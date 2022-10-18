Read full article on original website
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 50
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 50. If slant is troublesome, study and practice this drill faithfully. Drill 56. This copy is given as a drill on both...
An Essay on the Foundations of Geometry - Table of Links
An Essay on the Foundations of Geometry, by Bertrand Russell is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!. About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain....
The Possibility of the "Finite" and Yet "Unbounded" Universe
Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. CHAPTER XXXI. THE POSSIBILITY OF THE "FINITE" AND YET "UNBOUNDED" UNIVERSE. But speculations on the structure of the universe also move in...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Remember Human Nature
How to Live on Twenty-Four Hours a Day, August 2000 by Arnold Bennett is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. I have incidentally mentioned the vast expanse of forty-four hours between leaving business at 2 p.m. on Saturday and returning to business at 10 a.m. on Monday. And here I must touch on the point whether the week should consist of six days or of seven. For many years—in fact, until I was approaching forty—my own week consisted of seven days. I was constantly being informed by older and wiser people that more work, more genuine living, could be got out of six days than out of seven.
How Transmitting and Receiving Sets Work
The Radio Amateur's Hand Book, by A. Frederick Collins is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter VI: How the Transmitting and Receiving sets work. VI. HOW THE TRANSMITTING AND RECEIVING SETS WORK.
How to Use ANU's Quantum Random Number Generator in Your Smart Contracts
Random number generation (RNG) has always been one of the biggest problems when working with smart contracts. A deterministic virtual machine is incapable of generating ‘true’ randomness. Due to this, RNG needs to be provided as an oracle service. To fulfill the need for randomness in smart contracts,...
The Noonification: Can Mankind Survive as an Interplanetary Species? (10/20/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Running SerenityOS, a love letter to 90s user interfaces.
Understanding Javascript's Array Slice Method
The slice method on arrays returns a shallow copy of a part of an array. It takes two numbers, a start, and an end. Every array has a slice method. Here is a quick example:. let myArray = [ '⚡️', '🔎', '🔑', '🔩' ]; let newArray = myArray.slice(2, 3); console.log(newArray); // [ '🔑' ]
An Overview of OAuth Fundamentals and Flows
OAuth2.0 is an open-standard authorization system that was published in 2010, with corporations like Google and Twitter quickly adopting it. It defines how various services may securely access data assets (through authentication) without revealing any credentials. This is sometimes referred to as delegated authorization. This helps with coarse-grained authorization by providing for limited and regulated access to certain APIs while creating apps.
Understanding XDR in Security - Advantages and Use Cases
XDR is a step forward in the world of security and aims to look at the blending of tools and data. It is a way to harness modern technology to help strengthen enterprise security moving forward. XDR takes raw data that is set up in the environment and picks up bad actors that are taking advantage of software to help get into the system.
The Island of Doctor Moreau: IX. THE THING IN THE FOREST
The Island of Doctor Moreau, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. I strode through the undergrowth that clothed the ridge behind the house, scarcely heeding whither I went; passed on through the shadow of a thick cluster of straight-stemmed trees beyond it, and so presently found myself some way on the other side of the ridge, and descending towards a streamlet that ran through a narrow valley. I paused and listened. The distance I had come, or the intervening masses of thicket, deadened any sound that might be coming from the enclosure. The air was still. Then with a rustle a rabbit emerged, and went scampering up the slope before me. I hesitated, and sat down in the edge of the shade.
Add Event Listener to Multiple Elements in Javascript
If you've ever worked in vanilla Javascript, you might be familiar with adding event listeners to elements using the following formula:. let element = document.querySelector('#button'); element.addEventListener('click', () => { console.log('some event content here...') }) The above code will, of course, trigger a function that fires when #button is fired. Sometimes,...
Exploring Python Features Available in Anypoint Studio
Anypoint Studio is a powerful IDE powered by Mulesoft that makes integration development a breeze! Python's power can accelerate development when added to it✨. Our goal in this blog is to install Python and then play around with it. Python installation in Anypoint Studio. Setting up a Python project. Developing...
Running SerenityOS, a love letter to '90s user interfaces
I have always loved messing around with operating systems and desktop environments. I believe my first graphical operating system was AmigaOS. In the decades since I have worked through various Windows versions, every version of macOS since 7.0, different Linux flavors and combinations, and many other small niche OSs I have forgotten about in a sea of windows and menus.
Implementing a Web Service With Go and Fiber
The principles of web development are similar for all web frameworks. Let’s learn the basics of web development with the help of Go programming language and Fiber framework and write the most uncomplicated web service. What reasons for the existence of frameworks?. Every popular web service is based on...
Our Code Is Harming The Planet, We Need Carbon Aware Design Patterns
Let’s become the architects of a cleaner, greener world. The cloud has a than the airline industry. With the increasing demand for software to drive commerce and industry, there is a greater urgency for data collection and storage, cloud computing, and AI to source electricity from greener energy sources and generate significantly fewer carbon emissions.
Struggle for Existence
On the Origin of Species 1st Edition by Charles Darwin is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Bears on natural selection. The term used in a wide sense. Geometrical powers of increase. Rapid increase of naturalised animals and plants. Nature of the checks to increase. Competition universal. Effects of climate. Protection from the number of individuals. Complex relations of all animals and plants throughout nature. Struggle for life most severe between individuals and varieties of the same species; often severe between species of the same genus. The relation of organism to organism the most important of all relations.
Fixing Your B2B Sales Funnel To Generate Leads
Have you ever thought, “My sales funnel isn’t working”?. Here’s the thing: Most B2B sales funnels aren't properly set up or optimized to make sales or create a smooth buyer's journey & experience. Some people think creating funnels involves mapping a couple of boxes in Flowchart...
Java Program to Check for Right Angled Triangle
A right-angled triangle is a triangle with one of its interior angles equal to 90 degrees or any one angle is a right angle. There are several properties of a right-angled triangle; one of them is that the square of the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the square of the perpendicular and base of a triangle. This is called the Pythagoras Theorem.
