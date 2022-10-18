Read full article on original website
Rita Gardner Dies: Original Cast Member Of ‘The Fantasticks’ Was 87
Rita Gardner, an original cast member of the long-running Off Broadway phenomenon The Fantasticks, died Saturday of leukemia at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York. She was 87. Gardner’s death was announced by her friend and colleague Alex Rybeck on Facebook. In 1960, Gardner, who had recently appeared Off Broadway in the Jerry Herman musical review Nightcap, was cast in what would be her signature role: Luisa, or “The Girl,” in the Harvey Schmidt-Tom Jones musical The Fantasticks. Based loosely on Edmond Rostand’s 1894 play The Romancers, the musical told the allegorical story of two fathers who trick their children – The...
Broadway actor ‘humiliates’ deaf woman by wrongly accusing her of recording show
A deaf women has said she was humiliated by Broadway actor Lillias White, who accused her of recording the musical Hadestown.Speaking in an emotional video posted to Instagram on Thursday, Samantha Coleman said she was berated twice by Ms White during the performance of Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theater in New York City.The actor appeared to have mistaken a closed captioning device used by Ms Coleman to understand what was happening on stage as a device used to record the show, allegedly berating the disabled theatre goer at least twice. “I’m sure she (Ms White) wasn’t the only person...
Jonathan Groff on Why Lea Michele ‘Is New York’ to Him and How the ‘Funny Girl’ Is ‘Bringing Big Business Back to Broadway’
Lea Michele and I met 17 years ago, at the audition that led us to playing opposite each other in “Spring Awakening.” I was from the farmlands of Lancaster, Penn., and Lea was this tough kid from the Bronx. She already had three Broadway credits to her name, while I was inexperienced, closeted and scared of her. At 18, she was sharp, funny, frank and saw everything. Lea told me that before she found success on the stage, she and her family were scraping by. Her mom was a nurse, and her dad worked at the family deli in the...
REVEALED: Angela Lansbury's Last Wish Before Beloved Screen Icon's Death At 96
Beloved screen icon Angela Lansbury, who captivated the masses with her memorable roles as the widowed mystery writer on Murder, She Wrote and Mrs. Potts in Beauty & The Beast, had one final wish before her death at 96, RadarOnline.com can exclusively confirm. So, what was it? To be remembered "as an OK gal," she said in a 2020 cover story. At the age of 94, Lansbury looked back on her illustrious decades-long career in Hollywood and said she felt more than grateful for what she had accomplished. The London-born star revealed that "being a character actor" provided her...
Why Did Patti LuPone Quit Broadway? The Truth Behind Singer's Resignation Revealed
Yesterday, Patti LuPone surprised everyone with her shocking tweet announcing her resignation from the Actor's Equity on Broadway. At the time, LuPone has not given any further explanation as to how did she arrive at the career-altering decision. Now, the Broadway icon is finally speaking up on the truth about...
Broadway To Dim Lights For Angela Lansbury
Broadway will honor the legendary Angela Lansbury with the traditional dimming of marquee lights this Saturday evening. “Angela Lansbury was without a doubt one of Broadway’s most endearing leading actresses and her influence in the world of musical theatre will forever live on,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League in a statement. “It is impossible to think of Broadway and not be reminded of Ms. Lansbury and some of her most iconic roles — from Mame and Gypsy to Sweeney Todd — just to name a few. “We think of her as Broadway royalty and a member of...
Shania Twain, Martin Short to star in ABC's 'Beauty and the Beast'
The television event will celebrate 30 years of the classic story.
A Christmas Story Christmas Teaser: Peter Billingsley Returns as Ralphie in HBO Max Sequel — Watch First Footage
The first teaser for HBO Max’s A Christmas Story sequel triple dog dares you not to bask in the nostalgia. Set for release on Thursday, Nov. 17, A Christmas Story Christmas sees Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. The above footage shows the former child star slip on Ralphie’s signature glasses — but not before we’re treated to a tour of the Parkers’ living room, which looks exactly the same as it did in the original 1983 film. We even get a glimpse of the lampshade that came with the Old Man’s extremely fragile leg lamp! In A...
Patti LuPone Gives Up Actors’ Equity Card, Won’t Be On Stage “For A Very Long Time”: “No Longer Part Of That Circus” – Update
UPDATE, with LuPone statement Triple Tony winner and stage icon Patti LuPone says she’s given up her Actors’ Equity card, a move that could signal an end – or at least a long break – to her celebrated Broadway stage career. “Quite a week on Broadway, seeing my name being bandied about. Gave up my Equity card; no longer part of that circus. Figure it out,” writes LuPone in an apparent reference to last week’s controversy over Hadestown star Lillias White reprimanding an audience member from the stage. “When the run of Company ended this past July, I knew I wouldn’t be...
Broadway Actor Thought Fan Was Recording Play. She Was Way Wrong.
The "Hadestown" audience member gave her tearful side of things and received an apology from the theater.
Theatergoer with Hearing Loss 'Reprimanded' by Broadway Star for Using Captioning Device: 'It Really Hurts'
Producers apologized after a woman claimed actress Lillias White called her out from the stage "not once but twice, at least" during an Oct. 12 performance of Hadestown Producers for Broadway's Hadestown and its theater have apologized to a theatergoer after she suggested Lillias White mistook her captioning device for a recording device. Samantha Coleman, the woman behind the claim, said in a video shared Thursday on Instagram that the 71-year-old actress "reprimanded" her for using the device, which allowed her to follow along with the show, during...
Ralphie’s all grown up in first teaser for ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel
It’s the biggest news since Ralphie got his official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot range model air rifle. A teaser for “A Christmas Story Christmas,” the upcoming sequel to “A Christmas Story,” came out Oct. 17 and is heavy on nostalgia, while also offering a glimpse at an adult Ralphie.
‘The Addams Family’: Jackie Coogan Was a Former Child Star Before Taking on Uncle Fester Role
Long before he became Uncle Fester on 'The Addams Family," Jackie Coogan was a child star discovered by Charlie Chaplin.
Kathleen Turner Recalls Losing 1990 Tony Award to Maggie Smith — and How Dustin Hoffman Stepped In
Kathleen Turner may have lost at the 1990 Tony Awards, but she did gain a new friend that night — her competition, Maggie Smith. Stars on Broadway "I can tell you a funny story. The first time I was nominated for best actress in a Tony was Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. And that […]
Murder, She Wrote's Angela Lansbury, Star of Stage and Screen, Dead at 96
Angela Lansbury, a TV legend thanks to her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote, passed away Tuesday at the age of 96. Broadway World has a statement from Lansbury’s family: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday. In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined.”
Patti LuPone’s Husband: Everything To Know About Matthew Johnston
Patti LuPone is a Broadway actress known for her roles in Evita, Company, and Anything Goes. She also appeared in several TV shows over the years from Life Goes On to Frasier. She is married to her husband, Mathew Johnston. Most recently Patti took to Twitter to announce she officially...
Krysta Rodriguez and Erik Jensen Join THE COLLABORATION on Broadway
Casting is complete for the Broadway premiere of The Collaboration, Anthony McCarten’s exploration of two 20th-century artistic giants. Into the Woods star Krysta Rodriguez will play Jean-Michel Basquiat’s girlfriend, Maya, while Erik Jenson will play Bruno Bischofberger, an art dealer and gallery owner who brings together Andy Warhol and Basquiat.
People Are Sharing Who They Think Is The Best Sitcom Character Of All Time, And Honestly, All Of These Are Solid Picks
This is one of those topics that everyone has an opinion on.
Watch: TCM 'Musical Matinees' to feature Gene Kelly, Doris Day movies
TCM announced the "Musical Matinees series" on Thursday. The Saturday series hosted by Dave Karger begins Nov. 5 with "An American in Paris" and features "I'll See You In My Dreams," "Annie" and "42nd Street."
Netflix relaunches Teletubbies with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess
Netflix has shared the first look at their reboot of classic 90s children’s TV show Teletubbies. The streaming giant released a trailer for the new version of the show, with a familiar face joining the cast. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star and Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess is taking on the...
