The projections of "more than 400,000 fans" expected to be at the U.S. Grand Prix and the Circuit of the Americas this weekend "for the 10th anniversary of the Texas race that put the series’ footprint back on American soil ... demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S.," according to Jim Vertuno of the AP. Sunday's race will be the final race of the original 10-year agreement in Austin because the COVID pandemic canceled the race in 2020. But F1 “isn’t going anywhere.” A five-year extension was already announced last year. The Texas race has had “its share of ups and downs.” Attendance “dipped for several years,” but it “began to rebound” when COTA President Bobby Epstein started “tying major entertainment acts into the race weekend.” Artist Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake and Billy Joel are among the pop stars who have performed Saturday night concerts “on the midfield in recent years.” Epstein said, “We learned from the fans what they wanted. We started out thinking this was just about motorsports.” Fans “love the place and so do the drivers.” Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton said, “This is one of the better circuits we have. We get this crowd that just keeps growing year on year. They just do it differently here.” F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo an Australian, “embraces the Texas atmosphere like no one else.” Every year, he “mimics a Texas drawl and finds a way to connect with the locals” (AP, 10/21).

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO