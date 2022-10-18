ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison County, MO

kmaland.com

2 arrested in Villisca incident

(Villisca) -- Two Villisca residents face charges following an incident earlier this week. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies searched a house in the 3200 block of 150th Street near Villisca Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. looking for a wanted fugitive. Authorities located the suspect -- 35-year-old Jessie Bruce Fitzwater -- who was apprehended after attempting to flee from deputies. He was charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine -- third offense -- all Class D felonies.
VILLISCA, IA
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man jailed for alleged bond violation is back in jail

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested Jamie J. Berning, 29, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He was jailed in August for an alleged bond violation, according to online...
ATCHISON, KS
kmaland.com

Westboro man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop

(Shenandoah) -- A northwest Missouri man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Friday at the corner of Anna Crose and Pershing Drive. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver -- 44-year-old Frank Kephart of Westboro -- for OWI -- second offense -- and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
SHENANDOAH, IA
WIBW

Two teens arrested in Brown Co. for arson of patrol vehicle

HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriffs’ Office has arrested two teenagers following an arson investigation. The Sheriffs’ Office says that a 14-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested in connection to an arson incident that occurred on September 6 involving a Brown Co. Patrol car. The Sheriff’s Office...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
kmaland.com

Shenandoah Police make arrest for numerous felony charges

(Shenandoah) - Shenandoah Police have arrested a woman on multiple felony charges following an ongoing investigation. According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers served a warrant around 11:30 a.m. Friday to 20-year-old Phoebe Rachell-Faye Johnson for forgery. Authorities also questioned Johnson regarding an ongoing investigation and additionally charged her with aiding and abetting, 2nd degree theft and conspiracy -- all Class D felonies.
SHENANDOAH, IA
WOWT

Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A rural Cass County, Nebraska man was arrested Thursday for allegedly operating a marijuana grow operation. The operation was discovered after firefighters attacked a structure fire. The fire was reported at or near a home east of Highway 75 and Young Street, which is just north of Beaver Lake.
CASS COUNTY, NE
kjan.com

Scam affecting the Shenandoah Police Department

The Shenandoah Police Department has been notified of a scam. Authorities want everyone to know that the Shenandoah P-D is NOT fundraising for new uniforms, and they are NOT calling people individually. If you do wish to donate to the Shenandoah police Department you may contact us at 712-246-3512. Thank...
kmaland.com

Mills County wreck injures 2

(Glenwood) -- Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Tuesday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of 310th Street and Noyes Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2017 Toyota driven by 64-year-old Rosemary Gordon of Sidney was southbound on 310th Street approaching a T-intersection when a 2010 Ford driven by 58-year-old Gary Cowan of Malvern pulled from a stop sign on Noyes and entered the intersection. Gordon's vehicle was unable to stop in time, and struck Cowan's vehicle in the driver's door.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Louisville Public Schools closed Oct. 20, 2022, due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Neb. — Louisville Public Schools called off class Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, due to a rise in "illness." According to a pop-up post on the district's website, more students and staff are getting sick. Officials did not specify which kind of illness they had. The post went on...
LOUISVILLE, NE
KETV.com

Louisville schools: Health officials investigating unknown 'illness'

An unknown "illness" is impacting both students and staff at Louisville Public Schools, enough to make the district cancel classes until next week so they can deep-clean their facilities. "This was a situation in which we had...moved through our school district very quickly," said Andrew Farber, the LPS superintendent. Farber...
LOUISVILLE, NE

