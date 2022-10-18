ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

luxury-houses.net

This $4.65 Million French Chateau Style Home in Houston with Exquisite Finishes is One of A Kind

5506 Russett Drive Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 5506 Russett Dr, Houston, Texas is a one of a kind home on a private cul-de-sac with exquisite finishes and features including reclaimed hardwoods & limestone floors, cast-stone adorning all 5 fireplaces, elevator to 3rd floor, and more. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5506 Russett Drive, please contact Colleen Sherlock (Phone: 713-858-6699) at Greenwood King Properties for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

HAR: New listings are down, but not by much

The Houston Association of REALTORS® Weekly Activity Snapshot shows that new listings are down 1.2% year over year. Only 2,649 properties were entered into the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in the past week. Pending listings also trail behind 2021 levels. A total of 1,927 properties went under contract, marking...
HOUSTON, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Is This Houston, Texas House Trash or Treasure?

What in the Houston, Texas is this? $69,900? I came across this listing on Zillow and I found it quite interesting that this home actually has a pending offer on it. Would you buy it? Would you knock it down and start over?. HGTV Where Are You?. This 70-year-old home...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: The Lymbar at The Ion Soon, Niko Niko's Woodlands

The Lymbar, 4201 Main, is on track to open later this fall at The Ion. The concept was first announced in May 2021 as we reported here in the Houston Press. The upcoming craft cocktail bar and restaurant comes from the Cordua family with father and son duo Michael and David Cordua combining years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry to create a new concept that allows the pair to draw on their shared culinary vision.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

New multifamily housing community opening soon in Cypress

Highpark will feature a resort-style pool and other amenities for residents to enjoy. (Courtesy Highpark/Venterra Realty) Venterra Realty’s newest multifamily housing development, Highpark, announced in an Oct. 19 news release it is hiring, leasing and holding an open house event Nov. 1. The new apartment complex is located at 20515 Cypress Plaza Parkway, Cypress. Community members are invited to visit the complex’s clubhouse from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. for an inside look at community amenities and a tour of a model home.
CYPRESS, TX
seniorresource.com

Caraday and 7 More of the Best Nursing Homes Near Houston!

Here at Senior Resource, we believe knowledge is power. But we also understand the value of time. Nobody wants to spend hours combing the internet for answers. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Houston, you’re already in the right place. We’ve scoured Texas for the best senior care options. Here are the top EIGHT highest-rated nursing homes near Houston!
HOUSTON, TX
enchantingtexas.com

16 Best Things to do in Rosenberg, Texas

Rosenberg, Texas is a charming city located in the Greater Houston area in the Gulf Coast region of Texas. It is a wonderful place to visit for its rich history, an abundance of things to do, and picturesque setting. Rosenberg was named after Henry Von Rosenberg. Henry Rosenberg was a...
ROSENBERG, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Wings Over Houston Airshow 2022 at Ellington Field

Date: Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022. Time: 8am to 5pm both days. Location: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, TX 77034. Admission: Tickets are $50; sign up—for free—to be an Air Show Insider and receive up to a 15% discounts tickets. Order tickets or learn more.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Grocery Store

The TV-watching world was further clued into Houston’s culinary prowess and cultural diversity when Bravo’s Top Chef aired its latest season earlier this year. The program focused on Houston as a food city and the city’s food scene was abuzz for weeks as the esteemed cooking show gave Houston its due.
HOUSTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Surf Lagoon Rolling Into Texas City

From the fall of 2024, Houston will be home to a new surf destination which is now in the works as part of Generation Park. Generation Park is a lifestyle and business destination in Houston and one of the fastest-growing residential and economic centers in the city. It features restaurants, retailers, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Seafood

Golfstrømmen is a Houston gem. Norwegian for “Gulf stream,” the elegant Post Market food hall spot puts a Nordic spin on Gulf Coast seafood; and it’s been a hit with foodies in-the-know since opening thanks to high-quality sourcing from environmentally-friendly seafood suppliers and the masterful techniques of the talent behind the concept, Norwegian chef Christopher Haatuft of seafood restaurant Lysverket and “Top Chef” and James Beard Award winner chef Paul Qui. Dine on snitters (open-faced Norwegian sandwiches) stacked with cold smoked salmon and lobster salad, raw bluefin tuna with wasabi and smoked soy, and plates of steamed mussels, crispy fried whole red snapper, and seared scallop with bacon foam; and look out for guest chef nights, omakase nights and seasonal tasting menus.
HOUSTON, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

Beautiful Bliss Opens Storefront in Tomball!

Beautiful Bliss who has been serving the Tomball area in the Saturdays at the Tomball Farmers Market fulfills the dream of opening their own storefront! Happiness is at the heart of Beautiful Bliss. “We like making people smile and making pretty things.” Says owner Brooke Icenberg. Caring for...
TOMBALL, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Top 12 things to do in Houston this weekend of October 21, 2022 include Korean Festival Houston, Mutts Gone Nuts!, and more!

There’s always a lot to do in Houston, especially on the weekends. And so, if you find yourself asking the question – ‘What are some exciting things to do in Houston today?’, we have you covered! Whether you are looking for things to do in Houston this weekend for couples or family events in Houston on the weekend or black events, you are sure to find something you like on our list.
HOUSTON, TX

