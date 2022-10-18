LCSO Case #22-5858 — Search Warrant Served on Illegal Butane Hash Oil Lab (Photo) – 10/20/22. On 10-17-2022 Detectives from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police were contacted by OLCC inspectors regarding an illegal butane hash oil (BHO) extraction lab on property in the 83700blk of Raintree St. near Pleasant Hill. OLCC had responded to the location for a site inspection of a permitted growing operation and noted the BHO lab, as well as marijuana and products outside of the permitted site.

