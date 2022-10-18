Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.
Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Java Program to Check for Right Angled Triangle
A right-angled triangle is a triangle with one of its interior angles equal to 90 degrees or any one angle is a right angle. There are several properties of a right-angled triangle; one of them is that the square of the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the square of the perpendicular and base of a triangle. This is called the Pythagoras Theorem.
7 Ways to Stand Out at a Tech Conference
My name's Elena Volotovskaya, I'm head of Softline Venture Partners, a corporate venture fund of Softline Group, and Investment expert. Last week, while I was in the UAE at GITEX GLOBAL 2022, I had over 60 meetings. Some of them I will remember for a long time, while others will soon be forgotten. The diversity of these meetings and their outcomes have made me think about ways to stand out in the crowd.
The Noonification: Can Mankind Survive as an Interplanetary Species? (10/20/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Running SerenityOS, a love letter to 90s user interfaces.
How to Use ANU's Quantum Random Number Generator in Your Smart Contracts
Random number generation (RNG) has always been one of the biggest problems when working with smart contracts. A deterministic virtual machine is incapable of generating ‘true’ randomness. Due to this, RNG needs to be provided as an oracle service. To fulfill the need for randomness in smart contracts,...
Our Code Is Harming The Planet, We Need Carbon Aware Design Patterns
Let’s become the architects of a cleaner, greener world. The cloud has a than the airline industry. With the increasing demand for software to drive commerce and industry, there is a greater urgency for data collection and storage, cloud computing, and AI to source electricity from greener energy sources and generate significantly fewer carbon emissions.
30 Days DSA Interview Preparation Plan
Sort an array of 0’s 1’s 2’s without using extra space or sorting Algo. Find the duplicate in an array of N+1 integers. Inversion of Array (Using Merge Sort) Majority Element (>N/2 times) Majority Element (>N/3 times) Grid Unique Paths. Reverse Pairs (Leetcode) Go through Puzzles from...
Exploring Python Features Available in Anypoint Studio
Anypoint Studio is a powerful IDE powered by Mulesoft that makes integration development a breeze! Python's power can accelerate development when added to it✨. Our goal in this blog is to install Python and then play around with it. Python installation in Anypoint Studio. Setting up a Python project. Developing...
Finding Digital Crimes by Exploring Master File Table (MFT) Records
To explore the MFT records, learn how to locate date and time values in the metadata of a file we create. These steps help us to identify previously deleted fragments of MFT records in unallocated disk space or in residual data in Pagefile.sys. [Hands-On Project 1–2] Investigation and Development...
A Quick Primer on Data Scraping
Suppose you want to get large amounts of information from a website as quickly as possible. How can this be done? In this article, we will talk about data scraping and how to scrape the web. Additionally, we'll get into what data scraping is, why you would want to do it, how data scrapers work, and lastly, we'll go over different processes for scraping the web. I'll also include a quick example to reference.
Add Event Listener to Multiple Elements in Javascript
If you've ever worked in vanilla Javascript, you might be familiar with adding event listeners to elements using the following formula:. let element = document.querySelector('#button'); element.addEventListener('click', () => { console.log('some event content here...') }) The above code will, of course, trigger a function that fires when #button is fired. Sometimes,...
Enabling Smart Communication for IoT Devices With Smart Contracts and NFTs
Smart Contracts are secure pieces of code that store, verify, and self-execute when triggered. Since there is no human or intermediary involvement, a smart contract executes deterministically, typically within a few seconds, with no dependency on the bank holidays. The smart contract makes sure that the conditions of the transaction...
Koinos Snapshot (and Main Net) COMING!
There’s a lot of exciting things going on in the lead up to the snapshot on October 31st (or later), far too much to cover in one post, but I’ll do my best. Performance of the test net remains excellent having now surpassed its 1.5 millionth block! That means the snapshot is on track and the main net will be launching soon after. In a previous update we had said that there would be at least a month between the snapshot and the main net launch, but we don’t see the need for such a long window.
There is a Striking Resemblance Between Sound Waves
The Radio Amateur's Hand Book, by A. Frederick Collins is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter VII: Mechanical and Electrical Tuning. VII. MECHANICAL AND ELECTRICAL TUNING. There is a strikingly close resemblance...
Healing Smart Contract Out-of-Gas DoS Vulnerabilities with Gas Gauge
We continue our of educational articles and today we’ll look at. — an awesome tool aimed to help Solidity code auditors at detecting Out-of-Gas DoS. in Ethereum smart contracts. Not much is known about it, but it can compete with the best solutions, such as. , which we recently...
Ethereum Merge: “15 Days Before and After” Data Analysis, Сensorship in Ethereum Blockchain
On September 15, the Ethereum blockchain switched to a POS system, which, according to the expectations of network users, should have significantly reduced the price of gas, and increased the speed of transaction verification and the speed of block creation. In this article, I will analyze what actually happened, taking...
HackerNoon
6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0