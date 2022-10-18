MasterClass is one of the best streaming platforms on the market, with online classes taught by some of the most accomplished creatives and celebrities from the worlds of sports, entertainment, art, cooking and even politics. MasterClass also delivers incredible value too, with pricing starting at just $15/month (about the same as a Netflix subscription). MasterClass pricing has been pretty much locked in at $15/month (or $180 for an annual subscription), and the site was offering a two-for-one deal for the holidays. Though the offer has since expired, there are still ways to score a MasterClass deal or discount, including a...

26 DAYS AGO