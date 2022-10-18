ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
seniorresource.com

Caraday and 7 More of the Best Nursing Homes Near Houston!

Here at Senior Resource, we believe knowledge is power. But we also understand the value of time. Nobody wants to spend hours combing the internet for answers. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Houston, you’re already in the right place. We’ve scoured Texas for the best senior care options. Here are the top EIGHT highest-rated nursing homes near Houston!
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston taco shop ranked among best taco restaurants in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Tacos are one of those foods that transcend any barriers that might be between two people because no one is worried about anything during the time they’re consuming tacos. The power that tacos hold from the simplicity of Taco Bell to the complexity that some...
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

2 People on Video in Crazy and Destructive Road Rage Fight in Houston, Texas

Driving, for the most part, can be a smooth adventure. But sometimes, heading out into the world amongst the hundreds, or even thousands, of drivers on our roadways can be a chore. We could run into a single driver or even multiple drivers that just are not being the best behind the wheel. This can be very aggravating and can lead to a possible exchange of some curse words and maybe a middle finger. Sometimes, though, that exchange can lead to an actual confrontation just like what happened recently in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Grocery Store

The TV-watching world was further clued into Houston’s culinary prowess and cultural diversity when Bravo’s Top Chef aired its latest season earlier this year. The program focused on Houston as a food city and the city’s food scene was abuzz for weeks as the esteemed cooking show gave Houston its due.
HOUSTON, TX
texasstandard.org

Why some Houston suburbs are sinking

A new study by researchers at the University of Houston shows that some of Houston’s suburbs are sinking at “a significant rate.” Groundwater demands and a growing population have helped compress the soil underneath places such as Katy, Spring, The Woodlands and Fresno. Shuhab Khan, a geology...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

The key to good sleep is . . .

HOUSTON (KIAH) Have a tough time sleeping? Toddlers have it down so mastering sleep is something we can certainly learn from them according to new research. Here are four things you can STEAL from a toddler’s bedtime routine to help you sleep like a two-year-old. 1. Same bedtime. Consistent...
