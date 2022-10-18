Read full article on original website
Kan. woman jailed for alleged pot possession, traffic violation
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. On Thursday, police arrested 20-year-old Dreyona K. Seymore of Atchison in the 800 block South 5th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She is being held on requested charges of possession of marijuana and speeding. Online...
kmaland.com
2 arrested in Villisca incident
(Villisca) -- Two Villisca residents face charges following an incident earlier this week. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies searched a house in the 3200 block of 150th Street near Villisca Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. looking for a wanted fugitive. Authorities located the suspect -- 35-year-old Jessie Bruce Fitzwater -- who was apprehended after attempting to flee from deputies. He was charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine -- third offense -- all Class D felonies.
Kansas man jailed for alleged bond violation is back in jail
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested Jamie J. Berning, 29, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He was jailed in August for an alleged bond violation, according to online...
kmaland.com
Westboro man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop
(Shenandoah) -- A northwest Missouri man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Friday at the corner of Anna Crose and Pershing Drive. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver -- 44-year-old Frank Kephart of Westboro -- for OWI -- second offense -- and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
WIBW
Two teens arrested in Brown Co. for arson of patrol vehicle
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriffs’ Office has arrested two teenagers following an arson investigation. The Sheriffs’ Office says that a 14-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested in connection to an arson incident that occurred on September 6 involving a Brown Co. Patrol car. The Sheriff’s Office...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah Police make arrest for numerous felony charges
(Shenandoah) - Shenandoah Police have arrested a woman on multiple felony charges following an ongoing investigation. According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers served a warrant around 11:30 a.m. Friday to 20-year-old Phoebe Rachell-Faye Johnson for forgery. Authorities also questioned Johnson regarding an ongoing investigation and additionally charged her with aiding and abetting, 2nd degree theft and conspiracy -- all Class D felonies.
Third time in 2-years, Kan. woman jailed for alleged violent crime
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for a violent crime for the third time in less than two years. On Tuesday, police arrested 19-year-old Kenleigh N. Liggett of Atchison, on a requested charge of domestic battery in the 1900 block U.S.73, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
The historic Brownville Bridge built in 1939 connects Atchison County, Missouri to Brownville, Nebraska
Brownville Bridge.Ruelisist, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1939, Atchison County, Missouri Board of Supervisors initiated the building of the truss bridge known as Brownville Bridge that crosses over the Missouri River along U.S. Route 136. It extends from Nemaha County, Nebraska to Atchison County, Missouri from Brownville, Nebraska.
KETV.com
Grand jury indicts former local nonprofit director with 5 counts of mail fraud
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A grand jury has indicted Paula R. Creps, 51, the former director of CASA in Sarpy County, with five counts of mail fraud. Investigators believe she used the nonprofit's credit card for her own personal use. Sarpy County deputies arrested Creps back in July. The...
WOWT
Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A rural Cass County, Nebraska man was arrested Thursday for allegedly operating a marijuana grow operation. The operation was discovered after firefighters attacked a structure fire. The fire was reported at or near a home east of Highway 75 and Young Street, which is just north of Beaver Lake.
kjan.com
Scam affecting the Shenandoah Police Department
The Shenandoah Police Department has been notified of a scam. Authorities want everyone to know that the Shenandoah P-D is NOT fundraising for new uniforms, and they are NOT calling people individually. If you do wish to donate to the Shenandoah police Department you may contact us at 712-246-3512. Thank...
kmaland.com
Mills County wreck injures 2
(Glenwood) -- Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Tuesday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of 310th Street and Noyes Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2017 Toyota driven by 64-year-old Rosemary Gordon of Sidney was southbound on 310th Street approaching a T-intersection when a 2010 Ford driven by 58-year-old Gary Cowan of Malvern pulled from a stop sign on Noyes and entered the intersection. Gordon's vehicle was unable to stop in time, and struck Cowan's vehicle in the driver's door.
Iowa State Patrol investigating crash that killed 17-year-old in Mills County
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 17-year-old girl from Emerson Iowa. The crash happened on Friday afternoon in Mills County.
KETV.com
Louisville Public Schools closed Oct. 20, 2022, due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Neb. — Louisville Public Schools called off class Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, due to a rise in "illness." According to a pop-up post on the district's website, more students and staff are getting sick. Officials did not specify which kind of illness they had. The post went on...
KETV.com
Louisville schools: Health officials investigating unknown 'illness'
An unknown "illness" is impacting both students and staff at Louisville Public Schools, enough to make the district cancel classes until next week so they can deep-clean their facilities. "This was a situation in which we had...moved through our school district very quickly," said Andrew Farber, the LPS superintendent. Farber...
