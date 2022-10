With the end of the regular season earlier this week, teams around Steele County will prepare for the section tournament beginning on Tuesday. Blooming Prairie and Medford will highlight the area’s first local showdown of the playoffs, while NRHEG will fend for its playoff life against Maple River and Owatonna will reap the reward of an opening-round bye.

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO