healio.com
VIDEO: Should ACAM2000 be a first-line monkeypox vaccine? Two experts debate
WASHINGTON — Should ACAM2000 be a first-line vaccine in the current monkeypox outbreak? That was the topic of a pro/con debate during a “clinical controversies” session at IDWeek. In this video filmed before their debate, Diane Havlir, MD, professor of medicine at the University of California, San...
'Triple-threat' illnesses causing kids to pack hospitals nationwide, prompts warning from Dr. Fauci
The CDC is reporting the age group most impacted by flu-like illnesses are children under five.
Further study needed on cost-effectiveness of teprotumumab for thyroid eye disease
CHICAGO — Commercial insurer payments for teprotumumab vary dramatically, with cost influencing access to care and cost-effectiveness, according to a study presented at the ASOPRS Fall Scientific Symposium. Even though Tepezza (teprotumumab, Horizon Therapeutics) was found in the study to have the highest recorded measure of Graves’ orbitopathy quality...
Acid suppressants may increase risks for asthma, allergic diseases among children
The use of acid suppressants among children may increase their risks for incident asthma, atopic dermatitis and allergic rhinitis, according to a systematic review published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice. These drugs therefore should be used judiciously in children, and more stringent guidelines should be...
Top in GI: Controversial colonoscopy data; biosimilars effective for IBD
The American Gastroenterology Association recently spoke out about data that showed colonoscopy screening had a modest benefit in colorectal cancer. David LiebermanMD, AGAF, chair of the AGA’s Colorectal Cancer Task Force, said in a statement that “colonoscopy screening is effective if it is completed.”. “Only 42% of patients...
MRSA PCR nasal swab shows promise as stewardship tool
WASHINGTON — A MRSA PCR nasal swab showed promise as a tool for antimicrobial stewardship in a large study of pediatric critical care patients, according to findings presented here at IDWeek. In this video, Lexi M. Crawford, MD, a third-year pediatric critical care fellow at Children’s National Hospital in...
Genetic testing shows potential in pediatric ophthalmology
Several applications for genetic testing in ophthalmology have been explored, ranging from keratoconus decision-making to refractive surgery screening. OSN Pediatrics/Strabismus Board Members discussed the potential of genetic testing in ophthalmology for children. Robert S. Gold, MD: One important topic is genetic testing. We see a lot of children who have...
VIDEO: Cardiometabolic health management in older adults important
BOSTON — In this Healio video exclusive, a co-chair of the Cardiometabolic Health Congress discusses various highlights from the first 2.5 days of the meeting. Robert H. Eckel, MD, emeritus professor of medicine in the divisions of cardiology and endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, former professor of physiology and biophysics, Charles A. Boettcher II Chair in Atherosclerosis at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and past president of the American Heart Association, said the first day’s focus on cardiometabolic health in older adults brought a number of issues related to the elderly population to the forefront.
Corticosteroid, bronchodilator therapy may improve symptoms in children with long COVID
Daily inhaled corticosteroid and bronchodilator therapy may help children with reversible peripheral airway obstruction and lung hyperinflation after developing persistent dyspnea despite normal spirometry, according to a recent case study. This dyspnea often develops after SARS-CoV-2 infection, Nathan Rabinovitch, MD, MPH, pediatric allergist and immunologist at National Jewish Health, and...
Chronic thumb UCL injuries may have higher failure rates vs. acute injuries
BOSTON — Results presented at the American Society for Surgery of the Hand Annual Meeting showed patients with chronic thumb ulnar collateral ligament injuries had a higher rate of failure compared with patients who had acute injuries. “However, overall, the rates [of failure] are low, and primary repair of...
Lp(a) ‘should be measured at least once’ in adults to target CV risk
BOSTON — There is strong evidence for a casual association between lipoprotein(a) concentration and CV outcomes across ethnicities, and Lp(a) “should be measured at least once” in all adults to identify high CV risk, according to a speaker. Elevated Lp(a) levels are an independent risk factor for...
Facilitation improves provision of some substance abuse medications in HIV clinics
Implementation facilitation at HIV clinics led to increased provision of medications for tobacco use and alcohol use disorders, but not of medications for opioid use disorders, researchers reported in JAMA Network Open. Medications for addiction treatment are inconsistently offered at HIV clinics, E. Jennifer Edelman, MD, MHS, of the program...
Cornea specialists compare management approaches for neurotrophic keratitis
Welcome to another edition of CEDARS/ASPENS Debates. CEDARS/ASPENS is a society of cornea, cataract and refractive surgery specialists, here to discuss some of the latest hot topics in ophthalmology. This month, Kourtney H. Houser, MD, discusses the use of interventional management in patients with neurotrophic keratitis, while Priyanka Sood, MD,...
VIDEO: Management of type 2 diabetes no longer just a ‘glucose-centric approach’
BOSTON — In this Healio video exclusive, Juan P. Frias, MD, discusses his presentation on newer treatment options for type 2 diabetes at the Cardiometabolic Health Congress. Frias, medical director and principal investigator at Velocity Clinical Research in Los Angeles, said that “over the last 2 decades, the philosophy of the management of type 2 diabetes has changed.”
VIDEO: Stelara safe, effective for the long-term treatment of moderate to severe UC
VIENNA — In a Healio video exclusive, Waqqas Afif, MD, reports results from the phase 3 UNIFI study, in which Stelara safely demonstrated sustained symptomatic and corticosteroid-free remission in adults with ulcerative colitis. According to Afif, 65% of patients who responded to the induction dose of Stelara (ustekinumab, Janssen)...
Shift to ‘personalized’ DAPT after PCI must balance complex bleeding, ischemic risks
For adults who undergo PCI with a drug-eluting stent, recommendations for dual antiplatelet therapy have evolved from a standard 1-year duration for most patients to a more nuanced approach that balances risks for ischemia and bleeding. One-year DAPT, aspirin plus a P2Y12 inhibitor, was considered a cornerstone of treatment after...
Immunologic strategies for antiphospholipid syndrome still yield ’not great results’
SAN DIEGO — Primary prevention remains the biggest treatment challenge in antiphospholipid syndrome, according to a speaker at the Congress of Clinical Rheumatology West. “If the patient has APS antibodies, what do you do?” Richard A. Furie, MD, chief of rheumatology at Northwell Health in New York, asked attendees, adding that interventions such as aspirin have not been shown to prevent a first thrombotic event in these individuals. “Predictors of thrombotic risk have to be sorted out.”
Challenges abound with diagnosis, therapy of pediatric vision disorders
The American Academy of Pediatrics, American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus, American Academy of Ophthalmology and American Association of Certified Orthoptists develop pediatric vision screening recommendations. The leading organization is the American Academy of Pediatrics, which disseminates the guidelines to pediatricians and family practitioners. At present, vision screening is...
BLOG: When the Doctor is the Patient: Getting Older and Shorter
In a post from April about my struggle with osteoporosis, I wrote about my own case of the disease, which was unique in many ways. For one, my osteoporosis was much more severe than that of the vast majority of my patients with osteoporosis. Also, osteoporosis is typically thought to be rare in men.
Cefepime-taniborbactam statistically superior to meropenem for treatment of cUTI
WASHINGTON — Cefepime-taniborbactam was statistically superior to meropenem for the treatment of complicated UTIs, including acute pyelonephritis, according to data presented at IDWeek. “Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales and multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa are global antimicrobial resistant threats,” Paul C. McGovern, MD, senior vice president of medical sciences at Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, and colleagues...
