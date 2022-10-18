Read full article on original website
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundJeffery MacIredell County, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
iredellfreenews.com
Mitchell Community College renames buildings after two long-time supporters (Photos)
Mitchell Community College recognized the contributions of two dedicated supporters of the college by renaming two buildings on the Mooresville campus in their honor. Long-time Board of Trustees members Sara Haire Tice and George Whitfield Brawley Jr. both attended a dedication ceremony held in their honor on Tuesday. Dr. Ralph...
iredellfreenews.com
Local pastor publishes foster and adoption prayerbook
The Rev. Robert W. Lee, raised at Broad Street United Methodist Church in Statesville was instilled with the idea that prayer was important. But it wasn’t until Lee and his wife Stephanie adopted two girls from Catawba County that the pastor turned author really came to understand the power of prayer.
iredellfreenews.com
Unity High School alumni fund legacy scholarship through Iredell-Statesville Schools Foundation for Excellence in Education
The Unity High School Alumni Association is partnering with the Iredell-Statesville Schools Foundation for Excellence in Education to provide college scholarships to local students in perpetuity. The Unity alumni group recently contributed $25,000 to the foundation to establish the endowed scholarship program. “We’re so very excited about this opportunity to...
Concord home’s Halloween display attracts thousands, becomes community staple
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Halloween is a little less than two weeks away. Here in the Carolinas people go all out not only on pumpkins and candy but also decorating. One decorated house in Concord has quickly become a Halloween must-see. The National Retail Federation says the average household will spend just over […]
iredellfreenews.com
Fifth Street Ministries to offer Domestic Violence Support Group in Mooresville
Fifth Street Ministries will offer a Domestic Violence Support Group, beginning October 26, in Mooresville. Because healing from this type of trauma requires a safe space to share, this group is open to anyone in the community and is absolutely free. Free individual counseling is also available upon request. Specific...
WBTV
Drawing for 2022 St. Jude Dream Home happening tonight!
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The day is here!. Someone will win the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. COMPLETE COVERAGE: 2022 St. Jude Dream Home. In July,...
Community highlights Black culture with massive cookout in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Community Think Tank put together a massive cookout in West Charlotte on Saturday. The nonprofit says this is the first-ever “Black Family Reunion,” an event to highlight and uplift Black culture in Charlotte and promote healthy well-being. “Seeing our kids dancing, having people...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education questionnaire
Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell-Statesville Schools seats with a series of questions about their background and experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office. Brian Sloan (District 1) and Anita Kurn (District 7) did not respond...
iredellfreenews.com
Emily Elizabeth Landis
Emily Elizabeth Landis, 39, of Sherrills Ford, N.C., passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, surrounded by her family. Emily was born on May 24, 1983, in Mecklenburg County to Edward Everett Landis Jr. and Glenda Hodges Landis. She enjoyed working as a financial advisor at Suntrust Bank, going on...
iredellfreenews.com
Mooresville’s Our Town Stage Indoor Concert Series kicks off with Cher tribute on November 5
Town of Mooresville Arts & Events is excited to announce the Our Town Stage Indoor Concert Series will kick off this season with the exciting Vegas-style show, “The Beat Goes On — A Cher Tribute.”. The show will take place at the Joe V. Knox Auditorium in the...
WCNC
Stephanie Mills, Bernard Edwards and more inducted into the NC Music Hall of Fame
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame Music induction is tomorrow October 20th, 2022. Here to talk about this year’s inductees is Ken Knox from the famous Chairman of the Board and Deborah Mcfadden from Nc music Hall of fame and Kevin Carter, musician and music director for the event.
WBTV
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell commissioners approve sheriff’s plan to add detective to identify threats against I-SS schools
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday signed off on Sheriff Darren Campbell’s plan to create a new detective position to focus on investigating threats against Iredell-Statesville Schools’ staff, students and facilities. The need for the new position is driven by what is happening in I-SS schools.
WBTV
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
Gaston County teachers rally over payroll system issues
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County teachers held a rally outside of Monday's board of education meeting over a payroll system that they say still hasn't fixed issues from January. Numerous teachers and other school staff members received incorrect pay or weren't paid at all due to a new...
Charlotte Black Restaurant Week is poised to help local businesses
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Black Restaurant week kicked off this week — but there’s still time for restaurants to participate. The sixth annual event runs through Oct. 31. It aims to support Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and other ventures, says Cathay Dawkins, founder and executive director of Black Business Owners of Charlotte.
Charlotte firefighter given CFD’s Medal of Valor for actions during shooting
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department has awarded a firefighter with the department’s Medal of Valor for his actions during a shooting in Steele Creek. According to CFD, the medal was awarded for “exhibiting exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in an attempt to save and protect others,” the department said in a news release.
iredellfreenews.com
Robert Asquith
Robert “Bob” Asquith, 88, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C., with family at his bedside. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ruth, daughter Pam (Cindy); son Dale; stepchildren Kathleen (Dan) and Terry (Barbara); grandchildren Kurt, Samantha, Jennifer, Joey, Abby, Philip, and Evan; four great granddaughters Aubry, Addison, Amelia, and Chelsea and many nephews and nieces.
WBTV
Chris Tester named interim public works director for City of Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury City Manager Jim Greene, Jr. has named Chris Tester interim public works director ahead of current Director W. Craig Powers’ final days with the city. Tester began his career with the City of Salisbury in 2008 as an engineer in Salisbury-Rowan Utilities. In 2013,...
North Carolina family celebrates $200,000 lottery win after son buys $5 ticket at Food Lion
SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rowan County family is celebrating a $200,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Andrew Raymond Stefanick, of Salisbury, got off work at the hospital and decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket. That ticket won his family a $200,000 lottery prize. “I just felt an urge […]
