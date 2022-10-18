ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local pastor publishes foster and adoption prayerbook

The Rev. Robert W. Lee, raised at Broad Street United Methodist Church in Statesville was instilled with the idea that prayer was important. But it wasn’t until Lee and his wife Stephanie adopted two girls from Catawba County that the pastor turned author really came to understand the power of prayer.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Unity High School alumni fund legacy scholarship through Iredell-Statesville Schools Foundation for Excellence in Education

The Unity High School Alumni Association is partnering with the Iredell-Statesville Schools Foundation for Excellence in Education to provide college scholarships to local students in perpetuity. The Unity alumni group recently contributed $25,000 to the foundation to establish the endowed scholarship program. “We’re so very excited about this opportunity to...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Drawing for 2022 St. Jude Dream Home happening tonight!

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The day is here!. Someone will win the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. COMPLETE COVERAGE: 2022 St. Jude Dream Home. In July,...
MONROE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education questionnaire

Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell-Statesville Schools seats with a series of questions about their background and experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office. Brian Sloan (District 1) and Anita Kurn (District 7) did not respond...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Emily Elizabeth Landis

Emily Elizabeth Landis, 39, of Sherrills Ford, N.C., passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, surrounded by her family. Emily was born on May 24, 1983, in Mecklenburg County to Edward Everett Landis Jr. and Glenda Hodges Landis. She enjoyed working as a financial advisor at Suntrust Bank, going on...
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
WBTV

Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Gaston County teachers rally over payroll system issues

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County teachers held a rally outside of Monday's board of education meeting over a payroll system that they say still hasn't fixed issues from January. Numerous teachers and other school staff members received incorrect pay or weren't paid at all due to a new...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Robert Asquith

Robert “Bob” Asquith, 88, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C., with family at his bedside. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ruth, daughter Pam (Cindy); son Dale; stepchildren Kathleen (Dan) and Terry (Barbara); grandchildren Kurt, Samantha, Jennifer, Joey, Abby, Philip, and Evan; four great granddaughters Aubry, Addison, Amelia, and Chelsea and many nephews and nieces.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Chris Tester named interim public works director for City of Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury City Manager Jim Greene, Jr. has named Chris Tester interim public works director ahead of current Director W. Craig Powers’ final days with the city. Tester began his career with the City of Salisbury in 2008 as an engineer in Salisbury-Rowan Utilities. In 2013,...
SALISBURY, NC

