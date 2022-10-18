Read full article on original website
RideApart
K-Speed Gives This Pair Of Honda Super Cubs A Streamlined 1940s Style
If you’ve been missing your recommended daily allowance of custom Honda miniMOTOs from Thailand’s K-Speed, then we have excellent news to report. The shop recently took on the unstoppable bike that helped Honda take over the world, the Super Cub—and brought a distinct 1940s flair to the proceedings.
RideApart
Is CFMoto Launching The Highly Anticipated 800 NK At EICMA 2022?
Recently, CFMoto has been on a roll owing to its incredibly alluring model lineup, notably the 450 SR sportbike. The sportbike, which was recently presented in the Asian and European markets, unquestionably sets the bar in the entry-level sportbike class in terms of both styling and performance. Not to mention, models like the 800MT and 700 CL-X also elevate the Chinese brand from a performance perspective.
RideApart
Check Out Purpose Built Moto’s Custom 2008 Suzuki GSX1400
UJMs make for some of the most versatile two-wheeled machines out there. Indeed, you could even say they were the neo-retro bikes back when neo-retro bikes didn’t really exist yet. I’m talking about bikes like the Honda CB400 Super Four, or the Kawasaki Zephyr 900. Nowadays, UJMs make for excellent custom platforms, and can become real head-turners. Take, for example, this gorgeous custom Suzuki GSX1400 from Purpose Built Moto in Australia.
motor1.com
Jeep Avenger arrives at Paris Motor Show with 249 miles of range and 154 bhp
During an eventful 4xe Day held on September 8, Stellantis revealed several electric products, including the very first Jeep EV. Thankfully, we finally have some technical specifications to coincide with the public debut occurring this week at the Paris Motor Show. A forbidden fruit in the United States, the 2023 Avenger has a single motor producing 154 bhp (115 kilowatts) and 260 Newton-metres (191 pound-feet) of torque.
RideApart
2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP2 Leads Updated Streetfighter V4 Lineup
On October 20, 2022, Ducati World Premiere Episode 5 officially revealed the 2023 Streetfighter V4 lineup to an expectant international audience. If you like the Panigale V4, but you prefer a naked version with high, wide handlebars, then the Streetfighter V4 family should definitely get your attention. As the 2023...
RideApart
Is Royal Enfield Working On An Updated Continental GT 650?
Royal Enfield has been unstoppable recently, with new models debuting left and right. The Indian manufacturer seems to have figured out the formula when it comes to releasing new and exciting models with mass appeal. Of course, Enfield’s bikes never sat on the bleeding edge of tech, but they leverage on good looks and an affordable price tag to keep bikes rolling off showroom floors.
dcnewsnow.com
What’s New for 2023: Infiniti
Nissan’s luxury brand finds itself in the midst of a mid-life question: What is Infiniti going to be moving forward? Right now, it offers no electric cars, no plug-in hybrid, no hybrid, no electrification of any kind, at least until 2025. Its sedan lineup will be pared down again, with the Q60 coupe being discontinued at the end of the year. What will remain is one sedan and four crossover SUVs.
RideApart
Kymco Introduces Racing S150 Commuter Scooter In Japan
Kymco is a Taiwanese motorcycle manufacturer that has gained popularity all over the world particularly because of its scooters. The brand has always been a value-focused company, offering affordable scooters and motorcycles that compete with industry giants from Japan and Europe. In recent years, the company’s maxi-scooter range has gained popularity. However, it hasn’t forgotten its commuter-focused origins.
RideApart
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India To Release A Flexi-Fuel Bike In 2024
On October 19, 2022, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India CEO Atsushi Ogata made an important announcement at the International Conference on Biofuels in New Delhi. The Indian government is currently working on its roadmap regarding flex-fuel vehicles, and although the details are still fuzzy, HMSI intends to be ready. “Our...
