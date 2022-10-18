ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Montana Talks

Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You

Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
IDAHO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
LAMAR, CO
ABC 15 News

Wild horses found shot in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest

Wild horse advocates are outraged after at least 12 horses were found dead in the Apache Forest near Alpine in far eastern Arizona. They say the horses had all been shot. The animals have been the focus of a legal battle between the U.S. Forest Service, which considers the horses stray livestock, and animal advocates who say they date back generations and should be treated no differently than deer, elk, or any other animals that live in the area.
ALPINE, AZ
Daily Montanan

Plundering the wilderness for financial certainty

A highly organized, extravagantly financed, top-down campaign to seize and dominate (plunder) undeveloped forestland near Lincoln, Montana is well underway.                                          Intense gaslighting techniques are making it difficult for Montana’s commoners to discern what’s truth and what’s propaganda.  The recent flurry of opinion pieces, political polling reports and the promotion of the 50th Anniversary celebration of […] The post Plundering the wilderness for financial certainty appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
advnture.com

Are bighorn sheep dangerous?

When you first start hiking out west, you’ll be amazed at all the wildlife you might encounter, from black bears having a tussle in the woods to massive moose quietly loitering among lodgepole pine. Virtually every mammal you might see in these mountains will inspire curiosity and a little fear (or a lot of fear if it’s a mountain lion), but what about bighorn sheep? Should you be afraid of them? The symbolism of a sheep, after all, usually represents meekness and timidity. There’s a good reason why we describe one who feels embarrassed and lacks confidence as “sheepish” and not “tigerish.” But we usually associate that imagery with the fluffy white sheep that roam around the English countryside and skitter off at any hint of an approaching hiker. The muscular bodies and giant, spiral horns of bighorn sheep might seem a different matter altogether. In this article, we cover what bighorn sheep are, where you might find them and whether or not you need to be afraid of these cloven hooved mountain dwellers.
COLORADO STATE
rmef.org

Movements and Migrations Help Define Idaho Wildlife Populations

Below is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Since prehistoric times, people have known that big game animals roam throughout Idaho. Deer and elk are typically seasonal migrants that inhabit mid and upper elevations spring through fall and then move onto winter range to escape deep snow and bitter cold.
IDAHO STATE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous National Parks

America is home to some of the world's most majestic and beautiful national parks. But with that beauty comes danger. These parks have many hazards, both natural and man-made. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, United States.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy