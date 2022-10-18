Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players frustrated by Campaign early access launch issues
Modern Warfare 2 Campaign early access opened up for players on October 20, but many have been left disappointed when the start time arrived. The MW2 Campaign soft launch was one of the most highly anticipated pre-release date moments, with thousands of people around the world waiting to jump in.
dotesports.com
How to fix the Xbox “You’re too early” error message for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 early access
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 early campaign access is finally available to players across various platforms, but many players have encountered numerous issues with the game so far. From those still stuck attempting to enter the game, others have been prevented from playing by other frustrating issues. One particular...
dotesports.com
How long is the Modern Warfare 2 campaign? Approximate time to beat
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally available, with players who pre-ordered the game able to play through the entire campaign before the title’s official launch. Early access for Modern Warfare 2’s campaign is available to play as of Oct. 20, and though players have reported several bugs coming with the early release, many have already swept through the game’s iconic single-player mode. The full release will be on Oct. 28, including multiplayer modes and Special Ops. For now, players can dive into the global campaign of Modern Warfare 2.
dotesports.com
Ghost stuck by the helicopter crash in the first Modern Warfare 2 mission ‘Kill or Capture’? Try this
Modern Warfare 2 released its early access campaign mode today for players who have already pre-ordered the highly anticipated title, but many have encountered a wide array of bugs and error codes only hours into its release. While some players have experienced difficulties entering the game, others have been faced with a barrage of issues once they’ve finally gained access.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access details announced
If you preordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you will soon be able to preload the campaign and access it up to one week before the official launch. Details on how and when to preload have been announced on the eve of the soft launch.
PlayStation's enhanced PS5 controller is ridiculously expensive
Hope you’re ready to splash the cash - Sony has now confirmed the release date for the PS5’s fancy new DualSense Edge wireless controller. The controller, on the face of things, is really quite exciting - it promises “high performance and personalisation”. Less exciting is the price tag, which is sure to leave the wallets of gamers everywhere quaking in fear.
Xbox Series X is getting a feature fans have been desperate for
Another flurry of Xbox Series X features will help you save even more on your energy bills as you'll soon be able to choose how you want the console to switch off when you end your gaming session for the day. Presently, this is only available to Xbox Insiders and...
dotesports.com
Junkertown disabled after Overwatch 2 community discovers game-breaking bug
On Oct. 18, a new Overwatch 2 exploit was discovered that allows you to directly influence FPS on the Junkertown map. After being live for only two days, Blizzard Entertainment is doing everything in its power to address and fix this game-breaking exploit. The Junkertown exploit originally involved a player...
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
Modern Warfare 2 Legendary Multiplayer Maps
The full launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is fast approaching, and players will have some "legendary" maps to look forward to. Activision recently discussed plenty of features heading to Modern Warfare 2 at launch, and everything happening leading up to it thanks to its campaign early access. From today, Oct. 20, anyone who digitally preordered or prepurchased Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will receive access to the game's campaign a full week early.
dotesports.com
How to complete and access the A New Home teaser in Apex Legends
Apex Legends will be heading for a new map soon, with the legends and games moving to the moon of Boreas. This new map has been heavily teased over the course of the last several months and a potential leak of an early build of the map circulated online before season 13. Now, the move is finally official and players can get their first look via the new map teaser, A New Home.
dotesports.com
Is Fortnite a dead game in 2022?
Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale that was first released in 2017 as a co-op third-person survival game under the name Fortnite: Save the World. Seeing that the game wasn’t popular in the newly-formed community and PUBG: Battleground became a cultural phenomenon quickly after its release, the devs began working on their version of the battle royale game that would eventually become Fortnite Battle Royale. This game mode quickly grew in popularity, with 10 million players joining the game in the first two weeks of its release.
dotesports.com
How to unlock the second Spark slot in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the latest strategy game from Nintendo, allowing players to take on a new adventure in the Mario + Rabbids world. This new adventure introduces a mashup between the Rabbids and Luma, called the Sparks. These Sparks offer unique abilities and buffs in battles and eventually, players will be able to unlock a second slot for Sparks.
dotesports.com
Riot changes the icons of various items and Caitlyn’s abilities on League PBE
Riot Games is updating the icons of Caitlyn’s abilities, as well as some new and returning items, ahead of the 2023 League of Legends preseason. Caitlyn is a well-known and popular AD carry, especially after the success of the Arcane animated series. The champion received an Art and Sustainability Update (ASU) in 2021 that changed her character model and visual effects, and brought more overall visual clarity, making the champion compatible with the graphics of newer champions. But her abilities have kept the same icons since she was added to League in 2011, with the exception of her passive.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of the Best RPGs of All Time
Xbox users who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass (or PC users who have PC Game Pass) may be in for a busy weekend now that one of the best RPGs of all time has come to the subscription's catalog. That game is none other than Persona 5, the beloved Atlus game that's won tons of awards and was confirmed to get several different ports to various platforms. It's only been on the PlayStation systems up until this week, but now, the barrier of entry is lower than ever before thanks to it being on Xbox Game Pass.
dotesports.com
Best Kiriko crosshair in Overwatch 2
Kiriko is one of the several new heroes introduced in Overwatch 2. The hero was just added to the game’s competitive mode, and more players than ever are trying out this DPS/healer hybrid. But since Kiriko does share traits of two different roles, players have struggled to master her early on. Moreover, it can be challenging to determine a specific crosshair to use for Kiriko in Overwatch 2.
dotesports.com
The first Pokémon OCG Scarlet and Violet sets have been revealed
Ahead of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launching next month info regarding the new OCG products headed to Japan starring new species from the ninth-generation game has surfaced online. According to a report from PokeBeach, the first sets will simply be called Scarlet Ex and Violet Ex so there should...
dotesports.com
Bot diff is everything according to cvMax’s bot lane theory in League
Kim “cvMax” Dae-ho and Jeong “dopa” Sang-gil recently created a video together outlining the “Great Botlane Theory.” The newly-appointed Kwangdong Freecs head coach cvMax even went a step further and gave a step-by-step analysis of his own solo queue games only to establish that this theory is true. Bear in mind this information comes from a machine translation, so take it with a grain of salt.
dotesports.com
Dota 2 viewership tanked for the TI11 group stage compared to previous years
After a long downtime period for Dota 2, things were finally looking up during the days of TI10. Coming off the back of the COVID-19 pandemic rescheduling TI10 from 2020 to 2021, it seemed viewership numbers for the game were picking up once more, with a lot of fans watching some world-class Dota as well as playing the game more than before.
dotesports.com
Rare Fortnite pickaxe returns after 3 years
Bottom Feeder is an epic quality pickaxe in Fortnite that first saw the light of day with Chapter one, season one. This epic harvesting tool made a return with Fortnite Fishing Frenzy, which lasted from Nov. 22, 2019, through Nov. 24, 2019. After being vaulted for nearly three years, Bottom Feeder is returning to the game.
Comments / 0