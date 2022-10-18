Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Vandal causes $100K in damage to Yavapai County home
CONGRESS, Ariz. - The search is on for a vandal in Yavapai County who caused more than $100,000 in damage to a home in the town of Congress. It happened sometime between 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at a home near Middlewick Lane and Kirkwall Drive after an unknown suspect or suspects broke in through the kitchen window.
Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections
Prominent Arizona Oath Keeper Jim Arroyo turned on his hands-free microphone and stepped in front of the bright yellow banner of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team to explain “Operation: Drop Box.”. “We’ve already coordinated with Sheriff (David) Rhodes,” Arroyo said during a July meeting of the Yavapai County Preparedness...
This Arizona City Is Finally Getting A In-N-Out Burger
This city just made a public lease agreement with the chain.
jackcentral.org
Snowbowl needs to be stopped
Many people love skiing and snowboarding in Flagstaff, but at what cost?. Arizona Snowbowl is a ski resort in Flagstaff located on the western slope of Mount Humphreys in the San Francisco Peaks. Most consider it to be a fun place to visit for activities like skiing and snowboarding, but there is a lesser-known greedy side to Snowbowl.
prescottenews.com
Witnesses Facilitate Felony Arrest of Suspect – Prescott Valley Police Department
Between June 19, and October 7, 2022, an adult female subject committed four separate thefts totaling $2,700 from Home Depot and Walmart within the Town of Prescott Valley. During these thefts, the initial responding Prescott Valley Police officers collected the required information and video surveillance evidence, and completed a report, and shared this information with the Criminal Investigation Division for follow-up.
AZFamily
Prescott Valley police arrest woman accused in string of thefts, assaulting store employee
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Prescott Valley police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of goods from several stores around town over the last several months. Police say they were able to track down Kaylin Forest, 25, after surveillance video and help from...
AZFamily
Police say Fentanyl overdose led to crash in Prescott Valley
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Prescott Valley police say officers arrested a man Thursday night after saving his life following a Fentanyl overdose. According to police, witnesses saw a truck crash into a ditch around 7:45 p.m. near Florentine Road and North Golden Way. Witnesses said they noticed the driver’s foot was still on the gas pedal with the engine still revving, so one of them placed the truck in park. No one else was hurt.
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
The state has had some wild weather already in October.
Rimrock Shooting Results in Two Fatalities and One Injured
Verde Valley News – UPDATE (October 18, 2022) – On Oct. 16th at approximately 6am, 22-year-old Rimrock resident Edgar Arreola, was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges of First-Degree Murder for knowingly and intentionally shooting and killing Camp Verde resident Rafael Zapata the previous night around 11pm at a party in [...] This post Rimrock Shooting Results in Two Fatalities and One Injured originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
Comments / 0