Small yet muscular, the new EV has 134 horsepower. It was in January 2021 when the Renault 5 made an unexpected return as an electric concept to preview a future production model. Fast forward to today, the French marque is announcing the return of another long-running nameplate. Scheduled to go on sale in 2025, the Renault 4 is currently attending the Paris Motor Show as a crossover. Much like the other concept, it too does away with the combustion engine to go purely electric.

3 DAYS AGO