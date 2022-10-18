ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, MO

morgancountypress.com

Students Read the Newspaper

Students at Morgan County R-II in Stover read the Morgan County Statesman Friday, Oct. 14 in class. The newspaper is provided to students each week courtesy of several area sponsors and Pipistrelle Press, the publisher of the Statesman. (photos Morgan County R-I)
STOVER, MO
morgancountypress.com

Cross Country Senior 2022

Stover High School cross country runner, Blaine Brodersen, center, was recognized Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Legion Memorial Park in Stover. Brodersen is the son of Kevin and Amber Brodersen, and has ran cross country six years. Brodersen is active in cross country, NHS, basketball, Student Council, track and Art Club. Brodersen plans to attend college for art education, and plans to run in college as well. Brodersen said, “the biggest highlight of my cross country experience has been watching all of my friends and family grow and excel every day. Just smiling and goofing off with this group of amazing people is something I will take with me wherever I end up.” (photo by JLDorrell)
STOVER, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
morgancountypress.com

Kaysinger Conference Middle School Champ

Gabby Sidebottom won the middle school Kaysinger Conference cross country race Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Legion Memorial Park in Stover. Sidebottom finished with a time of 10:31.08, a new career personal record. (photo by JLDorrell)
STOVER, MO
morgancountypress.com

Conference Champ Four Years!

Blaine Brodersen, left, won the boys high school Kaysinger Conference cross country meet Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Legion Memorial Park in Stover. Brodersen was presented with a carnation by Coach Cindy Marriott during senior recognition. Brodersen placed first with a time of 17:45.00. (photo by JLDorrell)
STOVER, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA FIRE DEPARTMENT AIDS WITH STRUCTURE AND GRASS FIRE

The Sedalia Fire Department (SFD) was requested for mutual aid at 16131 Drake Road for a structure fire and grass fire on October 14. SFD responded with an Engine and Brush Unit. Due to the large amount of smoke caused by the fires the Sedalia Police Department Drone Unit was requested to help locate fire extension and determine where crews needed to be to stop the fire spread.
SEDALIA, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary, Part 2

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Rising like a fortress, for 168 years the Missouri State Penitentiary was designed to keep prisoners from escaping. Today, almost two decades after it closed, many believe some inmates are still here. For a fifth Halloween, Chad Plein is following David Glidden for a paranormal...
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Man Injured When Struck by International in Pettis County

A Sedalia man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2007 Honda Accord, driven by 44-year-old Alma Martinez of Sedalia, was Route Y and Purchase around 9:20 a.m., when he slowed and began making a left-hand turn onto Purchase, when a westbound 2007 International TK1, driven by 49-year-old Sandro Molina of Olathe Kansas, attempted to pass the Honda, and the International struck the Honda on the left side.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Lebanon R-3 and students use of bathrooms

The Lebanon R-3 School District does not have gender-neutral bathrooms, and R-3 School Superintendent David Schmitz says students are required to use the bathrooms according to the gender they were born with. My Ozarks Online · Pb10192202schmitz. Dr. Schmitz said that if they have a student who is working...
LEBANON, MO
abc17news.com

Lake Ozark woman hurt after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County early Friday morning left a Lake Ozark woman with serious injuries. The crash happened on Route A near Carol Court around 1:25 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 44-year-old Daron E. Brashear,...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Central Mo. family seeks help locating missing teen

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – A family from central Missouri is asking for the public’s help in locating their missing son, who left home earlier this month. According to Sgt. Scott Hines, a spokesman for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Dylan Ford walked away from his home in Climax Springs on Oct. 1. Climax Springs is located along the western edge of the county, between the Harry Truman Reservoir and the Lake of the Ozarks.
CLIMAX SPRINGS, MO
myozarksonline.com

Drug arrest Camdenton

A Camdenton woman is facing a felony charge after Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies allegedly found her in possession of narcotics. Officers responded to the 18-hundred block of State Road KK where a woman was reported to be yelling at passerby’s and then fleeing into the woods. When they found her, Jennifer Jo Brainerd told the officers that she was homeless and sleeping in the woods. She also was making erratic comments including saying that the federal government was spying on her. When the deputy searched her property they located plastic straws that held methamphetamine and a smoking device that had burnt methamphetamine residue. 39-year-old Jennifer Jo Brainerd is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $5-thousand.
CAMDENTON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover

A Marshall woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2022 Ford F-250, driven by 64-year-old Karen J. Garrett of Marshall, was on Highway 41, west of Route E (east of Marshall) around 2 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, returned to the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top facing south.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Arrested on Warrants After Report of DWI

Two men were arrested after Sedalia Police responded to a traffic complaint concerning a possible intoxicated driver. The reporting party said the driver parked and went into a store at 701 E. Broadway. The suspect, 57-year-old Ronald J. Blum and his passenger, 54-year-old Alexander N. Orloff, both of Sedalia, were...
SEDALIA, MO
mycouriertribune.com

One Missouri businessman's question could lead to a 50% county tax cut

(The Center Square) – Voters in Laclede County will decide on lowering its commercial property tax rate in November because a businessman came to a County Commissioners meeting with a question about his bill. “He had commercial property in counties surrounding Laclede and he observed the difference in the...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO

