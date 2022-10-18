Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Totally Free Donuts on Halloween
Halloween has fully turned into a season, tucked neatly between summer and fall. There's a lot of Halloween to take in, but at its heart, it's still a holiday about costumes and treats. It's a perfect holiday. Dress up like something entertaining, and neighbors will gladly toss you a piece of candy for your troubles.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in Westfield-Southwick
Every week, Macaroni KID Westfield-Southwick shares five things to do with your kids in Westfield-Southwick over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Westfield-Southwick's picks for the five things to do in the Westfield-Southwick with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. 1. Fall fitness Jamboree...
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-Fun
A good time. A great cause. This holiday season, come out for mini-golf that makes a big difference! HUG is hosting its first Holiday Hole-in-Fun. The public is invited to play a round of miniature golf, eat great food, enjoy an open bar and celebrate the holiday season in style on Thursday, December 8th from 7-10 p.m.
macaronikid.com
A Fall Festival Event - McComb-Veazy Homecoming
If you’re in the mood for something family friendly and fun to do Halloween weekend,. the McComb-Veazey Homecoming: A Fall Festival is the place to be. On October 29th, the corner of 12th St and S. Magnolia, in the McComb-Veazey Cultural District will transform into a festival full of...
macaronikid.com
Homemade Applesauce is a Yummy Fall Treat
Brought home too many apples from the apple orchard? I've got the solution: Applesauce! Homemade applesauce is very easy to make ... and tastes so much better than the store-bought version. My kids enjoy the process of making our homemade applesauce and they love the taste too — which is...
macaronikid.com
19 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne!
It's Halloween time, and here at Macaroni KID Upland, Claremont & La Verne, we've been busy hunting down all the local family fun for you. There are SO many things to do in our area, and it will take some decisions to figure out the best events for you and your family to attend. All our listed events always link back to sites and sources so you can verify and get the most up-to-date information possible before you go.
bigfoot99.com
Free roller skating at Rawlins rec center this weekend
Two of the three gyms at the Rawlins Family Recreation Center will open after hours Friday for the first Skate Night, part of an effort to provide indoor weekend activities to the city. To launch the new program, skating will be free this weekend, Friday night and Sunday afternoon. Randy...
macaronikid.com
Families are Invited to Mad Scientist Fun Day
Dubuque, Iowa – The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium is getting geared up for Mad Scientist Fun Day on Sunday, Oct. 30. Families are invited to come to the River Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and take part in many “mad scientist” themed activities. The campus is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
macaronikid.com
4 Fall Fun Sensory Projects for Toddlers
There’s a crisp cool breeze outdoors and the streets and sidewalks are littered with beautifully colored leaves. Autumn has arrived, and with it the excitement of one of our favorite holidays: Halloween!! Here are some perfectly spooky activities that will delight your child’s sense of touch and enhance their fine motor coordination in the process. These projects can get a bit messy, so make sure to wear a smock and put a washable cloth/mat on your workspace (a garbage bag back works in a pinch, or a cardboard box).
macaronikid.com
Catch The Halloween Train For A Trip To Family Fun
The Northwest Railway Museum invites you to join the spooktacular fun of this. season’s Halloween Train excursions. Halloween Train will run on the weekends of. October 15-16, 22-23, and 29-30. Your hauntingly good time includes a decorated train ride while you sit back to enjoy. the changing autumn colors...
macaronikid.com
October is National Popcorn Poppin’ Month
For more than 30 years, October has been celebrated as National Popcorn Poppin’ Month, but it didn't become official until 1999, when then Secretary of Agriculture Dan Glickman proclaimed it. We are sure glad he did, because popcorn is a pretty versatile treat with a long history!. 🍿 FUN...
macaronikid.com
A Note From Your Publisher: The one about my extra Spirits tix 📝
I have a date with my hubs tonight. We love a good haunted date night, especially because we were married in October, so we are both pretty excited to check out Spirits and Spirits at Four Mile Historic Park. Who wants to go, too?. You see, I have two extra...
macaronikid.com
Best Halloween Houses 2022
Five years ago, a sweet mama wrote us saying that her child couldn't participate in trick-or -treating but that they would like to do something festive for Halloween, like driving around and looking at spooky decorations. We put the word out and heard from so many Lincolnites about wonderfully decorated homes.
macaronikid.com
2022 MacKID Shreveport Bossier Halloween Decoration Map & Submissions
👻2022 Griswold Award Categories: Halloween Edition👻. BACK by popular demand: a little Halloween FUN with our interactive map of area Halloween decorations!. Macaroni KID Shreveport-Bossier for Moms In the Know decided to put the word out for ALL the awesomest Halloween decoration displays around the area and put together this fun interactive map so you can be sure to catch them all!
macaronikid.com
Macaroni KID Scottsdale FREE Fall Festival
Presented by Macaroni KID Scottsdale Fall Festival. Join us on Saturday, October 22nd at The Arizona Boardwalk! Studio 8 EE will be bringing the entertainment center stage while the kids participate in Trick-or-Treating and more!! The parents can enjoy our various Local Vendors and eating yummy food from a variety of restaurants on property.
macaronikid.com
Have Some Spooky Fun with Joyful Journeys annual Trunk or Treat
On October 29th, join in the Halloween fun with Joyful Journeys for their annual Trunk or Treat event! Held in the Joyful Journeys parking lot, the event is free and will run from 2-4 pm. 🎃 Get involved in the 2022 Trunk or Treat!. Want to participate with a...
macaronikid.com
Illumination:Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum celebrates 10th Year!
Dazzling new light displays celebrating the Arboretum’s centennial year and a special late night event series will highlight the 10th anniversary of Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum. From Nov. 19 through Jan. 7, 2023, guests will explore 18 different features along a tree-lined one-mile walking trail immersed...
macaronikid.com
Fall Family Fun Guide
Locally Decorated Homes | Haunted Houses | Apple/Pumpkin Picking | Fall Family Activities | Trick or Treat Times | Trunk or Treats | Non-Scary Halloween Events. If looking at decorated houses or decorating your house for Fall/Halloween is part of your Fall Family Fun. We can create a guide with a map, similar to the one we do for the winter season. We love our forms, so we have a form for you to fill out and we'll create the guide for you.
macaronikid.com
Enchanted Forest: Hansel and Gretel
Tomorrow River Community Charter School's 8th Grade Ravens Class presents... Journey through the woods of the Central Wisconsin Environmental Station as the 8th grade class brings to life the classic tale of Hansel and Gretel. The performance is geared towards children ages 4 to 9 and the very young at...
macaronikid.com
Halloween in the Haunted Peat Bog ’22
It’s getting spooky here at SHADOW Lake Nature Preserve! Please join us for a fun-filled family event on October 30th as we celebrate and demystify some of the creepy, crawly, and mysterious—yet ecologically important—creatures we coexist with. Enjoy kids’ crafts and activities, exciting games and raffles, pre-packaged...
