MELBOURNE, Fla. - A large alligator decided to kick off the weekend with a day at the beach in Florida!. Kyle Hussey tells FOX 35 News he was at Melbourne Beach on Oct. 14 when the gator – estimated to be about 10-feet long – came swimming up to the shore from the ocean. The gator then took a little break by laying in the surf, soaking up the Florida sun.

MELBOURNE BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO