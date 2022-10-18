Read full article on original website
How long is the Modern Warfare 2 campaign? Approximate time to beat
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally available, with players who pre-ordered the game able to play through the entire campaign before the title’s official launch. Early access for Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is available to play as of Oct. 20, and though players have reported several bugs coming with the early release, many have already swept through the game’s iconic single-player mode. The full release will be on Oct. 28, including multiplayer modes and Special Ops. For now, players can dive into the global campaign of Modern Warfare 2.
Here’s the full list of Modern Warfare 2 campaign missions
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally here, and the campaign is playable one week early for those who pre-ordered the game. While the full suite of game modes will release on Oct. 28, including multiplayer and Special Ops, the campaign is now playable and gamers everywhere are hopping back into the Modern Warfare universe for a high-stakes globetrotting campaign.
How to fix the Xbox “You’re too early” error message for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 early access
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 early campaign access is finally available to players across various platforms, but many players have encountered numerous issues with the game so far. From those still stuck attempting to enter the game, others have been prevented from playing by other frustrating issues. One particular...
Why is Junkertown gone in Overwatch 2 and when will it return?
Like many of the original Overwatch‘s maps, Junkertown made a return in Overwatch 2. Long before Junker Queen was announced as a playable hero, Junkertown introduced her as a character and gave her a voice. The map itself is part of the Escort category, requiring players to accompany a payload all the way from a shanty village outside the town itself to its inner sanctum: the Scrapyard, an arena for ruthless fighters.
How to complete and access the A New Home teaser in Apex Legends
Apex Legends will be heading for a new map soon, with the legends and games moving to the moon of Boreas. This new map has been heavily teased over the course of the last several months and a potential leak of an early build of the map circulated online before season 13. Now, the move is finally official and players can get their first look via the new map teaser, A New Home.
Mario Party and Mario Party 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch Online really, really soon
It’s finally happening, hold on to your Mario-themed hats: Mario Party and Mario Party 2 are making their way onto Nintendo Switch Online. Nintendo previously announced Mario Party 1 and 2 were coming to Nintendo Switch for online gameplay, and in the blink of an eye, the first and second installment of Mario Party is on the verge of gracing our TV screens once more too.
When does Catalyst release in Apex Legends?
A new season of Apex Legends means new content, from game modes to maps, skins to weapon charms, and new guns to new characters to try out. And season 15 of Apex, Eclipse, brings another new legend to the forefront with a set of abilities that could substantially change how the game is played: Catalyst.
Features and modes that Riot needs to add to VALORANT in 2023
After just over two years, it’s safe to say that VALORANT is doing pretty well. Riot’s multiplayer tactical and ability-based FPS has a healthy player base sustained by consistent content updates, as well as a thriving and growing esports scene. The consistent changes to the agent and map...
Where is Chrome Punk in Fortnite? How to find and dance with Chrome Punk in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, constantly introducing new content to the game. It’s the Halloween season, so Epic Games has introduced its latest entry into the annual Fortnitemares event. This year has brought all kinds of spooky characters like DJ Lyta, the Inkquisitor, and Chrome Punk to the island.
Junkertown disabled after Overwatch 2 community discovers game-breaking bug
On Oct. 18, a new Overwatch 2 exploit was discovered that allows you to directly influence FPS on the Junkertown map. After being live for only two days, Blizzard Entertainment is doing everything in its power to address and fix this game-breaking exploit. The Junkertown exploit originally involved a player...
How to complete the One of Many triumph in Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost
Destiny 2‘s Festival of the Lost 2022 kicked off with a lot of influence from last year’s version of the event, reviving the Haunted Sectors playlist almost exactly as it was in 2021, with the addition of a new Lost Sector in the EDZ and the return of several mechanics and issues from Festival of the Lost 2021.
One champion had a 100 percent pick-ban rate through the group stage at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The dust and destruction have settled on Summoner’s Rift and the group stage at the 2022...
Overwatch 2 double XP weekend starts today, here’s which experience points will be doubled
The Overwatch 2 grind has been palpable for fans of the franchise since its release, with new features like the battle pass offering gamers something to play for outside of leveling up through the Competitive ladder. Earning XP is a bit different in OW2 than it was in the original...
Sign Subroza? The TSM superstar is racking up aces in VALORANT to kick off Episode 5, Act 3
With partnership on the horizon via the VCT Americas 2023 league, the depth of the North American VALORANT scene has naturally led to a stacked list of available free agents to choose from. With teams like OpTic, XSET, TSM, and others not acquiring partnerships, their sought-after players suddenly become the hottest commodities.
Coach Perkz? The LEC legend is open to it—but he’s got some business to finish first
It’s not uncommon for esports players to retire, but remain in their scene as a coach. The speculation on players possibly leaving their playing days behind to coach always ramps up the more popular and successful a player is. In a recent stream, Luka “Perkz” Perković discussed his future...
369 had an unusual request for Jankos at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Bai “369” Jia-Hao and Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski had an amusing interaction at the 2022 League of...
A legacy League region is reportedly losing its Worlds slot in 2023, could become part of ERL
The year might still be a few months away from ending, but news about next year’s League of Legends competitive circuit is already circulating. A new report, for example, has surfaced suggesting that the Turkish region will be losing its spot at the World Championship for next year, according to Turkish news outlet Esporin.
How to unlock the second Spark slot in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the latest strategy game from Nintendo, allowing players to take on a new adventure in the Mario + Rabbids world. This new adventure introduces a mashup between the Rabbids and Luma, called the Sparks. These Sparks offer unique abilities and buffs in battles and eventually, players will be able to unlock a second slot for Sparks.
Virtus.pro openly denies rumors $1 million buyout for Save-, decisions about its Dota 2 roster
Virtus.pro has openly denied multiple reports that pointed to its current Dota 2 team completely disbanding in the coming weeks, along with putting a price of $1 million on a contract buyout for one of its inactive players. Earlier this week, the organization mutually agreed to part ways with RAMZES,...
From a one percent chance to toppling champs: BOOM Esports eliminate Team Spirit at TI11
BOOM Esports came into The International 2022 playoffs after overcoming a 99.6 percent chance of elimination, and now they have kept their run alive by completing the world’s biggest upset and sending Team Spirit home in the first round. When looking at the group stage performance, this actually doesn’t...
