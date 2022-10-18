Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nsudemons.com
NSU heads to Corpus Christi to begin final road trip of season
NSU (8-3-3 overall, 5-2-2 SLC) heads on the road for its final road trip of the season, beginning with a visit to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Dr. Jack Dugan Soccer and Track & Field Stadium. It will be streamed on ESPN+.
nsudemons.com
Incoming N-Club Hall of Famer Locks named Demon Great of the Game for Homecoming matchup
NATCHITOCHES – Roy Locks will have a busy Homecoming Saturday. Locks, the 2002 Southland Conference football Defensive Player of the Year, will start his day as part of the N-Club Hall of Fame Class of 2022 and will continue it as the Exchange Bank and Trust Demon Great of the Game during Saturday's 1 p.m. matchup with Southeast Missouri State.
nsudemons.com
Lady Demons begin second half of conference play with McNeese
NATCHITOCHES – The highly competitive Southland Conference volleyball schedule has reached the halfway point, with Northwestern State one of four teams just two games out of first place in the standing. "This is Southland volleyball to me," head coach Sean Kiracofe said. "While there have been some outliers at...
nsudemons.com
Burns, Gibson, Lacy take home Demon Brothers Booster Club Player of the Week honors
NATCHITOCHES – Following Northwestern State's 37-10 victory at Houston Christian this past Saturday, a trio of underclassmen have been named the Demon Brothers Booster Club Players of the Week, presented by Allegiance HealthCare. Sophomore running back Kennieth Lacy earned Offensive Player of the Week honors after rushing for a...
Comments / 0