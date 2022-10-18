Read full article on original website
Layoffs come to OneTeam in company restructure
Athlete commercial rights company OneTeam Partners is laying off about 10% of its work force in a centralization of business units announced internally today, sources said. The layoffs are hitting the company’s marketing and sponsorship teams, sources said. The moves come roughly one month after RedBird Capital sold its 40% equity interest to a syndicate of HPS Investment Partners, Atlantic Park and Morgan Stanley Tactical Value. The other two major founding partners, NFLPA and MLBPA, kept their ownership stakes.
Morning Hot Reads: Ready or not?
The WASHINGTON POST goes with, "The World Cup is only a month away. Will Qatar be ready?" The country is the "smallest ever to stage the tournament," and with a month to go until the first match, "preparations are still a work in progress." The "backbone of the tournament infrastructure -- eight stadiums and an extensive metro system that will deliver fans to the matches -- is ready, officials insist." But many other parts of Qatar "remain under construction, draped with scaffolding or hidden behind screens, while some facilities critical to the visitor experience, including fan zones and apartment blocks, are still being built."
Success of Austin F1 race allowed for series' continued growth in U.S.
The projections of "more than 400,000 fans" expected to be at the U.S. Grand Prix and the Circuit of the Americas this weekend "for the 10th anniversary of the Texas race that put the series’ footprint back on American soil ... demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S.," according to Jim Vertuno of the AP. Sunday's race will be the final race of the original 10-year agreement in Austin because the COVID pandemic canceled the race in 2020. But F1 “isn’t going anywhere.” A five-year extension was already announced last year. The Texas race has had “its share of ups and downs.” Attendance “dipped for several years,” but it “began to rebound” when COTA President Bobby Epstein started “tying major entertainment acts into the race weekend.” Artist Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake and Billy Joel are among the pop stars who have performed Saturday night concerts “on the midfield in recent years.” Epstein said, “We learned from the fans what they wanted. We started out thinking this was just about motorsports.” Fans “love the place and so do the drivers.” Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton said, “This is one of the better circuits we have. We get this crowd that just keeps growing year on year. They just do it differently here.” F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo an Australian, “embraces the Texas atmosphere like no one else.” Every year, he “mimics a Texas drawl and finds a way to connect with the locals” (AP, 10/21).
SBJ Unpacks: F1 goes big deep in the heart of Texas
Tonight in Unpacks: F1 rolls into Texas for the 10th grand prix at Circuit of the Americas. SBJ's Adam Stern is on the ground with the latest. AmEx expanding perks network, activation at venues worldwide. MLS viewership sees little change in final linear TV season. SBJ Atlas: digging into the...
