Light the Cockspur Island Lighthouse Again!
Since the mid-1800s, the Cockspur Island Lighthouse has sat atop her very short throne marking the entrance to the South Channel of the Savannah River. In her prime, the shortest lighthouse in Georgia guided ships into the South Channel until the early 1900s, when the navigation route was altered to accommodate larger ships.
Early voting this weekend
Early voting will be held this weekend in Bulloch, Chatham, and Liberty counties. The Bulloch County Board of Elections and Registration Suite in the County Annex (113 N. Main Street, Suit 201) 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Chatham County. Main Office (1117 Eisenhower Dr. Suite E) 9 a.m. –...
