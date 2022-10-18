Erie, Pa – Mercyhurst Men's Water Polo returns to action this weekend as they participate in CWPA D2 Championships. The Lakers take on Gannon on Friday, October 21st at 7:00 PM, and follow that with a game against Salem on Saturday, October 22nd at 5:40 PM. They finish the tournament on Sunday, October 23rd with an early match against McKendree at 8:00 AM. The tournament is hosted by Gannon in Hallman Aquatic Centre and is set to determine East Coast Division II Champion.

