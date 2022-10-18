Read full article on original website
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
David Boreanaz and 'SEAL Team' Cast Celebrate 100 Episodes, Tease Intense Hour (Exclusive)
David Boreanaz and the cast of SEAL Team are celebrating a momentous occasion: 100 episodes! Only ET was on the set of the Paramount+ drama in July, where Boreanaz and his castmates reflected on reaching a rare TV milestone, which drops Sunday. "Just being able to be in this moment...
Dan Levy Returns to TV as Host of 'The Big Brunch': Watch the Trailer
Following his Emmy-winning turn as co-creator, producer and star of Schitt's Creek, Dan Levy is returning to reality TV as the host of the all-new HBO Max cooking competition, The Big Brunch. Set to debut on the streaming platform in November, the first trailer gives audiences a preview of the upcoming food fight centered around "one of the most versatile, yet underrated dining experiences."
Watch 'Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans and ET's Kevin Frazier Investigate the Los Feliz Murder House (Exclusive)
Ghost Adventures star Zak Bagans has had plenty of paranormal encounters, but only ET's Kevin Frazier got to come along for a "level 10" adventure at an infamous Hollywood location!. The pair teamed up to enter the "Los Feliz Murder House" for a new two-part episode of Ghost Adventures, investigating...
Mia Farrow Regrets Turning Down 'American Horror Story' Season 1 Role
In a special roundtable hosted by Ryan Murphy, the women of The Watcher sit down to talk about the hit true-crime series as well as their respective careers onscreen. And for Mia Farrow, who plays one of the neighborhood's eccentric characters, Pearl Winslow, that includes one major regret: not taking Ryan Murphy's offer for a role in the first installment of American Horror Story.
'The Watcher' Cast on the Westfield Stalker's Real Identity, Ideas for Season 2
The Watcher, Netflix's hit true-crime series based on the bizarre real story about a mysterious stalker who sent cryptic letters to the new owners of a longtime Westfield, New Jersey, home, may have drawn its own conclusions about the source behind the unwanted correspondence. But in real life, the case remains unsolved, with no one held responsible for harassing the family out of moving into their dream house.
'The Game' Season 2 to Premiere on Paramount Plus in December
Are you ready to step back into The Game? You better be! On Thursday, Paramount+ announced that season 2 of the hit revival series kicks off on Dec. 15. The series will premiere that Thursday with two new episodes. The rest of the 10-episode season will premiere weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+.
'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Barnett Responds to Popular Fan Theory He's Related to Season 1's Matt Barnett
Love Is Blind fans are seeing double now that the first episodes of season 3 have been released. The popular Netflix reality competition show is back and following the love lives of 30 singles in Dallas, Texas. One of the new season's breakout stars is blue-eyed funnyman Cole Barnett, who...
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface Prove R&B Will 'Never Be Dead,' Compose Songs for Talk Show Audience
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface gave her audience a once-in-a-lifetime concert on Friday! The legendary R&B crooner joined the American Idol alum on her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they sat down at the piano to compose some original music aided by the audience. If you've never heard...
Simone Biles Cautions People Against Going as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween: 'We Ain't Having It'
Before anyone thinks of picking up an orange jumpsuit for Halloween, Simone Biles has a message of caution. According to multiple outlets, Dahmer-related merchandise and costumes have hit sellers such as eBay with the fright-filled holiday in mind, thanks to the fervor following the release of Ryan Murphy's true-crime drama, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, on Netflix last month. The series starring Evan Peters and Niecy Nash debuted on Sept. 21, and inspired a wave of renewed public interest in the story of the serial killer.
Taylor Swift Fights Herself in Fever Dream Teaser for 'Midnights' Music Videos
Taylor Swift gave fans a visual sneak peek of what to expect from her Midnights music videos, unveiling a shiny new teaser-trailer during Thursday's NFL broadcast -- just hours before dropping her album in full. Swift moves through something of a fever dream in the lyric-less clip -- dancing, fighting,...
Unforgettable Gala Honoring Asian Excellence Reveals 'Illuminate' Theme for 20th Anniversary (Exclusive)
Unforgettable Gala, the annual awards ceremony honoring and celebrating Asian excellence in entertainment, culture and social justice, has set a date for its milestone 20-year anniversary. This year's gala, which will once again be held in the Beverly Hilton ballroom, will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 in Beverly Hills, California,...
Jamie Foxx Honors Sister DeOndra Dixon 2 Years After Her Death: 'Your Soul Is Shining Bright'
Jamie Foxx is thinking of his sister, DeOndra Dixon, two years after her death. On Wednesday, the 54-year-old took to Instagram to pay tribute to his younger sister, who died Oct. 19, 2020, at age 36. "Deondra I know ur in heaven making everyone laugh… and have everyone dancing to...
