Cabell County, WV

Congressman and U.S. Senator to Host Roundtable in Pike County Thursday

A Congressman and U.S. Senator are visiting Pike County tomorrow to address the A-plant, and closure of a nearby school. U.S. Representative Tim Ryan, a member of the House Appropriations Committee’s Energy and Water Subcommittee - and Senator Joe Manchin, Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee - will host a roundtable and talk with local stakeholders Thursday afternoon.
PIKE COUNTY, OH

