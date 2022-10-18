Read full article on original website
How to get the Ghost Writer title in Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost
Destiny 2‘s Festival of the Lost 2022 kicked off with an old activity that launched last year, but added the new event challenges system that launched earlier in 2022 with Solstice. This new model allows players to complete certain objectives and earn rewards—including the shiny new Ghost Writer title, which players can gild until the next Festival of the Lost.
How to complete the One of Many triumph in Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost
Destiny 2‘s Festival of the Lost 2022 kicked off with a lot of influence from last year’s version of the event, reviving the Haunted Sectors playlist almost exactly as it was in 2021, with the addition of a new Lost Sector in the EDZ and the return of several mechanics and issues from Festival of the Lost 2021.
How to obtain and use Event Tickets in Destiny 2
Solstice 2022 dropped the “of Heroes” in its name and brought in a new mechanic: event challenges. This overhaul created a series of objectives for Destiny 2 players to complete and unlock some rewards, including Event Tickets and a triumph for each of its four core events—Dawning, Guardian Games, Solstice, and Festival of the Lost.
How to dig up and collect Terrifying Tablature in a single match in Fortnite
Fortnite’s annual Halloween-themed event is here, promising new thrills and challenges to keep players engaged through this spooky season. Some of the other quests of Fortnitemares have asked players to dance with Chrome Punk and eat some candy. Now, players are being tasked with digging up some scary reading material.
How long is the Modern Warfare 2 campaign? Approximate time to beat
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally available, with players who pre-ordered the game able to play through the entire campaign before the title’s official launch. Early access for Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is available to play as of Oct. 20, and though players have reported several bugs coming with the early release, many have already swept through the game’s iconic single-player mode. The full release will be on Oct. 28, including multiplayer modes and Special Ops. For now, players can dive into the global campaign of Modern Warfare 2.
Where is Chrome Punk in Fortnite? How to find and dance with Chrome Punk in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, constantly introducing new content to the game. It’s the Halloween season, so Epic Games has introduced its latest entry into the annual Fortnitemares event. This year has brought all kinds of spooky characters like DJ Lyta, the Inkquisitor, and Chrome Punk to the island.
MTG Extra Life Secret Lair 2022 showcases children’s art transformed
Wizards of the Coast will once again partner with Extra Life to raise money for kids in the Seattle area through a Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drop in November. WotC has raised over $4 million USD through a partnership with Extra Life over the last decade through MTG and Dungeons & Dragons. The Extra Life 2022 Secret Lair will directly raise money for the Seattle Children’s Autism Center, according to Mendy Minjarez on the Weekly MTG stream today. A total of 50 percent of the money raised from the Secret Lair drop will go to kids, adults, and families at the Autism Center.
When does Catalyst release in Apex Legends?
A new season of Apex Legends means new content, from game modes to maps, skins to weapon charms, and new guns to new characters to try out. And season 15 of Apex, Eclipse, brings another new legend to the forefront with a set of abilities that could substantially change how the game is played: Catalyst.
Junkertown disabled after Overwatch 2 community discovers game-breaking bug
On Oct. 18, a new Overwatch 2 exploit was discovered that allows you to directly influence FPS on the Junkertown map. After being live for only two days, Blizzard Entertainment is doing everything in its power to address and fix this game-breaking exploit. The Junkertown exploit originally involved a player...
Ghost stuck by the helicopter crash in the first Modern Warfare 2 mission ‘Kill or Capture’? Try this
Modern Warfare 2 released its early access campaign mode today for players who have already pre-ordered the highly anticipated title, but many have encountered a wide array of bugs and error codes only hours into its release. While some players have experienced difficulties entering the game, others have been faced with a barrage of issues once they’ve finally gained access.
Riot opens voting for VALORANT Give Back Bundle 2022
Riot is giving VALORANT players a chance to give back and pick up some highly sought-after weapon skins again with the return of the Give Back Bundle initiative for 2022. Voting has officially opened for the Give Back // 2022 Bundle, giving players four different choices to make regarding the skins they want to see included in the bundle. The bundles will include the four skins plus a collection of accessories, and 50 percent of the proceeds from weapon skins and 100 percent from accessories will go toward the Riot Games Social Impact Fund.
Best Syndra Build in League of Legends
Since she was released in 2012, Syndra has been one of the most iconic mid lane mages in League of Legends. Professional players would often pick her up and hard carry their team to victory. Throughout the years, though, the champion had always been in a weird position where she was either too powerful or weak. Recently, Riot Games decided to tweak her kit slightly to bring her back into the meta, and her small rework proved successful: her gameplay feels more rewarding and allows for higher skill expression.
How to get Rubies in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first major content update introduced a massive amount of content that players knew would be arriving and perhaps even more content that was a completely unexpected surprise. One such feature is the new mine area that players will need to explore almost immediately after meeting the infamous The Lion King villain Scar.
The first Pokémon OCG Scarlet and Violet sets have been revealed
Ahead of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launching next month info regarding the new OCG products headed to Japan starring new species from the ninth-generation game has surfaced online. According to a report from PokeBeach, the first sets will simply be called Scarlet Ex and Violet Ex so there should...
Best Kiriko crosshair in Overwatch 2
Kiriko is one of the several new heroes introduced in Overwatch 2. The hero was just added to the game’s competitive mode, and more players than ever are trying out this DPS/healer hybrid. But since Kiriko does share traits of two different roles, players have struggled to master her early on. Moreover, it can be challenging to determine a specific crosshair to use for Kiriko in Overwatch 2.
How to unlock fast travel in Gotham Knights
Gotham Knights is the latest action-adventure RPG set on the streets of Gotham, putting players in the role of a team of heroes in wake of Batman’s death. As the city changes, Robin, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Nightwing will need to figure out how to get around the city fast. Luckily, Lucius Fox provides an option to help the characters get around faster.
Rare Fortnite pickaxe returns after 3 years
Bottom Feeder is an epic quality pickaxe in Fortnite that first saw the light of day with Chapter one, season one. This epic harvesting tool made a return with Fortnite Fishing Frenzy, which lasted from Nov. 22, 2019, through Nov. 24, 2019. After being vaulted for nearly three years, Bottom Feeder is returning to the game.
How to change characters in Gotham Knights
Gotham Knights is the newest action-adventure RPG to be set on the streets of Gotham, although this time without the iconic Batman patrolling the streets. Batman is dead and it’s up to the four members of his family—Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood—to defend the city from criminals. Luckily, players can take on the role of any of the four heroes while playing the game.
IEM Rio CS:GO Major viewer pass, tokens, and stickers have hit the Steam store
With less than two weeks to go before the event begins, Valve has officially revealed and released the purchasable viewer pass, as well as the team and player autograph stickers for the IEM Rio CS:GO Major. 50 percent of the proceeds earned from all IEM Rio Viewer Pass purchases will...
All Overwatch 2 double XP weekend start and end dates
Anyone who played Overwatch 2 at launch had a terrible time trying to actually get into the game. People were waiting hours only to sit in a loop of getting kicked to the back of the line. And now, Blizzard is hosting two double XP weekends to make up for it.