RideApart
Zero Motorcycles Teams Up With BDR To Electrify The Future Of ADV Riding
On October 17, 2022, adventure riding nonprofit organization Backcountry Discovery Routes and Zero Motorcycles officially announced a new multi-year partnership. As you may already be aware, the BDR is all about exploration of some of the amazing natural places that the U.S. has to offer. Of course, riders who travel...
RideApart
FortNine Demonstrates The Wackiest Motorcycle Water Crossing
Fan-favorite YouTube channel FortNine has established a style all its own over the past six years. With a mixture of high-brow science and low-brow humor, the video collective attracts riders of all backgrounds. FortNine doesn’t gain such an audience without its high production value and thorough research methods, though.
RideApart
2023 Beta Xtrainer Gets Performance And Styling Enhancements
The Xtrainer, which Beta has been producing since 2015 in the 250 and 300 displacements with two-stroke engines, is an enduro that combines the traits of racing models with the simplicity and accessibility of more beginner-focused alternatives. For the 2023 model year, Beta has bestowed numerous updates to the Xtrainer.
Autoblog
Dacia Manifesto concept shown at Paris Motor Show as an electric off-roader
The Paris Motor Show is typically home to some funky creations, and the Dacia Manifesto concept is no exception. First impressions suggest that we’re looking at a Dacia dune buggy, but there’s a whole lot of intriguing things about this vehicle. For one, it’s electric and features four-wheel...
Renault 4ever Trophy Concept Revealed To Preview 2025 Rugged Electric Crossover
Small yet muscular, the new EV has 134 horsepower. It was in January 2021 when the Renault 5 made an unexpected return as an electric concept to preview a future production model. Fast forward to today, the French marque is announcing the return of another long-running nameplate. Scheduled to go on sale in 2025, the Renault 4 is currently attending the Paris Motor Show as a crossover. Much like the other concept, it too does away with the combustion engine to go purely electric.
BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage Spied Squealing Its Tires At The Nurburgring
BMW is prepping a hotter coupe called the 3.0 CSL Hommage. It’s based on the new M4 CSL but features a ton of modifications to improve its on-track performance. A new video from the Automotive Mike YouTube channel captures the car undergoing hard testing at the Nurburgring race track.
RideApart
Damon Motors Links Up With Sinbon For Integrative Design Solutions
Damon Motorcycles knows how to stay in the headlines. Despite the fact that the electric motorcycle brand has yet to roll out a single unit to customers, they keep making news. That’s because there’s no shortage of Damon irons in the fire. The Canadian startup continues construction on...
RideApart
Isle Of Man TT Releases Tourist Trophy Feature Documentary Trailer
Ever since Formula 1: Drive to Survive reached pop culture status, other motorsports have rushed to create their own documentary series. Unfortunately, MotoGP’s crack at the docu-series genre, MotoGP Unlimited, ended unceremoniously. After a botched rollout, with viewers complaining about dubbing and subtitle options, the Amazon Prime series floundered....
RideApart
Ultraviolette To Open Orders Of Much-Awaited F77 Electric Motorcycle
India’s Ultraviolette has been on a mad dash to get its F77 electric motorcycle to the market in 2022. The TVS-backed company debuted the original concept way back in 2019. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team laid low but returned with a road test video first thing 2021. It hasn’t squandered its momentum either.
RideApart
More Signs Point To A Harley-Davidson Pan America 975 On Its Way
It’s been a wild couple of years—and particularly if you’re Harley-Davidson. Its first foray into the adventure segment, the Pan America 1250, has amassed a strong following in a relatively short amount of time. Skeptics were given a lot of food for thought as the machine exceeded expectations, largely leaving both customers and critics pretty well impressed with its performance.
BMW X3 M Competition Battles Porsche Macan GTS In Off-Road Races
The BMW X3 M Competition and Porsche Macan GTS are SUVs you wouldn't usually find hitting the dusty trails of the great outdoors. However, a new Carwow video has the pair navigating a set of tough off-road challenges to determine which is better at typical SUV tasks. The BMW features...
