ll be amazed at all the wildlife you might encounter, from black bears having a tussle in the woods to massive moose quietly loitering among lodgepole pine. Virtually every mammal you might see in these mountains will inspire curiosity and a little fear (or a lot of fear if it’s a mountain lion), but what about bighorn sheep? Should you be afraid of them? The symbolism of a sheep, after all, usually represents meekness and timidity. There’s a good reason why we describe one who feels embarrassed and lacks confidence as “sheepish” and not “tigerish.” But we usually associate that imagery with the fluffy white sheep that roam around the English countryside and skitter off at any hint of an approaching hiker. The muscular bodies and giant, spiral horns of bighorn sheep might seem a different matter altogether. In this article, we cover what bighorn sheep are, where you might find them and whether or not you need to be afraid of these cloven hooved mountain dwellers.
‘Badasses of the mountains’: goats clash with sheep as key US glaciers melt
In one corner, there is the agile climber with steak knife-like horns. In the other is America’s largest wild sheep. They are locked in significantly one-sided combat in the mountains of the US west, scientists have found, in a battle over resources uncovered by the region’s vanishing glaciers.
rmef.org
Movements and Migrations Help Define Idaho Wildlife Populations
Below is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Since prehistoric times, people have known that big game animals roam throughout Idaho. Deer and elk are typically seasonal migrants that inhabit mid and upper elevations spring through fall and then move onto winter range to escape deep snow and bitter cold.
Endangered Nevada Toad Could Have a Massive Impact on Federal Wildlife Laws
The US Fish and Wildlife Service has made a move to temporarily list the Dixie Valley toad as an endangered wildlife species. This move comes as the officials declare the Dixie Valley toad to be endangered on an emergency basis. While construction is underway for a Nevada geothermal plant site.
natureworldnews.com
5 Wildlife Officers Relocate 400-Pound Massive Black Bear From Colorado Home Deck to Suitable Habitat
A large black bear that was discovered beneath a deck in a Durango, Colorado home has been removed. The roughly 400-pound large black bear had to be removed from the property by five wildlife officers using a tranquilizer dart. The furry giant has now been moved to a new location with a suitable habitat.
Most Dangerous National Parks
America is home to some of the world's most majestic and beautiful national parks. But with that beauty comes danger. These parks have many hazards, both natural and man-made. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, United States.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
Outraged Conservationists Looking to Sue National Park Service Over Wandering Cattle Problem
Several environment agencies are potentially pursuing legal action against the National Park Service regarding cattle trespassing in the Valles Caldera National Preserve in New Mexico. According to reports, three environmental groups have announced they intend to sue the agency. They’re going after the NPS for permitting cows to wander into...
Comments / 0