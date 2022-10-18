H2H: Pegula 3-0. Sloane Stephens is having another successful week in Mexico. Stephens has now won 8 consecutive matches in Guadalajara having claimed the title at the 250 level event at the same venue earlier this season. Stephens is coming off impressive straight sets wins over Belinda Bencic and Caroline Garcia but is unlikely to enjoy the same success against Jessica Pegula. Pegula has Stephens’ number, having won their three previous clashes and is one of the most consistent players on tour right now. I suspect Pegula will be too tough when it matters most.

1 DAY AGO