Here’s the full list of Modern Warfare 2 campaign missions
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and the campaign is playable one week early for those who pre-ordered the game. While the full suite of game modes will release on Oct. 28, including multiplayer and Special Ops, the campaign is now playable and gamers everywhere are hopping back into the Modern Warfare universe for a high-stakes globetrotting campaign.
How to fix the Xbox “You’re too early” error message for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 early access
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 early campaign access is finally available to players across various platforms, but many players have encountered numerous issues with the game so far. From those still stuck attempting to enter the game, others have been prevented from playing by other frustrating issues. One particular...
How long is the Modern Warfare 2 campaign? Approximate time to beat
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally available, with players who pre-ordered the game able to play through the entire campaign before the title’s official launch. Early access for Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is available to play as of Oct. 20, and though players have reported several bugs coming with the early release, many have already swept through the game’s iconic single-player mode. The full release will be on Oct. 28, including multiplayer modes and Special Ops. For now, players can dive into the global campaign of Modern Warfare 2.
All unlockable operators in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will feature 23 unique operators at launch that can be unlocked in various ways. From PlayStation exclusives to operators unlocked through gameplay, Call of Duty gives players new ways to show off their favorite faction. This iteration of Call of Duty houses two different...
Gotham Knights fans are cancelling their pre-orders
Furious DC fans who pre-ordered the upcoming Gotham Knights have claimed they’re going to be canceling their orders after hearing the latest news on the game. As you may have heard over the weekend, the open-world Batman adventure will be locked to 30fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with no option to sacrifice resolution for an increased framerate.
Xbox Series X is getting a feature fans have been desperate for
Another flurry of Xbox Series X features will help you save even more on your energy bills as you'll soon be able to choose how you want the console to switch off when you end your gaming session for the day. Presently, this is only available to Xbox Insiders and...
Features and modes that Riot needs to add to VALORANT in 2023
After just over two years, it’s safe to say that VALORANT is doing pretty well. Riot’s multiplayer tactical and ability-based FPS has a healthy player base sustained by consistent content updates, as well as a thriving and growing esports scene. The consistent changes to the agent and map...
When does Catalyst release in Apex Legends?
A new season of Apex Legends means new content, from game modes to maps, skins to weapon charms, and new guns to new characters to try out. And season 15 of Apex, Eclipse, brings another new legend to the forefront with a set of abilities that could substantially change how the game is played: Catalyst.
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
PlayStation's fancy new controller will cost $200, releases in January
The ultra-customizable DualSense Edge wireless controller will launch early next year.
Is Fortnite a dead game in 2022?
Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale that was first released in 2017 as a co-op third-person survival game under the name Fortnite: Save the World. Seeing that the game wasn’t popular in the newly-formed community and PUBG: Battleground became a cultural phenomenon quickly after its release, the devs began working on their version of the battle royale game that would eventually become Fortnite Battle Royale. This game mode quickly grew in popularity, with 10 million players joining the game in the first two weeks of its release.
How to complete the One of Many triumph in Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost
Destiny 2‘s Festival of the Lost 2022 kicked off with a lot of influence from last year’s version of the event, reviving the Haunted Sectors playlist almost exactly as it was in 2021, with the addition of a new Lost Sector in the EDZ and the return of several mechanics and issues from Festival of the Lost 2021.
How to complete and access the A New Home teaser in Apex Legends
Apex Legends will be heading for a new map soon, with the legends and games moving to the moon of Boreas. This new map has been heavily teased over the course of the last several months and a potential leak of an early build of the map circulated online before season 13. Now, the move is finally official and players can get their first look via the new map teaser, A New Home.
Red Dead Redemption quietly disappears from modern PlayStation consoles, reigniting preservation debates
There's one less modern way to play Red Dead Redemption
Mario Party and Mario Party 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch Online really, really soon
It’s finally happening, hold on to your Mario-themed hats: Mario Party and Mario Party 2 are making their way onto Nintendo Switch Online. Nintendo previously announced Mario Party 1 and 2 were coming to Nintendo Switch for online gameplay, and in the blink of an eye, the first and second installment of Mario Party is on the verge of gracing our TV screens once more too.
The NES Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
If you're talking about consoles with games you can really sink your teeth into, the original Nintendo Entertainment System probably isn't the first hardware that would pop into your head. Although its library is packed with hidden gems, the NES is fairly primitive by modern standards of gaming, both in terms of graphical fidelity and performance, and it lacks much of the functionality that players of current-generation systems take for granted nowadays. Notably, the ability to save your game is not a given among its library. In fact, many NES games have no save functionality at all, giving players no way to continue a game across multiple play sessions.
Where is Chrome Punk in Fortnite? How to find and dance with Chrome Punk in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, constantly introducing new content to the game. It’s the Halloween season, so Epic Games has introduced its latest entry into the annual Fortnitemares event. This year has brought all kinds of spooky characters like DJ Lyta, the Inkquisitor, and Chrome Punk to the island.
Why is Junkertown gone in Overwatch 2 and when will it return?
Like many of the original Overwatch‘s maps, Junkertown made a return in Overwatch 2. Long before Junker Queen was announced as a playable hero, Junkertown introduced her as a character and gave her a voice. The map itself is part of the Escort category, requiring players to accompany a payload all the way from a shanty village outside the town itself to its inner sanctum: the Scrapyard, an arena for ruthless fighters.
Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of the Best RPGs of All Time
Xbox users who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass (or PC users who have PC Game Pass) may be in for a busy weekend now that one of the best RPGs of all time has come to the subscription's catalog. That game is none other than Persona 5, the beloved Atlus game that's won tons of awards and was confirmed to get several different ports to various platforms. It's only been on the PlayStation systems up until this week, but now, the barrier of entry is lower than ever before thanks to it being on Xbox Game Pass.
After rescuing his 6,000-hour character, Stadia's biggest Red Dead Online fan has already started a new account on PS5
An interview with ItsColourTV, who says it was "heartbreaking" to see Rockstar abandon Red Dead Online
