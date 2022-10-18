A Congressman and U.S. Senator are visiting Pike County tomorrow to address the A-plant, and closure of a nearby school. U.S. Representative Tim Ryan, a member of the House Appropriations Committee’s Energy and Water Subcommittee - and Senator Joe Manchin, Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee - will host a roundtable and talk with local stakeholders Thursday afternoon.

PIKE COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO