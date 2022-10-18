ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Vandal causes $100K in damage to Yavapai County home

CONGRESS, Ariz. - The search is on for a vandal in Yavapai County who caused more than $100,000 in damage to a home in the town of Congress. It happened sometime between 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at a home near Middlewick Lane and Kirkwall Drive after an unknown suspect or suspects broke in through the kitchen window.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
jackcentral.org

Snowbowl needs to be stopped

Many people love skiing and snowboarding in Flagstaff, but at what cost?. Arizona Snowbowl is a ski resort in Flagstaff located on the western slope of Mount Humphreys in the San Francisco Peaks. Most consider it to be a fun place to visit for activities like skiing and snowboarding, but there is a lesser-known greedy side to Snowbowl.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
prescottenews.com

Witnesses Facilitate Felony Arrest of Suspect – Prescott Valley Police Department

Between June 19, and October 7, 2022, an adult female subject committed four separate thefts totaling $2,700 from Home Depot and Walmart within the Town of Prescott Valley. During these thefts, the initial responding Prescott Valley Police officers collected the required information and video surveillance evidence, and completed a report, and shared this information with the Criminal Investigation Division for follow-up.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Police say Fentanyl overdose led to crash in Prescott Valley

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Prescott Valley police say officers arrested a man Thursday night after saving his life following a Fentanyl overdose. According to police, witnesses saw a truck crash into a ditch around 7:45 p.m. near Florentine Road and North Golden Way. Witnesses said they noticed the driver’s foot was still on the gas pedal with the engine still revving, so one of them placed the truck in park. No one else was hurt.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Rimrock Shooting Results in Two Fatalities and One Injured

Verde Valley News – UPDATE (October 18, 2022) – On Oct. 16th at approximately 6am, 22-year-old Rimrock resident Edgar Arreola, was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Jail on charges of First-Degree Murder for knowingly and intentionally shooting and killing Camp Verde resident Rafael Zapata the previous night around 11pm at a party in [...] This post Rimrock Shooting Results in Two Fatalities and One Injured originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy