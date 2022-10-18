BOSTON — In this Healio video exclusive, a co-chair of the Cardiometabolic Health Congress discusses various highlights from the first 2.5 days of the meeting. Robert H. Eckel, MD, emeritus professor of medicine in the divisions of cardiology and endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, former professor of physiology and biophysics, Charles A. Boettcher II Chair in Atherosclerosis at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and past president of the American Heart Association, said the first day’s focus on cardiometabolic health in older adults brought a number of issues related to the elderly population to the forefront.

2 DAYS AGO