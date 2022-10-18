ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Stanton, Judge HR, Yankees beat Guards, into ALCS vs Astros

By RONALD BLUM
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cdb0q_0ieBNnN200

Gleyber Torres stepped on second base for the final out, swinging his arms back and forth , four times in all, while glaring at Josh Naylor and the Guardians dugout.

Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge rocked Cleveland with early homers, and Nestor Cortes and the New York Yankees rolled into another AL Championship Series matchup with the Houston Astros.

“We got our revenge. We’re happy to beat those guys. Now they can watch on TV the next series for us,” Torres said after the Yankees beat the Guardians 5-1 in the decisive Game 5 of their AL Division Series on Tuesday night. "It’s nothing personal. Just a little thing about revenge.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone won his gamble by starting Cortes on three days’ rest over Jameson Taillon, making the late switch after Monday night’s rain caused a postponement.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona stayed the course with Aaron Civale instead of switching to 2020 Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber on short rest.

“I’ve never done it,” Bieber said. “But could I have? Sure.”

Civale had trouble throwing strikes, and the Guardians never recovered from Stanton’s three-run homer just 21 pitches in.

Taillon will start Wednesday night at Houston, which goes with Justin Verlander. The AL matchup features the league’s top two regular-season teams in the 106-win Astros and 99-win Yankees, a contrast to the NL championship between wild-card San Diego and Philadelphia.

“When they’re all clicking they’re great,” Yankees ace Gerrit Cole said of the Astros, his former team. When they’re not all clicking, they’re great."

Cole got two wins against Cleveland and carved the Guardians with just three words. Naylor made the rocking the baby motion repeatedly while rounding the bases after homering off Cole in Game 4.

Cole responded: “Whatever. It's cute.”

“We feel like it is a little disrespectful, not just Cole but for the team,” Torres said.

Yankees fans in the sellout crowd of 48,178 greeted Naylor with derisive chants of “Who’s your daddy!” echoing their treatment of Boston pitcher Pedro Martinez two decades ago.

No offense, Naylor said.

“That was so sick,” he said. “That was honestly like a dream come true as a kid. Playing in an environment like this, where they’ve got diehard fans. It’s cool.”

Now 27, Cortes he was traded by the Yankees to Seattle after the 2019 season, was dropped by the Mariners a year later and became an All-Star after resurfacing in the Bronx.

“Just the legend of Nestor,” Boone said. “Honestly going in, I would have been really excited about 10 batters.”

Cortes dominated with three-hit ball for five innings for the win , throwing 61 pitches.

"I’ve got nothing to lose. I’ve been in the gutter before. I’ve been down,” Cortes said. “So for me, this is just a cherry on top,”

Jonathan Loáisiga, Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta finished with five-hit scoreless relief. Peralta became the first Yankees pitcher to appear in all five games of a Division Series..

“Just getting the last out, it’s hard to explain. It’s such an exciting moment,” Peralta said through a translator.

With two outs and two on, Myles Straw hit a grounder to shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who flipped to Torres to end it.

Anthony Rizzo had a fifth-inning RBI bloop single for AL East champion New York, which is seeking its 28th title and first since 2009,

AL Central champion Cleveland, the youngest team in the majors, remained without a championship since 1948. The Guardians whose $68 million payroll is a fraction of the Yankees’ $274 million, led 2-1 in the best-of-five series.

“I know they are hurting right now,” Francona said. “This needs to be a starting place for us. This can’t just be a good story this year. We need to take this and go, because I think we have a chance to have something really special.”

José Ramírez's third-inning sacrifice fly drove in the only run for Cleveland, which has lost a big league record 11 straight postseason elimination games.

New York hit .182 but outhomered the Guardians 9-3 as Stanton and Judge each went deep twice. The Yankees scored 16 of their 20 runs on long balls.

“We definitely had to throw the first punch in a game like this,” Stanton said.

Judge, who homered on an opposite-field drive to right against Sam Hentges, became the first player with four homers in winner-take-all postseason games. He tugged at and kissed the interlocking “NY” on his jersey after reaching the dugout.

