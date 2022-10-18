Read full article on original website
Jayden Gardner was voted to the Preseason All-ACC Second Team and the Cavaliers were predicted to finish third in the conference standings
As of the release of the AP Top 25 preseason poll on Monday, the Blue Devils have now ranked inside the top 10 at least once in 27 consecutive seasons, according to a tweet from the Duke basketball program's official stats account. That's the longest active streak in the country; Kansas' 17 in a ...
The Cardinals are heading into the first year of the Kenny Payne era.
It is AP poll week in college basketball. The men's preseason top 25 dropped yesterday, with the women's coming out this afternoon. Not surprisingly, South Carolina is atop the rankings. The Gamecocks are the defending national champions and have been to back-to-back Final Fours. Dawn Staley's team is followed by...
The Cardinals come out of the bye week with a showdown against the defending ACC champions.
Week 8 of the college football schedule is here and now it's time to get a look at the most important matchups coming up for Saturday. Many of the top 25 teams are taking the week off, but there are still five matchups on top pitting ranked teams in head-to-head games on the same field, including ...
Week 8 features an ACC matchup between the Boston College Eagles and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Boston College has struggled this year with a 2-4 record with wins over Maine and Louisville. The Eagles are giving up 29 points per game this year, and that number should only grow as they face an offense averaging 41.2 points per game. This will be a difficult road matchup for BC.
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Top-ranked North Carolina is the favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Tar Heels big man Armando Bacot is the preseason pick for league player of the year. The Tar Heels received 90 of 101 first-place votes in the poll released Tuesday from media members during last week’s preseason league media day in Charlotte. Seventh-ranked Duke was second. The Tar Heels return four starters after reaching the NCAA championship game in coach Hubert Davis’ debut season. Bacot’s 31 double-doubles last year tied the NCAA single-season record. Teammates Caleb Love (first team) and RJ Davis (second team) joined Bacot as preseason all-ACC picks. The Blue Devils are opening their first season under Jon Scheyer after Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement. They have 11 new players and the top-ranked recruiting class, including the No. 1 prospect in 7-foot-1 Dereck Lively II — who was the preseason pick for league rookie of the year.
