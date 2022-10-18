(Glenwood) -- Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Tuesday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of 310th Street and Noyes Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2017 Toyota driven by 64-year-old Rosemary Gordon of Sidney was southbound on 310th Street approaching a T-intersection when a 2010 Ford driven by 58-year-old Gary Cowan of Malvern pulled from a stop sign on Noyes and entered the intersection. Gordon's vehicle was unable to stop in time, and struck Cowan's vehicle in the driver's door.

