ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Circle K gas stations in Florida to sell medical marijuana products

OCALA, Fla. - Soon Floridians will be able to buy medical marijuana at the same place you fill up your gas tank. Circle K, the global convenience store retailer, has signed a deal with Green Thumb Industries Inc. – one of the largest U.S. cannabis producers – to sell licensed marijuana at up to ten of its Florida gas stations starting in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Districts miss deadline on Florida teacher pay plans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After Florida lawmakers set aside $800 million this year to help raise educators’ salaries, 41 school districts have not submitted plans to distribute the money, according to the state Department of Education. Districts faced an Oct. 1 deadline to submit plans that also were required to...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Young boy dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba after swimming in Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS - A juvenile has died from a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in Lake Mead earlier this month, the Southern Nevada Health District reported on Oct. 19. The health district says Naegleria fowleri, the bacteria found in the deceased male, is commonly found in freshwater lakes and rivers including hot springs. Nevada health officials were notified of the patient's exposure by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
fox35orlando.com

'Watch your toes': 10-foot alligator spotted relaxing on Florida beach

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A large alligator decided to kick off the weekend with a day at the beach in Florida!. Kyle Hussey tells FOX 35 News he was at Melbourne Beach on Oct. 14 when the gator – estimated to be about 10-feet long – came swimming up to the shore from the ocean. The gator then took a little break by laying in the surf, soaking up the Florida sun.
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

How will La Niña affect Florida during winter 2022-23?

With Florida experiencing its coldest temperatures in months this week, this winter-like weather may have many wondering how bad winter will be during this upcoming 2022-23 season. Meterologists with the National Weather Service (NWS) believe there is a 75% chance of La Niña for the 2022-23 winter season — but...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy