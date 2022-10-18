Read full article on original website
Students Read the Newspaper
Students at Morgan County R-II in Stover read the Morgan County Statesman Friday, Oct. 14 in class. The newspaper is provided to students each week courtesy of several area sponsors and Pipistrelle Press, the publisher of the Statesman. (photos Morgan County R-I)
Cross Country Senior 2022
Stover High School cross country runner, Blaine Brodersen, center, was recognized Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Legion Memorial Park in Stover. Brodersen is the son of Kevin and Amber Brodersen, and has ran cross country six years. Brodersen is active in cross country, NHS, basketball, Student Council, track and Art Club. Brodersen plans to attend college for art education, and plans to run in college as well. Brodersen said, “the biggest highlight of my cross country experience has been watching all of my friends and family grow and excel every day. Just smiling and goofing off with this group of amazing people is something I will take with me wherever I end up.” (photo by JLDorrell)
MSHP Arrest Reports for October 21, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 38-year-old Daniel R. Leisen of Hughesville at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. He was suspected of aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. Leisen was taken to the Pettis County for a 24-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Joel...
Kaysinger Conference Middle School Champ
Gabby Sidebottom won the middle school Kaysinger Conference cross country race Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Legion Memorial Park in Stover. Sidebottom finished with a time of 10:31.08, a new career personal record. (photo by JLDorrell)
Conference Champ Four Years!
Blaine Brodersen, left, won the boys high school Kaysinger Conference cross country meet Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Legion Memorial Park in Stover. Brodersen was presented with a carnation by Coach Cindy Marriott during senior recognition. Brodersen placed first with a time of 17:45.00. (photo by JLDorrell)
Divers recover decades-old missing vehicles from Lake of the Ozarks
Lake of the Ozarks turned into a possible crime scene as two underwater search teams recovered decades-old vehicles at the bottom of the lake.
See Why This Missouri Dome Home Just Got Famous on TikTok
When you build homes like this, you tend to get people's attention. That's definitely the case for this home near Sedalia, Missouri that just got famous on TikTok for their unique shape. This is 1086 Red Fox Road in Otterville, Missouri which is just east of Sedalia. Houses That Are...
Multiple Agencies Combine Forces to Battle Pettis County Grass Fire
Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, a small fire was ignited on an agricultural implement (combine) while it was being used near Drake and Buckley Road, according to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders. The operator was able to escape the tractor and attempt to extinguish the fire, but due...
SEDALIA FIRE DEPARTMENT AIDS WITH STRUCTURE AND GRASS FIRE
The Sedalia Fire Department (SFD) was requested for mutual aid at 16131 Drake Road for a structure fire and grass fire on October 14. SFD responded with an Engine and Brush Unit. Due to the large amount of smoke caused by the fires the Sedalia Police Department Drone Unit was requested to help locate fire extension and determine where crews needed to be to stop the fire spread.
Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary, Part 2
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Rising like a fortress, for 168 years the Missouri State Penitentiary was designed to keep prisoners from escaping. Today, almost two decades after it closed, many believe some inmates are still here. For a fifth Halloween, Chad Plein is following David Glidden for a paranormal...
Sedalia Man Injured When Struck by International in Pettis County
A Sedalia man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2007 Honda Accord, driven by 44-year-old Alma Martinez of Sedalia, was Route Y and Purchase around 9:20 a.m., when he slowed and began making a left-hand turn onto Purchase, when a westbound 2007 International TK1, driven by 49-year-old Sandro Molina of Olathe Kansas, attempted to pass the Honda, and the International struck the Honda on the left side.
Lebanon R-3 and students use of bathrooms
The Lebanon R-3 School District does not have gender-neutral bathrooms, and R-3 School Superintendent David Schmitz says students are required to use the bathrooms according to the gender they were born with. My Ozarks Online · Pb10192202schmitz. Dr. Schmitz said that if they have a student who is working...
Lake Ozark woman hurt after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County early Friday morning left a Lake Ozark woman with serious injuries. The crash happened on Route A near Carol Court around 1:25 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 44-year-old Daron E. Brashear,...
Missouri firefighters respond to several fires in Missouri: I-70 reopens at Route J after lanes were closed because of smoke in nearby brush fires
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Watch a replay of traffic in the video player below. Multiple departments and teams are currently responding to a large natural cover fire on the North side of Columbia. Both Columbia Fire Department and Boone Fire Department are on the scene near Big Bear Boulevard and Range...
Central Mo. family seeks help locating missing teen
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – A family from central Missouri is asking for the public’s help in locating their missing son, who left home earlier this month. According to Sgt. Scott Hines, a spokesman for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Dylan Ford walked away from his home in Climax Springs on Oct. 1. Climax Springs is located along the western edge of the county, between the Harry Truman Reservoir and the Lake of the Ozarks.
Drug arrest Camdenton
A Camdenton woman is facing a felony charge after Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies allegedly found her in possession of narcotics. Officers responded to the 18-hundred block of State Road KK where a woman was reported to be yelling at passerby’s and then fleeing into the woods. When they found her, Jennifer Jo Brainerd told the officers that she was homeless and sleeping in the woods. She also was making erratic comments including saying that the federal government was spying on her. When the deputy searched her property they located plastic straws that held methamphetamine and a smoking device that had burnt methamphetamine residue. 39-year-old Jennifer Jo Brainerd is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $5-thousand.
Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover
A Marshall woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2022 Ford F-250, driven by 64-year-old Karen J. Garrett of Marshall, was on Highway 41, west of Route E (east of Marshall) around 2 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, returned to the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top facing south.
Two Arrested on Warrants After Report of DWI
Two men were arrested after Sedalia Police responded to a traffic complaint concerning a possible intoxicated driver. The reporting party said the driver parked and went into a store at 701 E. Broadway. The suspect, 57-year-old Ronald J. Blum and his passenger, 54-year-old Alexander N. Orloff, both of Sedalia, were...
One Missouri businessman's question could lead to a 50% county tax cut
(The Center Square) – Voters in Laclede County will decide on lowering its commercial property tax rate in November because a businessman came to a County Commissioners meeting with a question about his bill. “He had commercial property in counties surrounding Laclede and he observed the difference in the...
Boeing flies fighter jet as loud boom heard in Jefferson City area
The origin of a loud boom heard across Jefferson City on Thursday morning is unknown. The post Boeing flies fighter jet as loud boom heard in Jefferson City area appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
