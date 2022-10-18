Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Only a third of higher education students report having a great university experience
Only a third of students report having a great university experience, this according to the 2022 Connected Customer Report from Salesforce, highlighting insights into the global higher education trends from over 2,600 students and staff. The third edition of this report reveals a new sense of urgency in improving how students feel about their experience. Here is the executive summary of the report and the four key high-level findings:
Brookings Institution
Deepening education impact: Emerging lessons from 14 teams scaling innovations in low- and middle-income countries
Education is crucial for the cultivation of successful individuals, healthy communities, robust societies, strong economies, and healing the planet. Yet, while most available education measures show impressive improvements in access in low- and middle-income countries over recent decades, there remains a heartbreaking gap in educational outcomes between and within countries. This is partly because, while access to school has increased, the quality of learning still often languishes, even before the COVID-19 pandemic.
MedicalXpress
Ongoing global crises have led to a big backslide in women's, children's and adolescents' health
A new UN report shows that women's and children's health has suffered globally, as the impacts of conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change converge with devastating effects on prospects for children, young people and women. Data presented in the report show a critical regression across virtually every major measure...
If Australia wants to improve school outcomes, we need to define what 'equity' really means
Last week, the Productivity Commission released a major report on how to improve Australia’s school and university sectors. “Education is ripe for disruption”, deputy chair Alex Robson said. The commission suggests longer schooldays, online classes taught by qualified teachers, and streaming students into ability groups to improve Australia’s educational performance. But while these ideas may work well for some students, they won’t necessarily work for all. If Australia is serious about improving its education system, we need to look at improving the whole system, for all students. This means we need a clear definition of what equity means for schools....
Revealing the Possibilities for Educational Institutions in the Metaverse
The Metaverse is a virtual world with a million possibilities. Almost every industry can attain a corner in the realms of the Metaverse. Much recently, technological advancement brought about around the pandemic-era world has altered the way industries market their products. In 2003, the Second Life platform came along, intending to create digital avatars that would perform the same activities as a human, but in a digital world, it immediately got quite popular. Apart from its popularity back then, the technology back then was not as advanced as now to justify the existence of an actual parallel world.
Opinion: Members of the White Christian Community Must Work to Protect Our Children
I think it’s unfortunate how the concept of child abuse is leveraged for political gain in the United States of America. It’s my impression that the people who act like they’re most concerned about it are the ones who are perpetuating most of the abuse.
News-Medical.net
Children from disadvantaged communities often go hungry in childcare centers
Researchers at The University of Queensland have found children in disadvantaged communities often go hungry when they attend early education and childcare centers. UQ Laureate Fellow Professor Karen Thorpe from the Queensland Brain Institute led a study of more than 900 childcare centers across Queensland that showed those in disadvantaged communities, where food insecurity was highest, were less likely to provide meals to children than those in more affluent areas.
Physics World
Universities must reform how they evaluate students so that assessment is integral to learning
Nicolas Labrosse says we must change how universities evaluate physics students. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to higher education. Its impact has also raised important questions about university education, including how we should best assess students in university physics departments. The current “gold standard” of student assessment is written examinations under controlled conditions that are often held at the end of the course. By being invigilated and time-limited, such exams are fair, guarantee academic integrity and support the development of independent thinking. They are also good at judging how well students can carry out certain derivations or apply their knowledge.
UN News Centre
Children in Africa five times less likely to learn basics: New report
African leaders gathered in Mauritius on Thursday, to mull solutions to the education gap highlighted by a new UN education agency report which shows children on the continent are five times less likely to learn the basics, than those living elsewhere. The ability of education systems to ensure even rudimentary...
Association For Women In Science Launches Online Member Community
The Association for Women in Science (AWIS) has established a private, online community for members of the association to connect with one another and advance their careers. Members can participate in discussion threads to inspire, mentor, and support one another. They can also search the directory and private message other AWIS members. In addition, the community offers private groups to help chapter leaders facilitate communication and reporting.
Happi
ISSA Collaborates with National Down Syndrome Society to Foster Employment Opportunities
ISSA, one of the world’s leading trade associations for the cleaning industry, has collaborated with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS). ISSA and NDSS will work together to foster employment opportunities within the cleaning industry for individuals with Down syndrome. “We are pleased to work with NDSS to help...
Student-run symposium looks to advance anti-racist dialogue, discuss inequalities in health care through creative research styles
Aspiring to advance anti-racism dialogue in health care through creative research methods, MURALS is a student organization dedicated to researching healthcare disparities. Credit: Amani Bayo | Lantern Reporter.
bestcolleges.com
Black, Queer Professor Promotes Diversity in STEM Through TikTok
Dr. André Isaacs is a Black, queer, immigrant chemistry professor who wears a tie-dye, rainbow lab coat while recording TikTok videos in his College of the Holy Cross lab. He does it to show BIPOC and LGBTQ+ students that they belong in STEM. Students are drawn to that authenticity...
technologynetworks.com
Equality, Diversity and Inclusion for “Better Science”
Equality, diversity and inclusion – collectively referred to as “EDI” – aim to eliminate discrimination and prejudice, ensuring fair treatment and equal opportunities for all individuals. Historically, the scientific community has not represented the diversity we see in our society. Many factors, including unequal access to...
Brookings Institution
College admissions should be about fulfilling institutions’ missions—affirmative action can help them do it
Now that the U.S. Supreme Court is set once again to discuss affirmative action, decades-old debates have flared up about whether the policy is fair. Some, like plaintiffs in the SFFA v. Harvard and SFFA v. UNC cases, say considering race in admissions to ensure a quorum of Black, Latino, and Native American students admitted is unfair to white and Asian American applicants. Others say it is unfair to Black, Latino, and Native American students not to consider race in admissions. After all, these groups have historically been excluded from top colleges, and ongoing systemic racism in American society continues to lead to racially unequal educational opportunities for kids.
wonkhe.com
Universities can foster more deliberative democracy — starting by empowering students
As universities roar back to life with renewed expectations, students head to institutions that will shape their lives both now and in the future. At university, students are presented with various opportunities to participate in the governance of these communities. They may be asked to answer surveys, vote or — if they are confident enough — run for elected positions in a student union or as a class representative.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Immigration reform faces roadblocks, provides opportunities for long-term care
DENVER — There just aren’t enough human beings in the United States to fill the 11 million job openings in the aging services industry, making immigration reform an important target for policy change, according to LeadingAge experts. During a Sunday forum at the LeadingAge Annual Meeting + Expo,...
