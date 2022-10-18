The Massachusetts hockey team took advantage of an inexperienced Union team for a 7-1 win on Friday night. The Minutemen (3-0-1) got off to a quick start, scoring less than five minutes into the game. After Ryan Lautenbach’s goal was overturned for goaltender interference, UMass came out hungrier. Lucas Mercuri threw the puck on net, leading the Union (2-4-1) goaltender to stretch out to make a save. As he stretched his leg out, Taylor Makar tapped the puck in for a fast one goal lead.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO