Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Collegian
UMass falls short to Davidson on the road, 1-0
Still in search for that final touch of quality in the attacking end, the Massachusetts men’s soccer team hit another roadblock in its Atlantic 10 tournament aspirations with a 1-0 loss to Davidson on the road Saturday. The game was crucial for the Minutemen (6-2-7, 1-1-5 A-10). They needed...
Daily Collegian
Power plays leads UMass to 7-1 win over Union
The Massachusetts hockey team took advantage of an inexperienced Union team for a 7-1 win on Friday night. The Minutemen (3-0-1) got off to a quick start, scoring less than five minutes into the game. After Ryan Lautenbach’s goal was overturned for goaltender interference, UMass came out hungrier. Lucas Mercuri threw the puck on net, leading the Union (2-4-1) goaltender to stretch out to make a save. As he stretched his leg out, Taylor Makar tapped the puck in for a fast one goal lead.
Daily Collegian
UMass’ depth scoring shines early in the season
Coming off a season where top end scoring was imperative for the Massachusetts hockey team, the No. 6 Minutemen’s (3-0-1) strong depth scoring has come as a welcome surprise early in the 2022-2023 campaign. Through its first four games of the season, UMass has had 12 different goal scorers on 16 goals. Each line has found its way onto the scoresheet, leading to the Minutemen’s early success.
Daily Collegian
UMass stumbles in late push, falls to Loyola Chicago 2-1
The Massachusetts women’s soccer team went down by multiple goals in the first half and despite a second half rally, ultimately suffered a 2-1 loss to Loyola Chicago on the road. The Minutewomen (5-7-5, 4-3-2 Atlantic-10) started the game on the back foot immediately from kickoff. An energetic press...
Daily Collegian
Linden Alger is taking advantage of his moment
With under 10 seconds left and with a 6-1 lead, the Massachusetts hockey team was ready to coast to a victory over Union on Friday. The Dutchmen (2-4-1) took their foot off the gas expecting the No. 6 Minutemen (3-0-1) to hold onto the puck and wind the clock down.
Daily Collegian
UMass returns to the Head of Charles Regatta
For the first time since 2019, the Massachusetts rowing team will be competing in the historic Head of Charles Regatta on Oct. 22, 2022. The Head of Charles is the largest three-day regatta in the world since its conception in 1965. UMass rowers will be some of the 11,000 competing this year. The Head of Charles has 55 different racing events with categories ranging from junior to collegiate and masters.
Comments / 0