q13fox.com

1 dead, multiple injured in crash on SR 510 in Thurston County

LACEY, Wash. - Troopers are investing a crash that left one person dead and sent several others to the hospital Thursday morning on State Route 510 in Thurston County. The crash happened in the westbound lanes at Peter Kalama Drive Southeast at about 7 a.m. The crash was blocking both directions.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Kirkland to test vehicle noise identification cameras in an attempt to curb street racing

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kirkland Police Department is testing out its new Street Racing Noise Pilot Program which will test new automated vehicle noise identification cameras. According to their press release, the program will test to see if noise camera technology can remotely capture incidents of excessively loud vehicles. Their goal is to be able to collect the data and use the information in the future to issue citations after police review the material.
KIRKLAND, WA
KING 5

Person found dead along roadside east of Hobart

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators shut down Southeast 208th in rural King County for most of the day Wednesday after a person was found dead along the road. The two-lane road runs for several miles northeast of Maple Valley. Jessica Hobley lives in the remote part of the county...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Death investigation underway near Maple Valley

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A death investigation is underway near Maple Valley, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. The death was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Detectives with the King County Major Crimes Unit are at the scene in the 20800 block of Kerriston Road processing evidence.
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bolt Creek Fire crews reach critical turning point

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — After roughly a month of fighting the Bolt Creek Fire, crews could soon be departing the Cascades. Incident Commander Leonard Johnson says they’ve reached a critical point in the firefight, just in the nick of time. Once conditions are under control on the west...
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman kidnapped by husband in Lacey found, WSP says

LACEY, Wash. — UPDATE: At 2:01 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, the Washington State Patrol tweeted that 42-year-old Young An had been located. Washington State Patrol is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was kidnapped by her husband in Lacey on Sunday. According to...
LACEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County

Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Attempted robbery leads to shooting in Columbia City neighborhood of Seattle

SEATTLE — A man was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery in the Columbia City neighborhood of Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. Just before noon on Monday, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 4400 block of Rainier Avenue South. Ephram Belay owns the restaurant next to the store where the shooting happened and said his wife called 911.
SEATTLE, WA
kpug1170.com

Island County Sheriff’s sergeant arrested on two rape charges

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and Island County Sheriff’s sergeant on two separate rape charges. Island County Sheriff Rick Felici says Sgt. John Nieder is the officer who was arrested. He says Nieder has been placed on administrative leave pending an...
MyNorthwest

Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA

A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Dozens of dogs rescued from breeder in Mason County

The Humane Society of Mason County rescued dozens of dogs on Monday from a local breeder who was no longer able to take care of them. Katherine Johnson, CEO and President of the Humane Society of Mason County, said in total they rescued 30 Shih Tzus and four Labradoodles. She said the dogs had been living outside for a long time in dirty conditions and many of them had matted fur.

