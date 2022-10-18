Read full article on original website
LCSO Case #22-5858 — Search Warrant Served on Illegal Butane Hash Oil Lab (Photo)
LCSO Case #22-5858 — Search Warrant Served on Illegal Butane Hash Oil Lab (Photo) – 10/20/22. On 10-17-2022 Detectives from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police were contacted by OLCC inspectors regarding an illegal butane hash oil (BHO) extraction lab on property in the 83700blk of Raintree St. near Pleasant Hill. OLCC had responded to the location for a site inspection of a permitted growing operation and noted the BHO lab, as well as marijuana and products outside of the permitted site.
Multi-vehicle crash Interstate 5 with extended closure- Linn County (Photo)
On Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 9:49 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 254. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Ford Aerostar, operated by Florentinus Micheli (42) of Nyssa, struck a pedestrian, identified as Cory Easom...
Every 15 Minutes – Impaired Driving Education for High Schoolers
Every 15 Minutes – Impaired Driving Education for High Schoolers – 10/17/22. This week the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Mohawk Valley Rural Fire Department will be hosting the Every 15 Minutes program at Mohawk High School. Every 15 Minutes is a two-day underage drinking and driving...
EPD Party Patrols Continue in West University Area with Multiple Arrests
Eugene Police again staffed overtime enforcement efforts and focused patrols to target illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in the neighborhood areas around the university. These enforcement efforts are data driven, may vary in time and intensity and follow an education-first approach. During the weekend, officers conducted...
Work by EPD Street Crimes Unit yields to arrests for drug delivery, possession
Work by EPD Street Crimes Unit yields to arrests for drug delivery, possession. Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit conducted a narcotics investigation that led them to Vaea John Leata, age 29, of Eugene. Leata had been the subject of interest for EPD SCU earlier in the year and was previously arrested in March 2022 by EPD SCU for Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance Methamphetamine (Felony), Assault on a Public Safety Officer, and Resisting Arrest. He had outstanding warrants for this case.
Tim Chuey Weather
Note: Weather is a constantly changing phenomenon and weather forecasting is a combination of science, experience, and intuition. The accuracy of any given forecast can chance due to unexpected changes in atmospheric conditions, so there are no guarantees the the actual weather will conform to the projected forecast. ADVISORIES. A...
Tim Chuey Area Status Report
Eugene-Springfield: The Air Quality Index is 8 in the Good category measuring Particulate Matter. Oakridge: The Air Quality Index is 20 in the Good category measuring Particulate Matter. Cottage Grove: Air Quality Index 5 in the Good category measuring Particulate Matter. Data courtesy of Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA.org)
