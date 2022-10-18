The start of the 2022 ATP Tennis Napoli Cup in Naples, Italy has been nothing short of problematic as poor court conditions have caused delays around the event. Day 3 is expected to feature a good amount of first and second-round matches as the tournament looks to get back on schedule. Four players are looking to book their spot in the quarterfinals, including Matteo Berrettini who takes on Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena. We at LWOT will have the prediction for that match as well as other happenings around the grounds of Naples. But who will advance?

2 DAYS AGO