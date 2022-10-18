ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gratefulweb.com

Two Breckenridge Staples Launch Second Annual Buddy Pass, Limited-Edition Whiskey and Beer Across the U.S.

Breckenridge Distillery, the ‘World’s Highest Distillery,’ and Breckenridge Brewery return this season for the second ever Buddy Pass, a unique barrel-exchange program to create a limited-edition Imperial Stout Cask Finish Whiskey and a Whiskey Barrel-Aged Imperial Oatmeal Stout Beer. After selling out last year’s inaugural limited release in Colorado, Buddy Pass has expanded nationwide, entering 10 new markets and will hit retailers starting Oct. 24.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
gratefulweb.com

The Who | Ball Arena | 10/17/22

Monday night, rock icons Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend returned to Denver with their latest incarnation of The Who and wowed the Ball Arena from start to finish on the final stretch of The Who Hits Back tour. Supported by a 42-piece orchestra, listeners got an ear full that captured the in-your-face sound that has been throttling audiences for nearly six decades. Expectations were high as Daltrey and Townsend had once again enlisted exceptional talent to deliver their beloved and celebrated rock anthems, including top notch guitar talent Simon Townsend, drummer extraordinaire Zak Starkey, session guru Jon Button on bass, vocalist Billy Nichols, and Loren Gold and Emily Marshall on keyboard and piano.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy