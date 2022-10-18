ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How long is the Modern Warfare 2 campaign? Approximate time to beat

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally available, with players who pre-ordered the game able to play through the entire campaign before the title’s official launch. Early access for Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is available to play as of Oct. 20, and though players have reported several bugs coming with the early release, many have already swept through the game’s iconic single-player mode. The full release will be on Oct. 28, including multiplayer modes and Special Ops. For now, players can dive into the global campaign of Modern Warfare 2.
Here’s the full list of Modern Warfare 2 campaign missions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and the campaign is playable one week early for those who pre-ordered the game. While the full suite of game modes will release on Oct. 28, including multiplayer and Special Ops, the campaign is now playable and gamers everywhere are hopping back into the Modern Warfare universe for a high-stakes globetrotting campaign.
Why is Junkertown gone in Overwatch 2 and when will it return?

Like many of the original Overwatch‘s maps, Junkertown made a return in Overwatch 2. Long before Junker Queen was announced as a playable hero, Junkertown introduced her as a character and gave her a voice. The map itself is part of the Escort category, requiring players to accompany a payload all the way from a shanty village outside the town itself to its inner sanctum: the Scrapyard, an arena for ruthless fighters.
How to complete and access the A New Home teaser in Apex Legends

Apex Legends will be heading for a new map soon, with the legends and games moving to the moon of Boreas. This new map has been heavily teased over the course of the last several months and a potential leak of an early build of the map circulated online before season 13. Now, the move is finally official and players can get their first look via the new map teaser, A New Home.
Mario Party and Mario Party 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch Online really, really soon

It’s finally happening, hold on to your Mario-themed hats: Mario Party and Mario Party 2 are making their way onto Nintendo Switch Online. Nintendo previously announced Mario Party 1 and 2 were coming to Nintendo Switch for online gameplay, and in the blink of an eye, the first and second installment of Mario Party is on the verge of gracing our TV screens once more too.
When does Catalyst release in Apex Legends?

A new season of Apex Legends means new content, from game modes to maps, skins to weapon charms, and new guns to new characters to try out. And season 15 of Apex, Eclipse, brings another new legend to the forefront with a set of abilities that could substantially change how the game is played: Catalyst.
Features and modes that Riot needs to add to VALORANT in 2023

After just over two years, it’s safe to say that VALORANT is doing pretty well. Riot’s multiplayer tactical and ability-based FPS has a healthy player base sustained by consistent content updates, as well as a thriving and growing esports scene. The consistent changes to the agent and map...
Junkertown disabled after Overwatch 2 community discovers game-breaking bug

On Oct. 18, a new Overwatch 2 exploit was discovered that allows you to directly influence FPS on the Junkertown map. After being live for only two days, Blizzard Entertainment is doing everything in its power to address and fix this game-breaking exploit. The Junkertown exploit originally involved a player...
How to complete the One of Many triumph in Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost

Destiny 2‘s Festival of the Lost 2022 kicked off with a lot of influence from last year’s version of the event, reviving the Haunted Sectors playlist almost exactly as it was in 2021, with the addition of a new Lost Sector in the EDZ and the return of several mechanics and issues from Festival of the Lost 2021.
One champion had a 100 percent pick-ban rate through the group stage at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The dust and destruction have settled on Summoner’s Rift and the group stage at the 2022...
Sign Subroza? The TSM superstar is racking up aces in VALORANT to kick off Episode 5, Act 3

With partnership on the horizon via the VCT Americas 2023 league, the depth of the North American VALORANT scene has naturally led to a stacked list of available free agents to choose from. With teams like OpTic, XSET, TSM, and others not acquiring partnerships, their sought-after players suddenly become the hottest commodities.
369 had an unusual request for Jankos at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Bai “369” Jia-Hao and Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski had an amusing interaction at the 2022 League of...
How to unlock the second Spark slot in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the latest strategy game from Nintendo, allowing players to take on a new adventure in the Mario + Rabbids world. This new adventure introduces a mashup between the Rabbids and Luma, called the Sparks. These Sparks offer unique abilities and buffs in battles and eventually, players will be able to unlock a second slot for Sparks.

