City of Tampa looking to expand accessory dwelling units, Rubio and Demings set to debate, and Ukraine's power system under Russian attack again

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
Andrew Warren, Sen. Jeff Brandes and others to speak at Tampa Criminal Justice Summit
The summit takes place on October 29 and will discuss an array of key issues in the criminal justice system.
Bay News 9
AdventHealth North Pinellas evacuation plan put to the test ahead of Hurricane Ian
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit the Florida coast, leadership at AdventHealth North Pinellas is looking back at its evacuation in response to the storm. It was the only facility in the hospital system's West Florida Division to move patients to other sites. What You...
‘Why now? Why me?’ Bodycam videos of Florida voter fraud arrests show confusion, distress
Six people were arrested on the morning of Aug. 18 on charges of voting illegally in the 2020 election.
995qyk.com
Snake Found On Flight From Tampa
Snake found on flight from Tampa. Yes, that really happened. First, The flight landed at Newark Liberty International Airport and that’s when a garter snake was found on board a United Airlines flight that had just arrived from Tampa. Second, The Newark airport has a wild operations staff on site and they removed the snake. Passengers were screaming and raising up their feet, but luckily the snake was seen after the plane landed in Newark.
fox13news.com
Construction plans along U.S. 19 raises concerns from business owners
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Coming with a $242.6 million price tag, plans for new interchanges and roadway improvements along U.S. Highway 19 are drawing concerns from business owners between State Road 580 and County Road 95 in Clearwater and Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the project will...
wild941.com
Child Fatally Shot At Tampa Restaurant
According to WFLA News Channel 8, A juvenile was shot and killed at a McDonald’s in Tampa. Police said they responded to a call at the location on North Armenia avenue after someone was reported shot Tuesday night. The child sadly died at the scene. There was a heavy police presence at the location for hours. The gender and age of the victim has not been released. There is also no information available on the suspect because the investigation is still ongoing. We will keep you updated as more comes in.
Bay News 9
Meals on Wheels hit by inflation, seeks $75K from City of St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Meals on Wheels is hoping the City of St. Pete will agree to provide $75,000 towards their budget so the organization can continue to deliver meals to seniors amid the rising cost of food and fuel. For roughly five years, the City of St. Petersburg...
Bay News 9
Arrests spurred by DeSantis' new election laws cause confusion
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/Spectrum News) — Newly released police bodycam footage shows that three of the 20 people who were arrested in Florida for allegedly voting illegally in the 2020 election appeared to be surprised that they had done anything wrong. The recordings, from local police and made first available...
Arrested daycare worker had 34-year history of complaints
LARGO, Fla. — There are questions and concerns about why a Florida childcare worker was allowed to stay on the job after 10 Tampa Bay uncovered dozens of complaints over more than three decades. Rebecca Bird was arrested in July and charged with child abuse after she was caught...
Bay News 9
Early voting locations announced for Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting locations in Pasco County for the 2022 general election have been announced by Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian E. Corley on Wednesday. The early voting period is Wednesday, Oct. 26 through Saturday, Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The...
businessobserverfl.com
Ribbon-cutting set for Pinellas County’s first bus rapid transit system
The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority on Thursday will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $44 million SunRunner, the region’s first bus rapid transit (BRT) system. First announced in August 2020, the SunRunner will connect downtown St. Petersburg to the Pinellas County beaches. Buses will travel in dedicated lanes and make stops at new raised platforms along the 10.3-mile route.
Cross Bay Ferry season to begin Wednesday: What travelers should know
Starting Wednesday, the Cross Bay Ferry will provide congestion-free transportation from downtown St. Pete to downtown Tampa.
fox13news.com
Why is marijuana illegal? How the 1933 Ybor City ax murders bolstered case to criminalize cannabis
YBOR CITY, Fla. - Decades before the Controlled Substances Act of 1970, government officials, law enforcement, and private industry were waging war against a drug they said was becoming a scourge on productive American society. In the mid-1930s, immigrants fleeing Central America after the Mexican Revolution brought cannabis with them to the U.S.
61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
aarp.org
Will Hurricane Ian Sour Retirees on Florida Coast?
AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. Fearing a massive traffic backup of residents fleeing the storm, the couple left...
businessobserverfl.com
Mixed signals: Recession not a certainty, but likely, economists say
Key takeaway: Prominent national and state economists agree on one thing: The economy isn’t in a recession — yet. But the likelihood is growing. Core challenge: Every recession is different, but the effects of the next one are difficult to forecast because of unprecedented, pandemic-driven challenges that continue to be a drag on the economy.
70-year-old woman ‘killed violently’ in downtown St. Pete condo, police say
St. Petersburg Police are investigating the "suspicious death" of a woman whose body was found in a condo less than a mile from the St. Pete Pier, according to a Thursday afternoon release.
Petition circulating that calls for New Port Richey Mayor to resign
Many spent Tuesday calling for the mayor of New Port Richey to step down, but in an apology, he said he’s not going anywhere.
fox13news.com
Trend in shootings among teens in Tampa
Tampa police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old. It's the latest case in a trend of gun violence among teens.
suncoastnews.com
Tarpon Springs board votes to investigate city’s dealings with developer
TARPON SPRINGS — The city’s Board of Commissioners voted early Oct. 12 to hire a special counsel to investigate City Hall and questioned the legality of staff discussions with the developer of a major apartment complex. In a dramatic meeting that ended near 1 a.m., commissioners also voted...
