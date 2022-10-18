Monday night, rock icons Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend returned to Denver with their latest incarnation of The Who and wowed the Ball Arena from start to finish on the final stretch of The Who Hits Back tour. Supported by a 42-piece orchestra, listeners got an ear full that captured the in-your-face sound that has been throttling audiences for nearly six decades. Expectations were high as Daltrey and Townsend had once again enlisted exceptional talent to deliver their beloved and celebrated rock anthems, including top notch guitar talent Simon Townsend, drummer extraordinaire Zak Starkey, session guru Jon Button on bass, vocalist Billy Nichols, and Loren Gold and Emily Marshall on keyboard and piano.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO