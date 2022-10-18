Read full article on original website
hurstathletics.com
Fast Five: Men's Hockey Travels to Clarkson for Weekend Series
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Men's Hockey team is set for a weekend series against the Clarkson Golden Knights. The Lakers are still looking for their first win of the season as they travel to Potsdam, NY. for a two-game matchup against the ECAC opponent. 1. All-Time vs Clarkson. The Lakers...
hurstathletics.com
Mercyhurst Prepares for Battle for Erie
Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Football should feel right at home in their week eight matchup as they're set to make the short trip to Gannon to play the Golden Knights on Saturday, October 22nd at noon. The Lakers look to turn things around as they try for win number three of the 2022 season.
hurstathletics.com
Men's Water Polo Prepares for CWPA D2 Championships
Erie, Pa – Mercyhurst Men's Water Polo returns to action this weekend as they participate in CWPA D2 Championships. The Lakers take on Gannon on Friday, October 21st at 7:00 PM, and follow that with a game against Salem on Saturday, October 22nd at 5:40 PM. They finish the tournament on Sunday, October 23rd with an early match against McKendree at 8:00 AM. The tournament is hosted by Gannon in Hallman Aquatic Centre and is set to determine East Coast Division II Champion.
hurstathletics.com
Women's Bowling Continues Their Season with Bearcat Open
Erie, Pa – Mercyhurst Women's Bowling returns to action this Friday, October 21st to take part in Bearcat Open Tournament. They travel to Fairview Heights, IL as they get ready to play nationally ranked opponents. The Lakers start the competition on Friday with four Baker Matches. They are scheduled...
hurstathletics.com
Mercyhurst Volleyball Falls to Scots
Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Volleyball got the new week started off with a loss as they fell to Edinboro on Tuesday night three sets to one. The Lakers fought hard but were unable to get the win on their home court as they fall to 3-17. How it Happened. The...
hurstathletics.com
Mercyhurst Field Hockey Drop Matchup with IUP
Indiana, Pa. - The Lakers hit the road Tuesday night with them making the two and half hour trip to face the Crimson Hawks. Mercyhurst was unable to get the job done in enemy territory as they fell 3-0 to move to 2-9 on the year. How it Happened. IUP...
hurstathletics.com
Men's Soccer Downs Seton Hill
Greensburg, Pa – Mercyhurst Men's Soccer dominates Seton Hill in their Wednesday matchup, winning the game by a score of 6-0. The Lakers tie the program record for the most games played without a loss, moving up to 15-0-1 on the season. How It Happened. The beginning of the...
hurstathletics.com
Volleyball Set for Round Two Against Edinboro, Gannon
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Volleyball team is set to play two matches this week with fellow Erie Country teams. The Lakers will take on Edinboro at home on Tuesday evening and then travel to Gannon on Friday. 1.Early This Season…. In the 2022 season, the Lakers have been bested once...
