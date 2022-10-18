ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade

Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Bob Costas off Yankees-Astros ALCS play-by-play duties amid criticisms

For better or for worse, fans of the New York Yankees won't have to worry about legendary broadcaster Bob Costas calling the action when the Bronx Bombers open the American League Championship Series at the Houston Astros Wednesday night. As Anthony Rieber explained for Newsday, TBS has confirmed that Costas...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Watch: Incredible slow-motion angle of Marco Wilson's flip into the end zone

The first of two pick-sixes for the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football led to an incredible highlight clip. Andy Dalton, playing in his fourth-straight game for the New Orleans Saints with Jameis Winston on the sideline with an injury, found himself in big-time trouble in the final minutes of the first half on Thursday Night Football.
Yardbarker

Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Ravens Could Be Without 2 Notable Players Against Browns

A pair of players who are key to the Ravens’ offensive attack were listed as non-participants, tight end Mark Andrews and runningback J.K Dobbins. Andrews is of course one of the most prolific receiving threats at his position in the whole NFL and is coming off a dominant game against the Giants.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Red Sox, Veteran Pitcher Have 'Mutual Interest' In Reunion Next Season

The Boston Red Sox are interested in bringing back an aging veteran who tallied the third-most innings pitched on the team last season according to the player himself. "We’ve talked and had lunch with a few of the guys in the front office, and understand that there’s a mutual interest there," Rich Hill told Rob Bradford on WEEI's "Bradfo Sho" earlier this week. "Being able to stay home would be great."
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

'Family reunion!': Saquon Barkley tweet hints at OBJ-Giants reunion

Beckham, who started his career with the Giants in 2014, has found success during stops with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, including a Super Bowl with LA last season. Although injuries have slowed him, Beckham is still a capable receiver who could help a team make a playoff run.
Yardbarker

Richard Sherman roasts Kyler Murray with 'Call of Duty' reference: 'I bet he knows when a new map drops'

There's been some speculation that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray would prefer playing his video-game system over studying an NFL playbook. It's not completely unfounded speculation, either. There was that clause the Cardinals put in his new contract that required him to do four hours of “independent study” each week. That clause was ultimately taken out of the contract, but it pointed to the fact that the Cardinals fear Murray is more likely to play video games than study film for his upcoming opponent.
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt Hints At Return With Latest Post

The Pittsburgh Steelers are languishing with a 2-4 record, and head coach Mike Tomlin’s record streak of consecutive winning seasons is in some real jeopardy right now. One of the reasons they are struggling is because T.J. Watt, their uber-talented pass rusher, has been out with a pectoral injury he suffered in Week 1.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Giants Wire

The New York Giants are a confounding team so far in 2022. A year after finishing 4-13, the team has already surpassed its 2021 win total by starting this season 5-1. Yet they’ve managed to do that with the NFL’s 25th ranked offense and 14th ranked defense. In three of five wins this season, the Giants trailed by at least a touchdown in the fourth quarter before rallying to win.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Report: Panthers Listening To Trade Offers For Notable Veteran

The Carolina Panthers are heading into Week 7 as sellers before the trade deadline. We already saw the Panthers shipping wide receiver Robbie Anderson off to Arizona. However, the team is listening to trade offers on another notable veteran of theirs. So which player is on the trading block as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Outstanding Defensive Performance In Week 6 Was Aided Tremendously By Continued Improvement From A Highly Criticized Player

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off arguably their best defensive performance of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s especially impressive considering the circumstances the team was dealing with, as the Steelers were without at least four starters on their defense, as well as a couple key contributors and depth pieces.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Eagles All-Pro Jason Kelce pounds a beer and hugs the Phillie Phanatic during Game 2 of NLCS

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce knows how to party. Kelce has already jump-started a musical career, collaborating with his fellow lineman on a Christmas album. Though, he might have a future as a hype man as well, firing up the crowd at Citizens Bank Park during Game 2 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Deigo Padres.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy