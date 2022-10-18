BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Aggies showed consistency again on day two of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The doubles round saw A&M win three matches against Arkansas, SMU and Rice. Kayal Gownder and Daria Smetannikov opened the day with a shutout, 6-0 versus Whitney Robbins and Morgan McCarthy of Arkansas. Following suit were Elise Robbins and Lizanna Boyer who defeated Winslow Huth and Cambelle Bouchard of SMU, 6-4 and Jeannette Mireles and Gianna Pielet who topped Saara Orav and Marte Lambrecht of Rice, 6-2.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO