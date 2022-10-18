Read full article on original website
ATP Napoli Semifinal Predictions Including Matteo Berrettini vs Mackenzie McDonald
For all the controversy at the start of the week, the organizers of the ATP 250 tournament in Napoli will be fairly pleased with how things have turned out. They have two Italians in the semifinals in Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Musetti and will be holding out hope for an all-Italian final. Will the tournament get its dream finish? We’ve predicted how the semifinals will pan out.
ATP Stockholm Day 4 Predictions Including Frances Tiafoe vs Elias Ymer
The 2022 ATP Stockholm Open enters the latter part of the week with eight players ready to battle it out for the final four quarterfinal spots. Day four in Sweden’s capital features four second-round matches and, as always, we here at LWOT are previewing and predicting every match. But who will advance?
ATP Antwerp Quarterfinal Predictions Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Dan Evans
Quarterfinal day at the ATP European Open in Antwerp will feature four high-quality matches. Four seeds have survived to reach this far, but there is potential for an upset or two on Friday. Who will reach the semifinals?. ATP Antwerp Quarterfinal Predictions. Sebastian Korda vs Yoshihito Nishioka. Head-to-head: Korda 1-0...
ATP Napoli Day 3 Predictions Including Pablo Carreno Busta vs Fabio Fognini
The horribly-organized ATP Napoli 250 continues despite all of the controversy surrounding it, including an unsafe initial playing surface and a lack of water provided to the players in the hotel. The tournament now faces a race against time to finish play this week. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win?
ATP Stockholm Semifinal Predictions Including Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Emil Ruusuvuori
Only four men remain at the ATP Stockholm Open and the quality of tennis has not disappointed this week. We expect more of the same in two close matchups on Saturday. Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas remains unbeaten in these parts but faces a tricky opponent in Emil Ruusuvuori. While Alex De Minaur will look to topple the high-flying Holger Rune. Who will reach the championship match?
Lucie Hradecka Plays Final Match of Accomplished Doubles Career in Guadalajara
37-year-old Lucie Hradecka has called time on her career, playing her final match in Guadalajara alongside Hao-Ching Chan, losing 4-6 1-6 to Lydumyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko. The former Doubles No. 4 hangs up her racquet after winning 26 doubles titles, three Grand Slams, four Fed Cups, and two Olympic medals, most of which were alongside her long-term partner Andrea Sestini Hlavackova, who also retired in 2022.
ATP Naples Day 3 Predictions Including Matteo Berrettini vs Roberto Carballes Baena
The start of the 2022 ATP Tennis Napoli Cup in Naples, Italy has been nothing short of problematic as poor court conditions have caused delays around the event. Day 3 is expected to feature a good amount of first and second-round matches as the tournament looks to get back on schedule. Four players are looking to book their spot in the quarterfinals, including Matteo Berrettini who takes on Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena. We at LWOT will have the prediction for that match as well as other happenings around the grounds of Naples. But who will advance?
ATP Antwerp Day 4 Predictions Including David Goffin vs Diego Schwartzman
After a stunning battle between the best male Belgian tennis player of the past decade, David Goffin, and the future of Belgian tennis, Gilles Arnaud Bailly, the 31-year-old will be back in action Thursday at the ATP European Open in Antwerp. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win?
Three keys to Tommy Paul’s win over Leo Borg at the Stockholm Open
Tommy Paul of the United States beat Leo Borg of Sweden 5-7 6-4 6-1 in a first round match at the Stockholm Open on Tuesday. The match lasted for a little more than two hours. Leo, who is the son of the legendary Bjorn Borg, is ranked 577th in the world at the moment, but posed a stiff challenge to a much higher-ranked Paul. Paul will take on Mikael Ymer, another Swede, in the second round on Thursday.
World #9 Simona Halep Receives Provisional Suspension for Doping
In news that shocked the tennis world Friday morning, the International Tennis Integrity Agency announced that Simona Halep–two-time Grand Slam champion, former World #1, and 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist–has been provisionally banned for doping. Halep, currently ranked World #9, makes for one of the highest-profile doping bans in tennis...
Two keys to Stefanos Tsitsipas’ win over Mikael Ymer at the Stockholm Open
Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat home hope Mikael Ymer of Sweden 7-5 6-3 in the quarterfinals at the ATP Stockholm Open on Friday to continue his solid run of form. The match lasted for almost two hours, with the Greek’s victory ensuring he remained in contention to win his third title of the year. Tsitsipas will next take on Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland in the semifinal on Saturday. But what were the keys to his win over Ymer?
WTA Finals Qualification Scenarios
After the first two rounds at the WTA 1000 in Guadalajara, three spots at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth remain available with seven players still in with a chance of securing their place in Texas. Let’s have a look at who’s qualified, who has been eliminated, and who remains in the running.
Preview: GCW Drop Dead (10/22/22) – Full Card, Start Time, How to Watch
This Saturday, live from Harpos Concert Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, Game Changer Wrestling presents GCW Drop Dead. This will be the first time GCW makes its way to the Detroit area since June when the company held its Dead on Arrival event at Knights Of Columbus Hall. There will be plenty to see and experience at Drop Dead, however, including two major championship matches. There will also be interesting matchups featuring both GCW stalwarts and international talent that made their names in other promotions. Without any further delay, take a look at this Saturday’s action airing live at Harpos and via FITE.
LWSC Radio: MLS Cup Playoffs First Round Review, Conference Semifinals Review
PODCAST – What’s up Internet? This week on Last Word SC Radio, Matt, Rachael, and Jamie get together. We recap all the action from the MLS Cup Playoffs first round. We discuss Austin and Dallas outplaying opponents but having to win in penalties. What went wrong for New York Red Bulls against FC Cincinnati? Are LA Galaxy hot enough to go after LAFC like they did with Nashville? New York City FC looked like 2021 against Inter Miami CF. We look ahead to the Conference Semifinals.
Formula 1: US Grand Prix Preview, Predictions, and How To Watch
F1 is back in Texas for the US Grand Prix. Both Max Verstappen and Red Bull look to make history at one of F1’s best tracks. While the Drivers’ Championship may be settled, there is still a lot to be excited about this weekend as Formula One returns to Austin, Texas for the United States Grand Prix.
F1 TV Ratings: Japanese Grand Prix Fails to Extend Record Streak
ESPN’s broadcast of the Japanese Grand Prix saw the first decrease in F1 TV Ratings this season. But was that just a timing problem?. The race was scheduled to start at 1 a.m. in the morning on Sunday on the East Coast of America. That is potentially the biggest reason there was a major drop in viewership from the 2019 Japanese Grand Prix. Another could be the nearly one-and-a-half hour-long rain delay following Carlos Sainz’s crash on the second lap, leading many people to turn off their TV and go to sleep.
