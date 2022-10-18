Read full article on original website
Florida voter fraud arrests: Confusion over felon voter rights law
You may have seen the now-viral video going around this week. It shows several people being arrested in Tampa, accused of voter fraud. Those arrested were convicted felons who apparently thought they were allowed to vote when they cast their ballots.
Brightline tests trains at 110 mph through Martin, St. Lucie counties
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Brightline says it has just finished testing of its higher-speed trains this week along new tracks in Martin and St. Lucie counties. The testing, which requires the trains to achieve a maximum speed of 110 mph, will continue through the weekend. This first phase of testing...
'Just doesn’t make sense': Mixed reaction on medical marijuana dispensaries in Florida Circle K gas stations
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health says there are more than 700,000 Floridians with medical marijuana cards. Getting their hands on their ganja is about to get a lot easier. Ten different Circle K convenience stores will be leasing out space to dispensaries owned by a company called...
Man sought in deaths of four men in Oklahoma to be held in Florida jail on no bond, judge rules
Joe Kennedy, a man considered to be a "person of interest" after four men were reported missing and later found dead in Oklahoma, will be held in a Florida jail without bond, a judge ordered on Wednesday. Kennedy, 67, was arrested Tuesday in Daytona Beach Shores on a charge of...
2 men accused in Florida crime spree spanning 8 counties at Lowe's Home Improvement stores
Two men have been charged with theft and scheme to defraud after the duo allegedly visited several Lowe's Home Improvement stores throughout Florida, stealing more than $47,000 worth of items. Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero were arrested on Thursday after an investigation from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE)...
Florida teachers could lose licenses for not following 'Parental Rights in Education' law
The Florida Department of Education will meet on Thursday to discuss the 'Parental Rights in Education' -- which prevents instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity for kindergarten through 3rd grade. One issue that came up during a meeting was that teachers could lose their certificates for not following the law.
Deputies seek public's help in finding missing Washington woman last seen in California
PORT ANGELES, Wash. - Detectives with the Clallam County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for any information on a Port Angeles, Washington woman who was reported missing. Investigators said in August, Jacqueline (Jackie) Cary had traveled to California with a friend who was also from the Port Angeles area.
Circle K gas stations in Florida to sell medical marijuana products
OCALA, Fla. - Soon Floridians will be able to buy medical marijuana at the same place you fill up your gas tank. Circle K, the global convenience store retailer, has signed a deal with Green Thumb Industries Inc. – one of the largest U.S. cannabis producers – to sell licensed marijuana at up to ten of its Florida gas stations starting in 2023.
Districts miss deadline on Florida teacher pay plans
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After Florida lawmakers set aside $800 million this year to help raise educators’ salaries, 41 school districts have not submitted plans to distribute the money, according to the state Department of Education. Districts faced an Oct. 1 deadline to submit plans that also were required to...
Young boy dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba after swimming in Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS - A juvenile has died from a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in Lake Mead earlier this month, the Southern Nevada Health District reported on Oct. 19. The health district says Naegleria fowleri, the bacteria found in the deceased male, is commonly found in freshwater lakes and rivers including hot springs. Nevada health officials were notified of the patient's exposure by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
'Watch your toes': 10-foot alligator spotted relaxing on Florida beach
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A large alligator decided to kick off the weekend with a day at the beach in Florida!. Kyle Hussey tells FOX 35 News he was at Melbourne Beach on Oct. 14 when the gator – estimated to be about 10-feet long – came swimming up to the shore from the ocean. The gator then took a little break by laying in the surf, soaking up the Florida sun.
2022 Election: Alleged act of voter intimidation in Arizona reported to Justice Department
A report concerning an alleged voter intimidation incident in Arizona is now with the U.S. Department of Justice. The alleged incident happened on the evening of Oct. 17, at a ballot drop box in Mesa, and the incident is one of a handful of incidents that have popped up in the days ahead of Election Day in November.
Why cold front over Florida is having negative impact on St. Johns River flooding
SANFORD, Fla. - While some are rejoicing the cool fall-like temperatures, the wind coming in from the North, bringing in this cooler weather, is having a negative impact on the St. Johns River. In the United States, the St. Johns River is one of the few rivers that run from...
How will La Niña affect Florida during winter 2022-23?
With Florida experiencing its coldest temperatures in months this week, this winter-like weather may have many wondering how bad winter will be during this upcoming 2022-23 season. Meterologists with the National Weather Service (NWS) believe there is a 75% chance of La Niña for the 2022-23 winter season — but...
Flesh-eating bacterial infections, deaths increase in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian brought more than just storm surges and coastal flooding to the sunshine state. The deadly storm bought along a life-threatening flesh-eating bacterial infection that nearly doubled in the state since last year. So far, there have been a total of 65 confirmed cases of Vibrio vulnificus in Florida,...
