Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Related
luxury-houses.net
This $4.65 Million French Chateau Style Home in Houston with Exquisite Finishes is One of A Kind
5506 Russett Drive Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 5506 Russett Dr, Houston, Texas is a one of a kind home on a private cul-de-sac with exquisite finishes and features including reclaimed hardwoods & limestone floors, cast-stone adorning all 5 fireplaces, elevator to 3rd floor, and more. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5506 Russett Drive, please contact Colleen Sherlock (Phone: 713-858-6699) at Greenwood King Properties for full support and perfect service.
Houston Agent Magazine
Houston led the country in new apartment construction in the first half of 2022
With 4,746 units built in the first six months of 2022, Houston leads the country in new apartment construction, according to a new report from RentCafe. The residential rental analyst also noted that Austin, San Antonio and Dallas were among the top 20 cities with the most new apartment construction.
Houston Agent Magazine
HAR: New listings are down, but not by much
The Houston Association of REALTORS® Weekly Activity Snapshot shows that new listings are down 1.2% year over year. Only 2,649 properties were entered into the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in the past week. Pending listings also trail behind 2021 levels. A total of 1,927 properties went under contract, marking...
Is This Houston, Texas House Trash or Treasure?
What in the Houston, Texas is this? $69,900? I came across this listing on Zillow and I found it quite interesting that this home actually has a pending offer on it. Would you buy it? Would you knock it down and start over?. HGTV Where Are You?. This 70-year-old home...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: The Lymbar at The Ion Soon, Niko Niko's Woodlands
The Lymbar, 4201 Main, is on track to open later this fall at The Ion. The concept was first announced in May 2021 as we reported here in the Houston Press. The upcoming craft cocktail bar and restaurant comes from the Cordua family with father and son duo Michael and David Cordua combining years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry to create a new concept that allows the pair to draw on their shared culinary vision.
New multifamily housing community opening soon in Cypress
Highpark will feature a resort-style pool and other amenities for residents to enjoy. (Courtesy Highpark/Venterra Realty) Venterra Realty’s newest multifamily housing development, Highpark, announced in an Oct. 19 news release it is hiring, leasing and holding an open house event Nov. 1. The new apartment complex is located at 20515 Cypress Plaza Parkway, Cypress. Community members are invited to visit the complex’s clubhouse from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. for an inside look at community amenities and a tour of a model home.
seniorresource.com
Caraday and 7 More of the Best Nursing Homes Near Houston!
Here at Senior Resource, we believe knowledge is power. But we also understand the value of time. Nobody wants to spend hours combing the internet for answers. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Houston, you’re already in the right place. We’ve scoured Texas for the best senior care options. Here are the top EIGHT highest-rated nursing homes near Houston!
enchantingtexas.com
16 Best Things to do in Rosenberg, Texas
Rosenberg, Texas is a charming city located in the Greater Houston area in the Gulf Coast region of Texas. It is a wonderful place to visit for its rich history, an abundance of things to do, and picturesque setting. Rosenberg was named after Henry Von Rosenberg. Henry Rosenberg was a...
365thingsinhouston.com
Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field
Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Time: 8am to 5pm both days. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Tickets are $50; sign up—for free—to be an Air Show Insider and receive up to a 15% discounts tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Grocery Store
The TV-watching world was further clued into Houston’s culinary prowess and cultural diversity when Bravo’s Top Chef aired its latest season earlier this year. The program focused on Houston as a food city and the city’s food scene was abuzz for weeks as the esteemed cooking show gave Houston its due.
One Texas Eatery Is Among The Best Thai Restaurants In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best Thai restaurants in the country.
dallasexpress.com
Surf Lagoon Rolling Into Texas City
From the fall of 2024, Houston will be home to a new surf destination which is now in the works as part of Generation Park. Generation Park is a lifestyle and business destination in Houston and one of the fastest-growing residential and economic centers in the city. It features restaurants, retailers, and more.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Seafood
Golfstrømmen is a Houston gem. Norwegian for “Gulf stream,” the elegant Post Market food hall spot puts a Nordic spin on Gulf Coast seafood; and it’s been a hit with foodies in-the-know since opening thanks to high-quality sourcing from environmentally-friendly seafood suppliers and the masterful techniques of the talent behind the concept, Norwegian chef Christopher Haatuft of seafood restaurant Lysverket and “Top Chef” and James Beard Award winner chef Paul Qui. Dine on snitters (open-faced Norwegian sandwiches) stacked with cold smoked salmon and lobster salad, raw bluefin tuna with wasabi and smoked soy, and plates of steamed mussels, crispy fried whole red snapper, and seared scallop with bacon foam; and look out for guest chef nights, omakase nights and seasonal tasting menus.
thewoodlandstx.com
Beautiful Bliss Opens Storefront in Tomball!
Beautiful Bliss who has been serving the Tomball area in the Saturdays at the Tomball Farmers Market fulfills the dream of opening their own storefront! Happiness is at the heart of Beautiful Bliss. “We like making people smile and making pretty things.” Says owner Brooke Icenberg. Caring for...
Food experts: Texas restaurants ranked among best in the world to eat nachos at
That's the beauty of nachos, they can be whatever you want to be; from as plain as can be to as extravagant as a five-course meal at the top steakhouse in the world.
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Filipino Street Festival 2022: Guide to date, tickets, food, entertainment and more!
The Houston Filipino Street Festival has grown to be the biggest Filipino Festival in the south, showcasing Filipino Street Food, Entertainment, Family Activities, and More! Come celebrate and learn about Filipino culture and all the good it stands for. You may also like Houston Korean Festival 2022 which is also...
How to eat well near the University of Houston on a cheap student budget
Broke students can satisfy any craving for great prices at these 7 restaurants.
10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month
Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...
Texas comfort food spot ranked in top 10 best fried chicken restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the staples of American cuisine, particularly in the south is the ever-so-popular fried chicken. Whether you’re a lover of chicken breasts, thighs, wings, legs or a combination of these, there are spots all over the south that serve them with top-notch flavor. A...
houstononthecheap.com
Top 12 things to do in Houston this weekend of October 21, 2022 include Korean Festival Houston, Mutts Gone Nuts!, and more!
There’s always a lot to do in Houston, especially on the weekends. And so, if you find yourself asking the question – ‘What are some exciting things to do in Houston today?’, we have you covered! Whether you are looking for things to do in Houston this weekend for couples or family events in Houston on the weekend or black events, you are sure to find something you like on our list.
Comments / 0