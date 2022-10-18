Read full article on original website
No. 2 Texas A&M’s Comeback at No. 5 Georgia Falls Short
BISHOP, GA. – The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team fell to No. 5 Georgia, 10-8, on Saturday at UGA Equestrian Complex. "SEC road meets are always tough," head coach Tana McKay said. "I'm really proud of our girls and how they fought back in the second half." Texas...
Aggies Continue Great Play on Day Two of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Aggies showed consistency again on day two of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The doubles round saw A&M win three matches against Arkansas, SMU and Rice. Kayal Gownder and Daria Smetannikov opened the day with a shutout, 6-0 versus Whitney Robbins and Morgan McCarthy of Arkansas. Following suit were Elise Robbins and Lizanna Boyer who defeated Winslow Huth and Cambelle Bouchard of SMU, 6-4 and Jeannette Mireles and Gianna Pielet who topped Saara Orav and Marte Lambrecht of Rice, 6-2.
Aggies Open Strong on Day One at the Texas A&M Fall Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Aggie women's tennis team found success on the opening day of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center, where two rounds of doubles were played followed by a round of singles. The opening round saw three A&M teams securing victories against...
Aggies Drop a Tough Battle Against Texas, Indiana
AUSTIN, Texas – — The No. 14 Texas A&M men's swimming & diving team dropped a double-dual meet against No. 2 Texas (80-220) and No. 8 Indiana (80-220) Friday afternoon inside the Jamail Texas Swim Center. The Aggies started the day off with a top-5 finish in the...
