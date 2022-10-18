Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Got $500? 3 Simple Stocks To Buy Right Now
I like dead-simple stocks -- businesses that are easy to understand and whose models produce steady returns over the long haul. But because such businesses may not be as sexy as a young biotech or technology company, some investors will dismiss them with a yawn. Investing legend Peter Lynch loves...
NASDAQ
Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
NASDAQ
Selling US$558k worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) insiders
Last week, SL Green Realty Corp.'s (NYSE:SLG) stock jumped 3.5%, but insiders who sold US$558k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$79.33, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.
NASDAQ
HCA Healthcare Q3 Preview: Can Shares Remain Healthy?
The Zacks Medical Sector has primarily traded in line with the general market in 2022, down roughly 23%. A big-time player in the sector, HCA Healthcare HCA, is on deck to unveil quarterly results on October 21st, before the market open. HCA Healthcare is the largest non-governmental operator of acute...
NASDAQ
JPMorgan CEO on the Economy: 'Be Prepared for the Worst'
Will a recession hit in 2023? That's really the big question, and many experts are convinced that economic conditions are about to decline in a serious way. That could result in widespread layoffs and a world of financial distress for many people. In fact, if you ask JPMorgan CEO Jamie...
NASDAQ
4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
In less than two and a half months, the curtain will close on what looks to be one of the toughest years on record for investors. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president, while the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which fueled the broader market higher, peaked at a decline of 38% from its all-time high set last November. Even the bond market is on track for its worst year ever.
NASDAQ
A "Heads You Win, Tails You Win" Way to Play the Recession (With a 7.3% Dividend)
A recession is on the way--and stocks are ... rallying? It makes zero sense on the surface, but there is good reason for the bounce we've seen this week. And we're going to play it with a 7.3%-paying fund that's set to roll higher with a recovering market. No, we're...
NASDAQ
Can Gildan (GIL) Climb 32% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Gildan Activewear (GIL) have gained 2.7% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $30.14, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $39.71 indicates a potential upside of 31.8%.
NASDAQ
Visa Stock To Beat The Earnings Consensus In Q4?
Visa (NYSE: V) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. We expect Visa to beat the consensus estimates of earnings, while revenues will remain in line (just above) with the expectations. The world’s largest global electronic payment solutions provider surpassed the street estimates in the last quarter, with net revenues (total revenues minus client incentives) increasing 19% y-o-y to $7.3 billion. It was mainly driven by a 14% y-o-y rise in nominal payments volume, a 16% increase in the number of processed transactions, and a 38% jump in the cross-border volumes. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter (FY Oct-Sept).
NASDAQ
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Slumps; Is Now the Time to Buy?
If you bought Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock at the beginning of this year, you are probably sitting on hefty losses. Shares of this camera and social media company have plunged over 83% year-to-date. Meanwhile, it is down about 27% in after-hours of trading following the Q3 earnings result on October 20. While the massive decline in Snap stock presents a buying opportunity, the ongoing headwinds could continue to stall the recovery.
NASDAQ
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Mastercard
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 22 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) was held by 11 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
NASDAQ
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) closed the most recent trading day at $95.08, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the real...
NASDAQ
More Growth From Corning After Q3?
Corning (NYSE: GLW) is scheduled to report its Q3 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25. We expect the company to post revenue and earnings slightly above the street expectations. The company should continue to benefit from 5G expansion and cloud computing. Better price realization should aid the overall performance. We expect the company to navigate well in Q3 and its stock to rise in the near term. Furthermore, we believe that GLW stock has ample room for growth, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of Corning Earnings Preview has additional details.
NASDAQ
American Express Down 5%, Despite Stronger Earnings
(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) shares are sliding more than 5 percent on Friday morning, despite stronger earnings that beat estimates and revenue gained 24 percent for the third quarter, compared to the prior year. The shares have been sliding since October 18 and touched a year-to-date low today.
NASDAQ
Schlumberger Ltd. Q3 Profit Climbs
(RTTNews) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year. The company's bottom line totaled $907 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $550 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $907...
NASDAQ
Why M&T Bank Stock Was Down 13% This Week
M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) had a rough week, as its stock price plummeted 13% -- from $185.56 per share when the market closed last Friday to $161.40 per share at the closing bell on Thursday. It was up about 1% on Friday as of 1:30 p.m. ET and is up about 6% year to date.
NASDAQ
American Express Co. Announces Advance In Q3 Profit, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line came in at $1.88 billion, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $1.83 billion, or $2.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of American Express Are Falling This Morning
Shares of credit card and payments company American Express (NYSE: AXP) traded roughly 4.7% lower as of 9:37 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings for the third quarter of the year. So what. American Express reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 on total revenue of about...
NASDAQ
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $109.90, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
