Tampa, FL

City of Tampa looking to expand accessory dwelling units, Rubio and Demings set to debate, and Ukraine's power system under Russian attack again

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
995qyk.com

Snake Found On Flight From Tampa

Snake found on flight from Tampa. Yes, that really happened. First, The flight landed at Newark Liberty International Airport and that’s when a garter snake was found on board a United Airlines flight that had just arrived from Tampa. Second, The Newark airport has a wild operations staff on site and they removed the snake. Passengers were screaming and raising up their feet, but luckily the snake was seen after the plane landed in Newark.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Construction plans along U.S. 19 raises concerns from business owners

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Coming with a $242.6 million price tag, plans for new interchanges and roadway improvements along U.S. Highway 19 are drawing concerns from business owners between State Road 580 and County Road 95 in Clearwater and Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the project will...
CLEARWATER, FL
wild941.com

Child Fatally Shot At Tampa Restaurant

According to WFLA News Channel 8, A juvenile was shot and killed at a McDonald’s in Tampa. Police said they responded to a call at the location on North Armenia avenue after someone was reported shot Tuesday night. The child sadly died at the scene. There was a heavy police presence at the location for hours. The gender and age of the victim has not been released. There is also no information available on the suspect because the investigation is still ongoing. We will keep you updated as more comes in.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Arrests spurred by DeSantis' new election laws cause confusion

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/Spectrum News) — Newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong. The recordings, from local police and made first available...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Early voting locations announced for Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting locations in Pasco County for the 2022 general election have been announced by Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian E. Corley on Wednesday. The early voting period is Wednesday, Oct. 26 through Saturday, Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Ribbon-cutting set for Pinellas County’s first bus rapid transit system

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority on Thursday will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $44 million SunRunner, the region’s first bus rapid transit (BRT) system. First announced in August 2020, the SunRunner will connect downtown St. Petersburg to the Pinellas County beaches. Buses will travel in dedicated lanes and make stops at new raised platforms along the 10.3-mile route.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region

TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
aarp.org

Will Hurricane Ian Sour Retirees on Florida Coast?

AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. Fearing a massive traffic backup of residents fleeing the storm, the couple left...
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Mixed signals: Recession not a certainty, but likely, economists say

Key takeaway: Prominent national and state economists agree on one thing: The economy isn’t in a recession — yet. But the likelihood is growing. Core challenge: Every recession is different, but the effects of the next one are difficult to forecast because of unprecedented, pandemic-driven challenges that continue to be a drag on the economy.
TAMPA, FL

