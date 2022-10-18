ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ZDNet

Only a third of higher education students report having a great university experience

Only a third of students report having a great university experience, this according to the 2022 Connected Customer Report from Salesforce, highlighting insights into the global higher education trends from over 2,600 students and staff. The third edition of this report reveals a new sense of urgency in improving how students feel about their experience. Here is the executive summary of the report and the four key high-level findings:
Brookings Institution

Deepening education impact: Emerging lessons from 14 teams scaling innovations in low- and middle-income countries

Education is crucial for the cultivation of successful individuals, healthy communities, robust societies, strong economies, and healing the planet. Yet, while most available education measures show impressive improvements in access in low- and middle-income countries over recent decades, there remains a heartbreaking gap in educational outcomes between and within countries. This is partly because, while access to school has increased, the quality of learning still often languishes, even before the COVID-19 pandemic.
TheConversationAU

If Australia wants to improve school outcomes, we need to define what 'equity' really means

Last week, the Productivity Commission released a major report on how to improve Australia’s school and university sectors. “Education is ripe for disruption”, deputy chair Alex Robson said. The commission suggests longer schooldays, online classes taught by qualified teachers, and streaming students into ability groups to improve Australia’s educational performance. But while these ideas may work well for some students, they won’t necessarily work for all. If Australia is serious about improving its education system, we need to look at improving the whole system, for all students. This means we need a clear definition of what equity means for schools....
HackerNoon

Revealing the Possibilities for Educational Institutions in the Metaverse

The Metaverse is a virtual world with a million possibilities. Almost every industry can attain a corner in the realms of the Metaverse. Much recently, technological advancement brought about around the pandemic-era world has altered the way industries market their products. In 2003, the Second Life platform came along, intending to create digital avatars that would perform the same activities as a human, but in a digital world, it immediately got quite popular. Apart from its popularity back then, the technology back then was not as advanced as now to justify the existence of an actual parallel world.
News-Medical.net

Children from disadvantaged communities often go hungry in childcare centers

Researchers at The University of Queensland have found children in disadvantaged communities often go hungry when they attend early education and childcare centers. UQ Laureate Fellow Professor Karen Thorpe from the Queensland Brain Institute led a study of more than 900 childcare centers across Queensland that showed those in disadvantaged communities, where food insecurity was highest, were less likely to provide meals to children than those in more affluent areas.
Physics World

Universities must reform how they evaluate students so that assessment is integral to learning

Nicolas Labrosse says we must change how universities evaluate physics students. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to higher education. Its impact has also raised important questions about university education, including how we should best assess students in university physics departments. The current “gold standard” of student assessment is written examinations under controlled conditions that are often held at the end of the course. By being invigilated and time-limited, such exams are fair, guarantee academic integrity and support the development of independent thinking. They are also good at judging how well students can carry out certain derivations or apply their knowledge.
UN News Centre

Children in Africa five times less likely to learn basics: New report

African leaders gathered in Mauritius on Thursday, to mull solutions to the education gap highlighted by a new UN education agency report which shows children on the continent are five times less likely to learn the basics, than those living elsewhere. The ability of education systems to ensure even rudimentary...
Benzinga

Association For Women In Science Launches Online Member Community

The Association for Women in Science (AWIS) has established a private, online community for members of the association to connect with one another and advance their careers. Members can participate in discussion threads to inspire, mentor, and support one another. They can also search the directory and private message other AWIS members. In addition, the community offers private groups to help chapter leaders facilitate communication and reporting.
Happi

ISSA Collaborates with National Down Syndrome Society to Foster Employment Opportunities

ISSA, one of the world’s leading trade associations for the cleaning industry, has collaborated with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS). ISSA and NDSS will work together to foster employment opportunities within the cleaning industry for individuals with Down syndrome. “We are pleased to work with NDSS to help...
bestcolleges.com

Black, Queer Professor Promotes Diversity in STEM Through TikTok

Dr. André Isaacs is a Black, queer, immigrant chemistry professor who wears a tie-dye, rainbow lab coat while recording TikTok videos in his College of the Holy Cross lab. He does it to show BIPOC and LGBTQ+ students that they belong in STEM. Students are drawn to that authenticity...
technologynetworks.com

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion for “Better Science”

Equality, diversity and inclusion – collectively referred to as “EDI” – aim to eliminate discrimination and prejudice, ensuring fair treatment and equal opportunities for all individuals. Historically, the scientific community has not represented the diversity we see in our society. Many factors, including unequal access to...
Brookings Institution

College admissions should be about fulfilling institutions’ missions—affirmative action can help them do it

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court is set once again to discuss affirmative action, decades-old debates have flared up about whether the policy is fair. Some, like plaintiffs in the SFFA v. Harvard and SFFA v. UNC cases, say considering race in admissions to ensure a quorum of Black, Latino, and Native American students admitted is unfair to white and Asian American applicants. Others say it is unfair to Black, Latino, and Native American students not to consider race in admissions. After all, these groups have historically been excluded from top colleges, and ongoing systemic racism in American society continues to lead to racially unequal educational opportunities for kids.
wonkhe.com

Universities can foster more deliberative democracy — starting by empowering students

As universities roar back to life with renewed expectations, students head to institutions that will shape their lives both now and in the future. At university, students are presented with various opportunities to participate in the governance of these communities. They may be asked to answer surveys, vote or — if they are confident enough — run for elected positions in a student union or as a class representative.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Immigration reform faces roadblocks, provides opportunities for long-term care

DENVER — There just aren’t enough human beings in the United States to fill the 11 million job openings in the aging services industry, making immigration reform an important target for policy change, according to LeadingAge experts. During a Sunday forum at the LeadingAge Annual Meeting + Expo,...