“I’ve been watching a lot of Premier League soccer games. So I’ve seen those guys doing it," Judge said. "It was in the moment.”

Civale threw just 12 of 26 pitches for strikes, getting only one swing and miss and just one out.

Torres walked on four pitches leading off, Judge struck out on a full-count curveball and Civale hit Rizzo on the left thigh with a pitch.

Stanton lined a cutter 379 feet into the short right-field porch, a drive that would be a home run in only three of the 30 major league ballparks.

Civale stared into his stall after the game, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, before showering and then answeing questions.

“Just didn’t have great command early on and didn’t last very long,” he said. “Left a pitch up, rand one of the guys that gets paid to hit home runs hit a home run.”

TOO LATE

Cleveland failed to ask for a video review in the fourth inning when Andrés Giménez clearly beat a diving Rizzo to the first-base bag . Francona said he ran out of time.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: LF Aaron Hicks hurt his left knee in a collision with SS Oswaldo Cabrera chasing a Steven Kwan's popup, which fell for a single. Hicks said his postseason is over after an MRI showed the knee requires a six-week recovery. ... RHPs Ron Marinaccio (right shin) and Frankie Montas (right shoulder) could be activated agaist Houston. ... OF Andrew Benintendi (right wrist) is unlikely.

UP NEXT

Guardians: Open the season at Seattle on March 30.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Alex Cora Sends Warning To Yankees Fans About Taunting Astros

Alex Cora had a warning for Yankees fans: Don’t taunt the Astros. The Boston Red Sox manager knows firsthand the consequences that can come from taunting Houston. Just last year, Eduardo Rodriguez pointed to his wrist after getting Carlos Correa out in Game 3 of the 2021 American League Championship Series. Boston went on to win the game, but the Astros bounced back with four straight wins to advance to the World Series.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Did Jason Varitek’s wife just hint at Red Sox departure?

At this rate, Boston Red Sox fans are going to develop abandonment issues. While still mourning the passing of franchise legend Jerry Remy last October, they bid farewell to Dennis Eckersley, who retired at the end of the season. Could they be about to lose another franchise icon to another team?
BOSTON, MA
People

Who Is Jose Altuve's Wife? All About Nina Altuve

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve shares two daughters with wife Nina Altuve Jose Altuve is no stranger to the World Series stage. After making his major league debut in 2011 with the Houston Astros, he won his first championship in 2017. Jose and the Astros later appeared in the World Series again in 2019 and 2021 (although they lost against the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves, respectively). Now, they are currently competing for the 2022 title. Through every win and loss, Jose's wife, Nina Altuve, has been...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets infielder retires

Eduardo Núñez announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday. The infielder issued this statement on his Instagram:. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Today, it is with mixed emotions that I officially announce my retirement from professional baseball. I had the opportunity of a lifetime to...
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Astros Pitcher Missing Game 3 After Unfortunate Accident

With a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the Houston Astros can pretty much start printing their replica pennants if they win Game 3 on Saturday. But an unfortunate accident has forced one Astros pitcher out of that game. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26,...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Texas Rangers managerial hire

The Texas Rangers haven’t finished above .500 since 2016, which was also the last time they made the MLB Playoffs. As a result, the Rangers were in for a new manager and they hired a three-time World Series champion in the hopes he’ll turn things around. The Rangers...
San Diego Union-Tribune

Friday's Sports In Brief

BASEBALL PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber led off with his latest scintillating home run, Jean Segura atoned for a run-scoring error with a go-ahead single and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the San Diego Padres 4-2 to take a 2-1 lead in the NL Championship Series.
NJ.com

Yankees’ Matt Carpenter reacts to his brutal playoffs

HOUSTON — Matt Carpenter has started the postseason an incredible 7-for-7. In strikeouts, that is. And despite hit brilliant regular season, Carpenter couldn’t get it done when he was called upon again in the Yankees’ 4-3 loss in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Friday night.
CLEVELAND, NY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
62K+
Followers
100K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy