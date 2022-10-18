Read full article on original website
13-year-old girl rescued after falling down gorge in New York state park, police say
She was found 150 feet down the slope, according to rescuers.
Scenic fall drives in Cherokee National Forest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fall is a beautiful time in East Tennessee as the leaves begin to change and cover the mountains in an array of reds, oranges, purples and yellows. The Cherokee National Forest is one place to see the fall colors. According to the U.S. Forest Service, peak fall colors can be seen […]
Tourists Completely Abandon Common Sense, Stand Inches Away From Huge Elk at Jasper National Park: VIDEO
Obviously abandoning all common sense when it comes to approaching wildlife, a tourist stood inches from a huge elk while at Jasper National Park. Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone (a wordplay on tourists and morons) posted the video that showed tourists not caring about getting close to the large elk. “Tourons of Jasper National Park,” the caption reads. “Crazy how many people walk right up. We were sitting in our car and it came closer to us. These people had no fear or respect.”
marthastewart.com
The Most Scenic Hiking Trails in the U.S. for Fall Foliage
There's nothing quite like taking to the Great Outdoors for a hike. Not only does it allow you to get exercise and fresh air, but it also exposes you to the most serene sights on foot. And that's especially true during the fall, when leaf peeping season is at its prime and trees are splashed with hues of red, orange, and yellow. Here are 10 must-see hiking trails across the country that are worth experiencing—or planning a trip for—this autumn.
activenorcal.com
Hiker Goes NUTS Watching Bear Cross Treacherous River in Yosemite National Park
When we visit the wilderness, we’re visiting the home of the vast wildlife that lives there. From birds to deer to mountain lions and squirrels, they enjoy the surroundings of the wilderness all day everyday. So when hikers see something that might seem crazy to us, it’s actually business as usual to the wildlife.
I Shot the Wrong Bull, and It Was Still the Best Day I Ever Spent in the Woods
This story, “Elk by Error,” originally ran in the June 1947 issue of Outdoor Life. CAUTIOUSLY I shifted my eyes. A thousand feet under my boots I could see white water whipping a jig-saw canyon. The trail, cut through solid rock, was not quite wide enough for the hoofs of Barfly, my saddle horse, but somehow he managed to balance himself like a tightrope artist. Wings, I thought, would be convenient appendages if Barfly should suddenly make a misstep and go spinning into space.
vinlove.net
Running along the river to pick up the “golden fortune” after the flood
After the historic flash flood in Ky Son district, Nghe An recently, people living along the Nam Mo river stopped a lot of driftwood from upstream. “Sailor” also brings a little “lucky flood” to compensate for damage. The flash flood that occurred on October 2 in...
trailrunnermag.com
How Hunting Season Changes My Running Cadence
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Local legend has it that the last living Dutch elm tree in the state of Vermont sits alone in the middle of a cow pasture on the east slope of the Mad River Valley. This lore doesn’t appear to be verified, but nor can I find evidence of another surviving Dutch elm. If this is indeed the last tree of its kind in all of Vermont’s 9,616 square miles, then I haven’t explored it nearly enough.
National Park Service Posts Spooky Nighttime Shot of Phantom Bobcat: PHOTO
One bobcat in Joshua Tree National Park is ready for the upcoming Halloween festivities. In a recent post from the park’s official Instagram account, we got a spooky look at the big cat. The eerie creature stared down the photographer with its piercing eyes from a tree limb. “Bobcats...
This Simple Bait Will Bring Idaho Moose to Your Front Door
Moose like pumpkins. I saw a video on Facebook where a moose was chowing down on a pumpkin at the end of the driveway, and he was oblivious to anything else going on around him. Munching the pumpkin was his sole focus. So, I typed “moose pumpkins” into YouTube, and you would be shocked by how many videos you can locate. Oh, and elk too!
Mississippi man, self-taught taxidermist takes pride in preserving hunting memories and stories
Brent Opdyke held a plaster knife in his hand as he opened the door to his shop behind his house. Extending a hand he gave a handshake, behind him a largemouth bass sat on a table. He was working on getting it taxidermied for his business Brent Opdyke Taxidermy. His...
skyaboveus.com
How to Build an Emergency Quinzee Snow Shelter
Out of personal experience, Chris writes practical and helpful articles about how to make items and accomplish tasks. A quinzee is a snow shelter made from loose snow that is packed, shaped, and then hollowed out. You can make them for fun—kids will likely enjoy playing around in one—but they can also be life-saving if you find yourself in snow and in need of shelter.
Search and Rescue Teams Stretched Thin as More Americans Take to the Great Outdoors
More search and rescue teams in the United States are struggling to keep up with demand as more people are hitting the outdoors. Most of these teams are volunteers that work closely with local sheriff’s departments, PBS News Hour reports. Being injured while hiking carries greater risks than being injured at a ski resort. This is because hikers are further away from civilization. If you break your leg on a hike, it may take longer to call for help and receive rescue. Of course, this is generally provided by volunteer search and rescue teams.
The Migrations Issue of Outdoor Life Is Here
ROD COLLIN, a veteran Yukon sheep guide (“Can Sheep Hunting in the Yukon Survive Another Century?”), has spent the last 40 years of his life migrating to the mountains every fall. Each August he leaves his home, his wife, and all their dogs to lead hunters into the high country, and he doesn’t come home until October, when he’s finished grunting in rutting bulls.
cohaitungchi.com
4 Day Hikes in the Pisgah National Forest
Spend the day outdoors with these day hikes in the Pisgah National Forest. Just a few minutes outside of Black Mountain, NC lies the beautiful Pisgah National Forest. Spanning over 500,000 acres, the hardwood forest features high mountain peaks, whitewater rivers, cascading waterfalls, and hundreds of miles of hiking trails. The forest is also home to two of the first designated wilderness areas in the Eastern United States; Shining Rock and the Linville Gorge.
scitechdaily.com
Autumn in the Adirondacks – Vibrant Fall Colors Pop In Satellite Photos
Vibrant leaf color in northeast New York has not disappointed leaf-peepers. Dry conditions in the summer of 2022 dulled autumn foliage in many parts of the United States. However, there were some places where leaf color still popped, including the Adirondack Mountains in northeast New York. Leaves in the Adirondacks...
thetrek.co
Think Twice Before You Jump Into That Tempting Alpine Lake
Everyone loves a good dunk in a scenic alpine lake. What could be more refreshing or more memorable? Besides being plain old fun, swimming helps freshen up your hiker funk and keeps you from overheating on hot days. That said, you do need to be cautious about charging into frigid...
